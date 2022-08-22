Read full article on original website
SMB FinTech Muse Finance Raises $20M
Muse Finance, a London-based digital finance provider for small, medium and growing businesses, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it has raised a $20 million debt facility ahead of its upcoming Series A round, which is planned for early 2023. The latest announcement means that Muse has raised a total of...
Has Tether Turned the Corner on Reserve Doubters?
When top stablecoin issuer Tether announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that it had hired one of the world’s largest auditing firms to provide monthly reports of the reserves backing the dollar-peg of USDT, it was a big step forward in putting a rest to questions about the existence of its reserves that have festered for years.
BigCommerce Enlists SheerID to Provide Merchant Discounts
ECommerce platform BigCommerce has enlisted identity marketing firm SheerID to help BigCommerce merchants provide offers and discounts to a broad swath of the U.S. population. “Our partnership with SheerID further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce, said in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 23).
C2FO, Vic.ai Pair Working Capital Platform With AI to Speed Invoices
C2FO and Vic.ai have partnered on an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered invoice acceleration solution that they say will help enterprise customers reduce payment cycles for their supply chains. The solution makes use of C2FO’s global platform for working capital, and Vic.ai’s AI for autonomous accounting and financial management, according to a...
