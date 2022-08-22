Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Radio Iowa
Iowa firm poised to have nation’s 8th largest trucking fleet
An eastern Iowa trucking company has announced a $525 million transaction that will make it the nation’s eighth largest trucking fleet. Heartland Express is based in North Liberty. Contract Freighters Incorporated (CFI) is based in Joplin, Missouri. Heartland Express is acquiring CFI’s logistics unit in Mexico as well as CFI’s truckload unit.
Radio Iowa
Since July 16, over 535 Iowans have texted 988 to chat with a counselor
The 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. “We thought it would take some time to build to a higher level,” said Peggy Huppert, executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health. “They were saying within six months or maybe a year we would expect to see a much higher volume of calls and texts, but it’s like this is just literally right off the bat.”
Radio Iowa
Rains help drought conditions in some parts of state
Drought is lessening in parts of Iowa, but it’s getting worse in others. The new map detailing how drought is impacting Iowa shows slight changes from last week, with moderate drought levels rising, while severe and extreme drought levels stayed the same. The map from the U.S. Drought Monitor...
Radio Iowa
DeJear unveils education funding, policy priorities
Democrat Deidre DeJear says if she’s elected governor, she’ll push for an immediate $300 million cash “infusion” for Iowa’s public K-12 schools. DeJear says schools are “grossly underfunded” and earlier this year her fellow Democrats in the legislature proposed that amount be withdrawn from the state surplus.
Radio Iowa
Man arrested in Minnesota a suspect in string of crimes
Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth County Sheriff shared video of the suspect’s vehicle with law enforcement agencies in Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and two counties in Minnesota where there had been recent reports of thefts.
Radio Iowa
CDC estimates 84.5% of Iowa kids have had COVID
The Centers for Disease Control estimates the vast majority of Iowa kids have had COVID. The CDC analyzed samples from children between the ages of six months and 17 years who had blood drawn at commercial labs for non-COVID tests in May and June. The CDC estimates 84.5% of Iowa children had COVID or were recovering from an infection in late spring.
Radio Iowa
Study finds nitrate issues with private well water in Iowa
A new survey finds as many as three out of four Iowa households that rely on private well water may be at risk for unhealthy nitrate levels. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach survey found just 10% of well owners tested their water quality in the last year, as it is not required by state law.
