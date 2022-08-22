Elizabeth “Liz” Cora (Fiega) Fritts, a long-time resident of Clinton, Tennessee, and Covina, California, passed away on August 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee a week before her 78th birthday. Liz was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on August 30, 1944, to the late John Fiega and Muriel Evelyn (Ross) Fiega. She was a 1962 graduate of Amundsen High School in Chicago, Illinois. After high school, she met her husband Herman Fritts of Norris, Tennessee in Chicago. Their first daughter, Deborah, was born in Evanston, Illinois. Liz, Herman, and their young daughter moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where their second daughter, Valerie, was born. Liz, Herman, and their two daughters moved to Covina in 1971. Liz and her husband moved to Clinton in 1996 where she enjoyed being a grandmother and exploring local antique stores. She also loved going to the movie theater and listening to rock music, like The Rolling Stones.

