ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

UPDATE: 1 injured in North Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of North Sherman that left one person injured on Wednesday night. According to the police report, officers arrived on the scene only to find that the victim had run east and was laying on the ground at the intersection of Avenue S and Cesar Chavez with a belt tied around his arm.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Police Engage in Vehicle Pursuit Leading to Shallowater Arrest

A vehicle pursuit starting on Highway 84 in Lubbock resulted in an arrest. An off-duty Lubbock Police officer noticed a person who looked as if they were intoxicated at the Flying J gas station on 4th Street in Lubbock on Monday, August 22nd. This prompted the off duty officer to call Lubbock Police Officers that were on duty for assistance. While awaiting on duty law officials to arrive the off duty officer approached the possibly intoxicated driver and managed to get them out of the vehicle. Soon after the driver left the vehicle an altercation between the driver and off duty officer occurred.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man shot in leg during argument, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was shot in the leg on Friday and the suspect had not been located as of Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim told officers he was shot on 42nd Street and Avenue A. The police...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Man Wanted for Theft in Lubbock Took Officer’s Taser in Abilene

A man that was wanted in Lubbock for Felony Theft was arrested at a Walmart in Abilene after he managed to get a hold of an officer's taser. Abilene Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 351 at around 9 p.m. the night of Tuesday, August 23rd. An employee said that the suspect was attempting to fight another customer and tried stealing another customer's phone.
ABILENE, TX
KCBD

Southbound Slide blocked at 50th street due to crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has moderate injuries after a crash at the intersection of 50th and Slide Road. The Southbound traffic on Slide Road is blocked at this time. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Callout#Swat Team#West Lubbock Co#Swat#Lubbock County Sheriff
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde school board fire police chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock judge blocks emergency guidance on abortions in Texas. A U.S. District Judge in Lubbock has blocked a federal directive that would allow abortions to be provided through an emergency law. Judge James Wesley Hendrix said the directive was an overreach of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Brownfield Police Department phone lines down

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Brownfield said Thursday both the police department’s 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency phone lines are down. The city is working to get the issue resolved. In the meantime, residents are urged to call 806-636-7724 for all calls. Once the lines are restored, the...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement from Lubbock PD, the Sheriff’s Office, and DPS pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 Monday night, bringing it to a forced stop near Shallowater. The incident began when an off-duty officer saw “a possible intoxicated subject” at the Flying J on 4th Street....
SHALLOWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCBD

Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Plainview residents allowed home after gas leak caused evacuations

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A gas leak near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street and 8th Street in Plainview has been contained. As of 5 p.m., all residents were allowed to return to their homes. Plainview officials say the leak was caused by a third-party contractor and there...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway. Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289. Lubbock PD...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy