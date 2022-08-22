Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Need everybody in the room’: Brown works through growing pains to help Buckeyes QBs earn team winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Ransom’s recovery draws admiration from teammates and coachesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Student Involvement Fair and jam-packed music festivalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
Here’s when Jackie O’s anticipated new kitchen, bar and patio space is scheduled to open Downtown
We’re getting closer to a whole lot more Jackie O’s on Fourth. The iconic Athens-based craft brewery provided an update on the progress of the renovations currently underway that will more than double the size of the brand’s Columbus space, as well as add room for a brand-new kitchen, event space, patio and retail store.
columbusunderground.com
Six-Story Building Proposed for Vacant High Street Site
A new plan to develop the long-vacant site that once held Patrick J’s bar and a White Castle restaurant will be heard by the University Impact District Review Board this week. The proposal – which calls for a six-story, 80-unit building with ground floor retail – was first presented...
614now.com
According to Airbnb, Columbus is the most popular American city for Labor Day excursions this year
It isn’t just Intel making its way to the Arch City. According to a news update posted by Airbnb last week, Columbus is the top trending American city for Labor Day getaways. Here’s the full list:. Columbus, OH. Raleigh, NC. Tampa, FL. North Kingstown, RI. Jacksonville, FL. Cambridge,...
614now.com
Upscale Latin restaurant opening in Gahanna next month
Gahanna’s Creekside District will get a new spot for upscale Latin fare next month. According to a representative from RBD Restaurants, the ownership group behind the new eatery, Nativo614 is slated to open between September 15 and the end of September. The eatery is located at 64 Granville St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area
Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
614now.com
Abandoned Whitehall home burned down as part of new performance art piece
This is the phrase that appeared in bold, black font on a flier for a new performance piece from Columbus muralist Mandi Caskey, who goes by Miss Birdy as an artist. And in an age of purposeful misdirection and clickbait-drive titles, Caskey’s work, named “Seeds Sown in Fire,” delivered exactly what it promised.
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Casual Patios in Columbus
We surveyed our readers this summer about the best patios in the city, and they had a lot of opinions! When it comes to ranking the best casual patios for hanging out with friends, Italian Village staple Seventh Son Brewing emerged as the victor in the category. After opening in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Doggy Daycares In Columbus
A busy work schedule can be tough on our pets. Dogs especially struggle with separation anxiety and a lack of positive stimulation while we’re away from home. That’s where Doggy Daycare comes in. Even if you’re still working from home but you’re just hoping to offer your pup...
614now.com
Popular Asian fusion chain opens in Polaris area
Wild Ginger Asian Fusion has added a third location. The popular eatery opened a new restaurant last week located at 8591 Sancus Blvd., just outside of Polaris Fashion Place. Wild Ginger currently operates two other eateries, one located at 1726 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard, and the other at 7434 OH-131 in Plain City.
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: Ohio Fire Marshal Festival in Reynoldsburg
The Ohio State Fire Marshal will host its Ohio Fire Marshal Festival this year in Reynoldsburg (Licking County). This event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10th at 8895 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH, 43068, and it will contain a variety of activities catering to all ages.
whbc.com
Natural Gas Customers Prepping for Expensive Winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local natural gas customers on annual budget plans have been getting hit with “sticker shock” as they get their new payment amount this month. Those amounts are nearly doubling for some customers. The PUCO says the natural gas itself has...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
groveport.org
Concerts in the Park - August 27, 2022, 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Are you a country music fan? Join us for Concerts in the Park, this Saturday, 8/27, from 6pm to 8pm! The band will be Outlaw Uprising and the food trucks will be Phillips on Wheels, Jossepi's Pizza, and Tynee's Sweet Treats!
614now.com
Popular barbecue chain closes Reynoldsburg eatery to build new location in the same spot
City Barbecue’s Reynold’s eatery is temporarily closed, and by the time it reopens an entirely new building will welcome customers. That’s because the eatery, located at 5979 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg, is razing this location in order to construct a new one with a fresh, new look.
Large Scale Development Reportedly Coming To Polaris Parkway
Columbus Business First has reported that NP Limited Partnership, the development team behind Polaris, is planning a $150 million mixed use project east of Top Golf and Ikea. Called the Galaxy at Polaris, it would have two phases. The first phase, on 12 acres, will have eight buildings including a...
Semi-truck jackknifes, blocks I-270 to U.S. 33 ramp in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A highway ramp in southeast Franklin County has reopened after a semi-truck jackknifed in the middle of the lane, shutting down the ramp. Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports that a flatbed semi-truck had jackknifed on I-270 southbound while approaching the U.S. Route 33 eastbound ramp, according […]
columbusunderground.com
Columbus State Flying Controversial Thin Blue Line Flag This Week for Photo Op
If you’re arriving into Downtown Columbus from I-71 and exiting via Spring Street, then you’ll be driving under a row of flags suspended from the iconic red pedestrian bridge at Columbus State Community College. According to school officials, they’re there for a photo contest. “The Columbus State...
Comments / 0