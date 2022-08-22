Read full article on original website
Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Lemons, Petros
Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Lemons, age 64, passed away on August 24, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1958. He is preceded in death by his father James (J.B.) Lemons; brothers Eddie and Don Lemons; brother-in-law Johnny Bowlin; son-in-law Jack Gregg; grandson Jakob Gregg, Tonya Lawson, and Becky Gilmore. He...
Allan Butch Clay Phillips, Rockwood
Mr. Allan Butch Clay Phillips, age 77 of Rockwood, TN passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 6, 1945, to Grace Raulston and Clay Phillips. He was a material clerk at OMI for several years after serving in the Marine Corps. He was a wonderful husband and father and well-loved in the community. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clay and Grace Phillips; and sister: June and Bill “Red” Stone. He is survived by:
Gail Powell, Clinton
Gail Powell, age 65 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born June 10, 1957, in Burtonwood, England on the Air Force base to the late Vryon and Sophie Christner. Gail’s father, Vyron was a veteran of the United States Air Force and she spent most of her childhood life at various different Air Force bases around the world. In her later years, she moved to Pennsylvania where she married and had two children. Gail was an LPN in Knoxville, TN at various different nursing homes and loved helping take care of the elderly. Throughout her life, she was an avid reader and loved cooking for her family and spending time with her great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Robert Shute; brothers, Charles and Brian Christener; sister, Sophie Kay; brother-in-law, David Kay; sister-in-law, Vicki Christener.
Ida Helena Hagaman, Oak Ridge
Ida Helena Hagaman of Oak Ridge, age 93, passed away on August 19 with her daughter beside her. Ida was born at home in Bird City, Kansas on February 13, 1929. She was the youngest of three. daughters born to Sophia (Schuster) and Clarence Saathoff. Her family moved frequently through...
Mary Hilburn Palmer, 94, Rockwood
Mrs. Mary Hilburn Palmer, age 94, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. She was born September 6, 1927, in Bastrop, Louisiana. Mrs. Palmer attended the New Life Church of Harriman and was a retired music and piano teacher for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Thomas Hightower & Shellie Mae Frost Hightower; husbands, Rector V. Hilburn and John James Palmer; daughter, Nona Rebecca Proffitt; and several brothers and sisters.
Brenda Yvonne Pratt, Clinton
Brenda Yvonne Pratt, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, August 22nd, 2022. She was a proud and loving mother. Brenda loved going to church and throughout her lifetime she has visited several churches in the area. She dedicated her life to the Lord and to helping people. During her time as a housemother at the Oasis of Love Center in Clinton, TN, she made a huge impact on the lives of the women that she met. Brenda was a spiritual guide for those women, and she did everything in her power to encourage them and help them along their journey.
Alice Fowler Brown, Deer Lodge
Alice Fowler Brown, age 85, passed away at her home in Deer Lodge on August 21, 2022. She retired from Bell South and AT&T after 35 years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband Leamon Brown of 63 years; parents Charlie & Ella Fowler; sister Dolores Mullins; brothers Luther, Tom, and Bud Fowler.
Yvonne Melton Hughes, Ten Mile
Yvonne Melton Hughes, age 62, of Ten Mile passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born April 29, 1960, in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Yvonne had worked at Walmart in Harriman & Rockwood while her health permitted. She had a great love for children, especially her grandson, Kolden; her great-niece, Sophia; and her great-nephew, Cade. She enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the animals on their farm as well as bird watching. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill & Emma Lee Tilson; grandmother, Bertha Melton; step-mother, May Melton; father-in-law, Bud Hughes.
Robert “Fizz” Jones, Wartburg
Robert “Fizz” Jones born January 21, 1962, in Grand Rapids, Michigan passed away on August 19, 2022. He loved hanging out with his family and friends, watching NASCAR, and going on road rides. He also had a love for music and a strong passion for playing the drums.
Samuel Leslie “Les” Foster, Atlanta, GA (formerly of Clinton)
Samuel Leslie “Les” Foster, 47, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Clinton, TN passed away on August 23, 2022, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He had a successful career in logistics and supply chain management. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his partner, friends, and pets. He was a hardworking, generous and thoughtful person. His charismatic, playful, and friendly demeanor could light up a room. He was loved by so many and he will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diana Foster, and his sister, April Foster.
