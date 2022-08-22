Read full article on original website
Related
One hurt after stabbing in North Lubbock Wednesday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured after a stabbing Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in before 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Cesar E. Chavez Drive. One person had moderate injuries, according to LPD. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim walked up to a home, said […]
KCBD
UPDATE: 1 injured in North Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of North Sherman that left one person injured on Wednesday night. According to the police report, officers arrived on the scene only to find that the victim had run east and was laying on the ground at the intersection of Avenue S and Cesar Chavez with a belt tied around his arm.
Lubbock Police Engage in Vehicle Pursuit Leading to Shallowater Arrest
A vehicle pursuit starting on Highway 84 in Lubbock resulted in an arrest. An off-duty Lubbock Police officer noticed a person who looked as if they were intoxicated at the Flying J gas station on 4th Street in Lubbock on Monday, August 22nd. This prompted the off duty officer to call Lubbock Police Officers that were on duty for assistance. While awaiting on duty law officials to arrive the off duty officer approached the possibly intoxicated driver and managed to get them out of the vehicle. Soon after the driver left the vehicle an altercation between the driver and off duty officer occurred.
Woman arrested, indicted after children found wandering Lubbock road, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts of child endangerment by a Lubbock County grand jury. Dunia Galindo Pineda, 22, was arrested in July 2022 after her children were found wandering on a roadway near 36th Street and Avenue K unsupervised, according to a police report. The report said one of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man shot in leg during argument, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was shot in the leg on Friday and the suspect had not been located as of Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim told officers he was shot on 42nd Street and Avenue A. The police...
Lubbock man attempted to run officer off highway during chase, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested after he led Lubbock Police on a chase on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers were told Mark Birdsong, 57, fled a convenience store near Marsha Sharp Freeway in a pickup truck with one wheel on a rim, according to the police report. The report also […]
Man Wanted for Theft in Lubbock Took Officer’s Taser in Abilene
A man that was wanted in Lubbock for Felony Theft was arrested at a Walmart in Abilene after he managed to get a hold of an officer's taser. Abilene Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 351 at around 9 p.m. the night of Tuesday, August 23rd. An employee said that the suspect was attempting to fight another customer and tried stealing another customer's phone.
KCBD
Southbound Slide blocked at 50th street due to crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has moderate injuries after a crash at the intersection of 50th and Slide Road. The Southbound traffic on Slide Road is blocked at this time. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired in Central Lubbock, LPD investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Road Monday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on scene, according to police. Police said details on injuries were not yet available. This […]
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas. A U.S. District Judge in Lubbock has blocked a federal directive that would allow abortions to be provided through an emergency law. Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the directive was an overreach of the...
KCBD
Brownfield Police Department phone lines down
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Brownfield said Thursday both the police department’s 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency phone lines are down. The city is working to get the issue resolved. In the meantime, residents are urged to call 806-636-7724 for all calls. Once the lines are restored, the...
KCBD
Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement from Lubbock PD, the Sheriff’s Office, and DPS pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 Monday night, bringing it to a forced stop near Shallowater. The incident began when an off-duty officer saw “a possible intoxicated subject” at the Flying J on 4th Street....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
everythinglubbock.com
Woman who crashed after leaving Lubbock bar indicted for intoxication manslaughter
LUBBOCK, Texas—A Lubbock grand jury indicted 44-year-old Elisa Bengoa on Tuesday for killing a 30-year-old woman on March 13 in a crash after drinking at a local bar. According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 4400 block of 34th street just before 4:00 a.m. Bengoa admitted to drinking...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
Lubbock man arrested, police report said he had machine gun
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested after a police report accused him of having a machine gun in his vehicle on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Jordan Vidaurre, 20, was pulled over for a routine traffic stop when the officer smelled marijuana coming from the Vidaurre’s car. According to the police report, […]
KCBD
Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A gas leak near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street and 8th Street in Plainview has been contained. As of 5 p.m., all residents were allowed to return to their homes. Plainview officials say the leak was caused by a third-party contractor and there...
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
KCBD
Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway. Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289. Lubbock PD...
Comments / 0