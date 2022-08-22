ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusunderground.com

Six-Story Building Proposed for Vacant High Street Site

A new plan to develop the long-vacant site that once held Patrick J’s bar and a White Castle restaurant will be heard by the University Impact District Review Board this week. The proposal – which calls for a six-story, 80-unit building with ground floor retail – was first presented...
614now.com

Upscale Latin restaurant opening in Gahanna next month

Gahanna’s Creekside District will get a new spot for upscale Latin fare next month. According to a representative from RBD Restaurants, the ownership group behind the new eatery, Nativo614 is slated to open between September 15 and the end of September. The eatery is located at 64 Granville St....
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
614now.com

Abandoned Whitehall home burned down as part of new performance art piece

This is the phrase that appeared in bold, black font on a flier for a new performance piece from Columbus muralist Mandi Caskey, who goes by Miss Birdy as an artist. And in an age of purposeful misdirection and clickbait-drive titles, Caskey’s work, named “Seeds Sown in Fire,” delivered exactly what it promised.
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Casual Patios in Columbus

We surveyed our readers this summer about the best patios in the city, and they had a lot of opinions! When it comes to ranking the best casual patios for hanging out with friends, Italian Village staple Seventh Son Brewing emerged as the victor in the category. After opening in...
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Doggy Daycares In Columbus

A busy work schedule can be tough on our pets. Dogs especially struggle with separation anxiety and a lack of positive stimulation while we’re away from home. That’s where Doggy Daycare comes in. Even if you’re still working from home but you’re just hoping to offer your pup...
614now.com

Popular Asian fusion chain opens in Polaris area

Wild Ginger Asian Fusion has added a third location. The popular eatery opened a new restaurant last week located at 8591 Sancus Blvd., just outside of Polaris Fashion Place. Wild Ginger currently operates two other eateries, one located at 1726 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard, and the other at 7434 OH-131 in Plain City.
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: Ohio Fire Marshal Festival in Reynoldsburg

The Ohio State Fire Marshal will host its Ohio Fire Marshal Festival this year in Reynoldsburg (Licking County). This event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10th at 8895 E. Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH, 43068, and it will contain a variety of activities catering to all ages.
whbc.com

Natural Gas Customers Prepping for Expensive Winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local natural gas customers on annual budget plans have been getting hit with “sticker shock” as they get their new payment amount this month. Those amounts are nearly doubling for some customers. The PUCO says the natural gas itself has...
