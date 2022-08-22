ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 21

Roma Crow
3d ago

it wouldn't have mattered we had enough signatures for last election and Rickets took it off the ballot...next election he will be gone

Reply(2)
14
Pink Of Perfection
3d ago

And this is why people won't move here and are leaving here. Stop whining about this since you don't care about the actual people. And to all who signed the ballots, expect to be in the line of fire. You will be watched and probably harassed constantly and consistently. This is Nebraska!

Reply(4)
17
Terry Springer
3d ago

do like most of the people do who need it find it on the street or go to the neighboring states who like gambling are laughing and say come on over Nebraskans we will take your money and make our state less dependent on federal funding.

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska#Medical Marijuana#Election State#Ballots#Ballot Initiative#Politics#Lincoln#Wowt#Gretna
KETV.com

No November Vote: Medical marijuana petitions fall short of making Nebraska ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's Secretary of State said Monday two petition drives seeking to place medical marijuana initiatives on the November ballot both fell short. In a news release, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the Medical Cannabis Patient Protections Initiative collected 77,843 signatures. The Medical Cannabis Regulation Initiative...
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

New property tax transparency process begins next month in Nebraska

(The Center Square) - Nebraska taxpayers will soon be notified of proposals to increase their property taxes because of a law passed last year. Legislative Bill 644, the Property Tax Request Act, was signed into law in May 2021. Starting next month, it requires local governments to notify taxpayers of public hearings related to property tax increase proposals of over two percent.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Survival mode': Nebraska farmer talks dire drought situation

ELM CREEK, Neb. — “Survival mode” – that's how one central Nebraska farmer and congressional candidate describes the drought situation. David Else, a Democrat, is running for Nebraska's third congressional district. He's trying to salvage his crops as his field dries up. "This soil has no...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Many Nebraska families eligible for FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in its history FEMA is providing financial help to pay for funeral expenses for families who lost loved ones due to COVID. The government is providing the aid because the virus is taking so many lives. In the first year of the program, FEMA awarded more than $2 billion to more than 300,000 families.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Eastern Nebraska waking up to storms

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Parts of Nebraska received reprieve from historically dry conditions with thunderstorms overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Having started in central Nebraska, thunderstorm conditions moved eastward, eventually dumping rain on the eastern third before moving onto Iowa. Some areas in east central Nebraska had received over an inch of rain by sunrise. The effect of storms reached from nearly the South Dakota border down to as far as parts of Richardson County, with the northern half of the state receiving the higher rainfall totals.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy