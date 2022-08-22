Read full article on original website
33 Kona Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED LAKEFRONT HOME Featuring 3bed/3bath on a level lot with 16x20 swim dock and 2 boat slips! The two-level deck offers more outdoor living space with a great lake view. The interior features main level living, gas fireplace, crown molding and comfy master suite with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. The family room will be a family favorite with wet bar, beverage frig and custom built in cabinets. The kitchen was updated with newer granite, stainless steel appliances, cabinets, light and plumbing fixtures. The upper level with two bedrooms and a full bath is perfect for family and guests. Furnishings are available for purchase. There are two boat slips in the community dock that is a short walk away. If you need bigger slips, G&G Marina is close by. This well built home has 2x6 construction. COMO High Speed internet is available! Just 15 minutes from Camdenton, on the quieter waters of the Little Niangua, this home is a must see!
CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE
Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
199 Bristol Bay Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Amazing 3BR/2BA lakefront condo in one of the finest complexes at the Lake of the Ozarks. This property is well maintained with park-like settings everywhere you look. Walk down to your dock with no steps along the boardwalk, and look at wildlife as you walk to the closely located pool. New luxury vinyl plank, fabulous floorplan with open kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closet, walk-in, and walk-in laundry room. Storage closets are located in front and on the deck. This complex is located in the highly sought-after location down HH in Lake Ozark and on MM 12 close to MANY restaurants, bars, and shopping making this the perfect rental investment. Bristol Bay gives off a very relaxing vibe with the landscaping, exceptionally well-maintained property, and amenities. 12X30 slip and 2 PWC slips included. If you are ready to enjoy your own condo located in the best location at Lake of the Ozarks, then this is the property for you.
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
Schnucks Opens its 1st Express Location
Schnuck Markets, Inc. opened its first Schnucks Express location, a small-footprint grocery store that’s connected to the retailer’s EatWell Natural Food Store in Columbia, Missouri, the retailer announced Wednesday. The Schnucks Express occupies about 11,000 square feet of the 42,000-square-foot building. It has its own entrance but is...
Silver Alert canceled after Warsaw-area man located safe
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Roy Adair has been located and is safe.
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home
Boone County prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man Monday with eight felonies including armed criminal action, domestic assault and stalking after he allegedly fired several shots at a woman's car and home. The post Jefferson City man charged with shooting at Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City woman files lawsuit aimed at knocking recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged that...
Centralia-area residents pack courtroom for hearing in enticement case
Two Centralia mothers say a Boone County man charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child is a threat to children. The mothers spoke at Tuesday’s emotional court hearing at the Boone County Courthouse for 33-year-old David Hoppock of Centralia, who’s currently jailed without bond. The Centralia...
Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday
Five of the men charged with hazing in connection with the University of Missouri Phi Gamma Delta hazing case are scheduled for their first appearance in court Thursday. The post Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
School safety investigation: Fulton and Renick R-V
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Fulton and Renick R-V appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Five-day jury trial set in high-profile Columbia murder trial
A February jury trial has been scheduled for a Columbia man charged with killing his wife and placing her body in an apartment dumpster. 40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the 2006 death of his wife Megan Shultz. Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris has scheduled...
Four hurt in north Boone County crash
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Four hurt in north Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eden Village Files Lawsuit Against Attorney General, State of Missouri
After a recently passed bill was signed by Governor Mike Parson, a local business that combats homelessness is attempting to fight it. House Bill 1606 was signed on July 29th of this year. According to The Gathering Tree, which provides shelter to the homeless, the bill will negatively affect the organization.
