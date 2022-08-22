Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm

Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man stabbed during altercation at downtown intersection, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during an altercation downtown late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near North St. Mary’s Street and East Travis Street. According to police, two men, both in their 40s or...
foxsanantonio.com
Two brothers shoot each other following an argument, one ends up dead
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two brothers leads to them shooting each other, one is dead. According to officers, the shooting happened outside around 7 p.m. on Twining Drive in the Southwest part of town. There were no witnesses who saw the shooting, only neighbors who heard gunshots,...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who pointed gun at someone after being cut off
SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect who pointed a gun at someone after accidentally being cut off. The assault happened Thursday, July 14, 2022, on IH Eastbound just before IH 37 S. According to officials, the victim was merging onto IH 10...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in suspected road rage shooting death thanks to video, Crime Stoppers tip
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man in a suspected road rage murder three months after the crime, thanks in part, to a Crime Stoppers tip. Jeremiah Nevarez, 34, is charged with murder for the May 4 shooting of Andrew Rangel, 29. According to the arrest...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May then stole his car
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May at a Northwest Side apartment complex then stole his vehicle. The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on May 17 at the Vintage of Oak Hill Apartments off Babcock Road near Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
Off-duty SAPD officer found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty San Antonio Police Department Officer was found dead this morning, police say. At 3:22 a.m. SAPD responded to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was identified as an off-duty SAPD officer.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect responsible for robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who robbed an Academy Sports + Outdoors. The robbery happened Friday, August 20, at around 8:00 a.m. on Bandera Road towards the Northwest part of town. According to authorities, the unknown suspect was seen on video stealing merchandise from...
KSAT 12
New surveillance video shows suspect in shooting of Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a new video showing a suspect shooting at the West Side headquarters of the county’s Democratic party and then speeding away. Investigators say someone with a firearm or possibly a BB gun, drove past the 1800 block of...
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old student arrested for having a firearm in his vehicle parked near campus
An 18-year-old high school student has been arrested for having a gun in his car parked near campus, according to police. The teen was arrested for possession of a firearm on a school premises. The individual is a student at Edison High School in the San Antonio Independent School District.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio man arrested after deputies find 10 kilos of cocaine hidden in car
FLATONIA, Texas - A San Antonio man has been arrested after Fayette County Sheriff's deputies found 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout his car. FCSO says that one of their drug interdiction investigators conducted a traffic stop on the car on I-10 near Flatonia around noon August 23 for a traffic violation.
news4sanantonio.com
Man found guilty of murder for the 2020 shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – 28-year-old Richard Vallejo has been found guilty of murder Thursday afternoon. Vallejo was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez, known to friends and family as Drew, a 27-year-old father of two young children who worked for a company called Rolling Rentals. Prosecutors say...
news4sanantonio.com
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
foxsanantonio.com
Man hit near Northwest Side convenience store while carrying bags of ice
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being hit while walking outside a Northwest Side convenience store. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday outside the Circle K off Chase Hill Boulevard near Loop 1604. Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle speeding back and...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police. Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.
KSAT 12
Do you recognize them? SAPD searching for two arson suspects accused of starting fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man and woman connected to an arson investigation. On April 10, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a large vacant structure fully involved in a fire. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Culebra...
fox40jackson.com
Texas robbery victim shoots and kills suspect who pulled gun on him
A robbery suspect was shot and killed in the early hours of Friday morning at an apartment complex in San Antonio after pulling a gun on the would-be victim, according to local media reports. A man was returning to his apartment around 3:30 a.m. when three males jumped out a...
KSAT 12
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
KTSA
San Antonio father arrested for helping his son elude authorities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man for helping his son hide from law enforcement officers. The arrest stems from an incident at Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon. That’s when his 14 year old son and another teenager ran into the mall after leading...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
