One injured, suspect arrested after shooting outside Walgreens in Lawrenceburg
A suspect has been arrested after one person was shot Monday morning in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Lawrenceburg
Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County
THE MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF ATTTEMPTING TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN PULASKI SUNDAY NIGHT WAS ARRESTED IN MAURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN IN TO CUSTODAY AFTER HE WAS APPRHENDED BY A SECOND VICTIM’S FATHER. THE SECOND VICTIM WAS ABDUCTED FROM AN APARTMENT COMPLEX AFTER THE ATTEMPT IN THE PHARMACY PARKING LOT FAILED. THE ASSAILANT DROVE THE VICTIME TO MAURY COUNTY WHERE SHE ADVISED HE RAPED HER AND KEPT HER CAPTIVE FOR HOURS. THE FEMALE THEN PURSUED THE MALE TO STOP AT A RESTAURANT IN COLUMBIA, WHERE UNBEKNOWNST TO THE SUSPECT, HER FAMILY WORKED. SHE JUMPED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SCREAMED FOR THE HELP. THE FATHER OF THE VICTIM WAS ABLE TO DISARM THE SUSPECT AND HOLD UNTIL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED.
Suspect accused in Tennessee crime spree denies allegations
Jaquan Berry is a suspect in multiple serious felonies in Giles and Lawrence counties. He spoke from behind bars in the Maury County jail, after his arrest in Columbia, TN earlier this week.
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping, rape of a Middle Tennessee woman
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman Monday morning. Authorities in Giles and Maury Counties are working this case.
Attempted murder charge after shooting in Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg
A Pulaski, Tennessee man is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another person in a Walgreens parking lot in Lawrenceburg Monday morning.
Tennessee man called 911 after being shot in the head; Suspect taken into custody
A man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the head in Humphreys County on Monday evening.
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi driver in Rutherford County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a reported road rage shooting from last week.
Interstate crash in Rutherford Co. leaves one dead, two injured
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a brutal wreck involving three vehicles on I-24 Tuesday morning. According to THP, the incident involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on I-24 westbound, leaving Murfreesboro just after midnight. Video footage of the scene showed a heavily-damage Fedex truck blocking all three lanes between Almaville Road and I-840.
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Limestone Correctional Facility
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
Rogersville firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville firefighter was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for heat exhaustion after battling a structure fire. According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, several firefighters were overcome by the heat of a fire on County Rd. 70 Monday. A barn in the area...
Lauderale Co. Jail deputies had drug exposure scare
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Early Saturday morning Florence Police officers brought someone into the jail. While the officers were booking the person passed out. Officers then attempted to assist the person and used ammonia tablets to wake them up. According to Sheriff Singleton, officers thought the person was on Fentanyl.
Hartselle Police arrest man found with stolen vehicle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department arrested a man Monday at Family Dollar for stealing a vehicle. According to a Facebook post from the Hartselle Police Department, Tyler Bailey, 32, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. The post says that officers with the Hartselle Police Department...
Humphreys County man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Waverly
Officers in Humphreys County have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting that left another critically wounded.
Lauderdale Co. Jail puts new inmate transport policy in place following White escape
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - New inmate transport measures were put in place at the Lauderdale County Jail since former corrections officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape earlier this year. Sheriff Rick Singleton says that staffing was one of the biggest issues the jail faced during the time of...
Man charged with rape at R.A. Hubbard School
COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape in July for an incident that occurred in Feb. at R.A. Hubbard School. Court documents show that Jadakis Madden, 20 at the time, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in the field house at R.A. Hubbard. The documents show that multiple other juveniles witnessed the incident.
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that one man is in custody after killing one person and shooting another in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison.
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
