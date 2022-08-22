Read full article on original website
The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: Reducing B2B Payments Friction For SMBs
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles. AP/AR headaches are so painful that two-thirds of SMBs interested in single platform for payables and receivables would be willing to pay up to 1% per transaction just for relief, according to a PYMNTS survey of 500 SMBs and 100 payments executives conducted in collaboration with Plastiq.
SMB FinTech Muse Finance Raises $20M
Muse Finance, a London-based digital finance provider for small, medium and growing businesses, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it has raised a $20 million debt facility ahead of its upcoming Series A round, which is planned for early 2023. The latest announcement means that Muse has raised a total of...
C2FO, Vic.ai Pair Working Capital Platform With AI to Speed Invoices
C2FO and Vic.ai have partnered on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered invoice acceleration solution that they say will help enterprise customers reduce payment cycles for their supply chains. The solution makes use of C2FO’s global platform for working capital, and Vic.ai’s AI for autonomous accounting and financial management, according to a...
Retailers Deploy Inxeption Technology to Ease Supply Chain Complexity
Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization provider Inxeption has partnered with rug and bedding retailer Dahdoul Textiles to digitize the merchant’s supply chain and freight management processes. Using Inxeption’s Industrial Commerce SuperApp, Dahdoul Textiles books, tracks and manages truckload, less than truckload (LTL) and parcel freight transportation services, according...
Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy In To Food Bargains
Consumers Stretch Their Spend to Keep Pantries and Wallets Full. From deal-hunting to restaurant dining, consumers are trying everything to save money under high inflation. PYMNTS surveyed 2,669 U.S. consumers to discern how shoppers are spreading their spend to keep their stomachs and wallets full. Inside the August Report. 77%:...
The government taking full ownership of Kiwibank is a bailout in all but name – what are the risks now?
With the transfer this week of Kiwibank’s assets to a state-owned company, the New Zealand crown has now taken full control of the bank. At an estimated cost of NZ$2.1 billion, the change of ownership has all the hallmarks of a government bailout. Former owners NZ Post, the Accident Compensation Corporation and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund could be considered justified in wanting to get out. It was an ailing bank in the making. The main capital ratio dropped from a healthy 13% in 2018 to 10.5% this June – the minimum level the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority requires banks...
Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector
United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based PropTech platform Huspy has closed acquisition deals for mortgage brokers Just Mortgages and Finance Lab, as the startup strives to improve the home-buying ecosystem in the region and cement its position as a leader in the mortgage business. The founders and employees of both Just Mortgages...
Bite Ninja Raises $11.3M as Restaurants Seek Creative Labor Solutions
As restaurants’ labor challenges continue, a range of solutions are emerging to tackle the issue in creative ways. Bite Ninja, for one, a Memphis-based tech startup offering a remote work solution for select restaurant jobs, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it had raised $11.3 million in a post-seed bridge funding round, bringing its total funding to $15.4 million.
Why Carvana Fell as Much as 13.4% This Week
Broad market movements, high short interest, and a tough news report likely drove down shares of Carvana stock this week.
Stripe Valuation Marked Down 64% By T. Rowe Price Global Tech Fund
The valuation for payments company Stripe and other pre-IPO tech firms was cut by T. Rowe Price Group's Global Tech Fund amid cooling investor appetite surrounding FinTechs. According to regulatory filings, Stripe's valuation was marked down 64% to $23.04 per share as of June 30 by the $4 billion T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund, following the prior price recorded at the end of 2021.
Has Tether Turned the Corner on Reserve Doubters?
When top stablecoin issuer Tether announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that it had hired one of the world’s largest auditing firms to provide monthly reports of the reserves backing the dollar-peg of USDT, it was a big step forward in putting a rest to questions about the existence of its reserves that have festered for years.
