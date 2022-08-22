The 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. “We thought it would take some time to build to a higher level,” said Peggy Huppert, executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health. “They were saying within six months or maybe a year we would expect to see a much higher volume of calls and texts, but it’s like this is just literally right off the bat.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO