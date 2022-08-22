Read full article on original website
Has Tether Turned the Corner on Reserve Doubters?
When top stablecoin issuer Tether announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that it had hired one of the world’s largest auditing firms to provide monthly reports of the reserves backing the dollar-peg of USDT, it was a big step forward in putting a rest to questions about the existence of its reserves that have festered for years.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Stripe Valuation Marked Down 64% By T. Rowe Price Global Tech Fund
The valuation for payments company Stripe and other pre-IPO tech firms was cut by T. Rowe Price Group's Global Tech Fund amid cooling investor appetite surrounding FinTechs. According to regulatory filings, Stripe's valuation was marked down 64% to $23.04 per share as of June 30 by the $4 billion T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund, following the prior price recorded at the end of 2021.
Powell's Jackson Hole speech will stir speculation on rates
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers what will be his most closely scrutinized speech of the year Friday, investors and economists will be turning over his remarks for any clues about how fast the Fed may continue to raise its key interest rate — and for how long. With inflation hovering near a four-decade high — almost 9% — Powell will likely stress that the Fed is determined to bring it down to its 2% target, no matter what it takes. The Fed’s rate hikes may well defeat inflation in time. But there are...
SMB FinTech Muse Finance Raises $20M
Muse Finance, a London-based digital finance provider for small, medium and growing businesses, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it has raised a $20 million debt facility ahead of its upcoming Series A round, which is planned for early 2023. The latest announcement means that Muse has raised a total of...
Pemo Adds Smart Cards to Spend Management Platform for UAE SMBs
Pemo has added physical and virtual Visa payment cards to its all-in-one spend management solution for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and plans to make the full platform available in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan in the next 18 months. With the introduction of...
