TBD Camp Hohn Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
If you've been searching for the perfect lakefront lot to build your dream home, then look no further! This is IT! Truly stunning views of the main channel. Located at the Osage 45 mile marker of Lake of the Ozarks, this property is nicely situated and only 5 miles outside the Laurie city limits. This is a half acre lot in the well-established Eagle View neighborhood. Large flat area has been cleared, and electric runs to the corner of the property. And 165 feet of lakefront for your enjoyment. Paved roads, fiber internet, and sunsets that are the stuff that dreams are made of! Property has been surveyed and ready to go. Not many building lots are left with these majestic lake views! So hurry, and bring your building plans today.
33 Kona Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED LAKEFRONT HOME Featuring 3bed/3bath on a level lot with 16x20 swim dock and 2 boat slips! The two-level deck offers more outdoor living space with a great lake view. The interior features main level living, gas fireplace, crown molding and comfy master suite with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. The family room will be a family favorite with wet bar, beverage frig and custom built in cabinets. The kitchen was updated with newer granite, stainless steel appliances, cabinets, light and plumbing fixtures. The upper level with two bedrooms and a full bath is perfect for family and guests. Furnishings are available for purchase. There are two boat slips in the community dock that is a short walk away. If you need bigger slips, G&G Marina is close by. This well built home has 2x6 construction. COMO High Speed internet is available! Just 15 minutes from Camdenton, on the quieter waters of the Little Niangua, this home is a must see!
199 Bristol Bay Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Amazing 3BR/2BA lakefront condo in one of the finest complexes at the Lake of the Ozarks. This property is well maintained with park-like settings everywhere you look. Walk down to your dock with no steps along the boardwalk, and look at wildlife as you walk to the closely located pool. New luxury vinyl plank, fabulous floorplan with open kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closet, walk-in, and walk-in laundry room. Storage closets are located in front and on the deck. This complex is located in the highly sought-after location down HH in Lake Ozark and on MM 12 close to MANY restaurants, bars, and shopping making this the perfect rental investment. Bristol Bay gives off a very relaxing vibe with the landscaping, exceptionally well-maintained property, and amenities. 12X30 slip and 2 PWC slips included. If you are ready to enjoy your own condo located in the best location at Lake of the Ozarks, then this is the property for you.