Johnny Lynn Quilliams Jr, Oak Ridge
Johnny Lynn Quilliams, Jr., age 42, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. He enjoyed mechanical work and spending time with his family. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents Johnny Quilliams, Sr., and Earlene Quilliams; brother Joey Quilliams; and best friend Adam Melton. He is...
Carol Griffis, Kingston
Mrs. Carol Griffis, age 71 of Kingston, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents: Arnold & Mently Kyle. She is survived by her husband: David Griffis. Daughter & son-in-law: Lisa & John Lee of Kingston. Two sons & daughter-in-law: Travis...
Jonathan “Booger” Foust, Rockwood
Ret. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper, Jonathan “Booger” Foust, age 69, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee with his family by his side, following a hard-fought battle with ALS. He was born December 4, 1952, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Jonathan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, serving during the Vietnam era. Trooper Foust’s career of service in law enforcement began with the Rockwood Police Department and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and continued with over 29 years of service with the Tennessee Highway Patrol before his retirement.
Lela Wells Howard, Oliver Springs
Lela Wells Howard, age 86, a resident of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, while surrounded by her family. Lela was born on May 19, 1936, in Hyden, Kentucky. She started as a Telephone Operator for GTE and was a Union Steward for GTE before becoming a supervisor. She later retired and then worked with special needs children for Fayette County Schools. Lela later moved to Tennessee to be with her youngest daughter and her family. She was a member of Oliver Springs Church of Christ and loved flowers, hummingbirds, crocheting, and sewing.
Alma Fletcher, Oliver Springs
Alma Fletcher, 90, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her daughters, granddaughters, and close relatives. Alma was born in Oliver Springs to the late Laura and Walter Joe Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her...
Robert Lee Phillips, Heiskell
Robert Lee Phillips of Heiskell, TN, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19th, 2022 in Rocky Top, TN. Robert was a member of Norris First Baptist Church, and he dedicated most of his time to doing God’s work. He volunteered at a local senior center, and Robert was active in assistance with the Second Harvest food bank in helping to feed the homeless. In his spare time, Robert loved to ride his motorcycle more than anything, go four-wheeling, fishing, bowling, and watching football. He participated in many motorcycle rides to fundraise for numerous charities. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Lawrence Larry Holmes Jr, Chattanooga
Mr. Lawrence Larry Holmes, Jr., age 59, a resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on February 20, 1963, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was a carpenter in the construction industry. Larry graduated from Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, class of 1981. Larry was a carefree, happy-go-lucky person who was genuine and free-hearted, always checking on his family, no matter what it took. He loved his family dearly, and was especially proud to be an uncle to several nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Larry Holmes, Sr. & Eltha Nadean Collier Holmes, and grandparents, Elder Rue & Katheryn Eskridge, and Rev. Elbert Nathaniel & Virginia Collier.
OEB Law Game of the Week – Oliver Springs at Kingston
This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week will feature the Bobcats of Oliver Springs visit Dr. Nat Sugarman Field in Kingston to take on the Yellow Jackets. Kingston is coming off a win over Harriman, 51-0, while Oliver Springs lost at Rockwood, 42-9. Some notes about the Oliver...
Harriman man sentenced to life in elderly relative’s death
A Harriman man who was convicted in July in connection to the 2019 death of his wife’s elderly aunt was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Christopher Kennedy and his wife Evelyn were convicted last month of felony murder in the 2019 death of 72-year-old Betty Crews, Evelyn’s aunt who had been staying with the couple. Crews died from what officials described as starvation due to neglect by her caregivers.
Spellman named new director of RSCC Oak Ridge Campus
He’s been a familiar face on Roane State’s flagship campus in Harriman for six years and has relocated to take on new duties at the Oak Ridge Branch Campus. Andy Spellman is the new Oak Ridge Branch Campus site director. “I’m making sure everybody – from students to faculty to staff – have what they need to be successful,” Spellman said of his new site director responsibilities.
