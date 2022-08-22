Peyton Manning stars in another Caesars commercial

Peyton Manning might be retired from football, but he’s certainly not retired in general.

Manning’s various jobs include running his Omaha Productions company (which has produced multiple ESPN+ shows and TV game shows), and he’s also still acting in commercials, including three Super Bowl ads earlier this year.

Manning’s biggest commercial campaign last football season was with Caesars Sportsbook. Manning and his father, Archie, and his two brothers, Cooper and Eli, appeared in several ads for the betting app last year.

The Manning family will be back on TV again this season with new shorts for the sportsbook. The first commercial will debut when the Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of preseason.

The latest ad shows the Mannings playing charades with “Caesar” (JB Smoove). Peyton guesses “Omaha” and then later scolds Eli for guessing “helmet catch” multiple times. Cooper then guesses correctly with a ridiculously long and specific answer that leaves his brothers dumbfounded.

Check it out:

It seems safe to assume more Caesars commercials are on the way from the Mannings this season.