The Waverly City Council has settled on a simpler aesthetic for the new bridge that will replace the current one over the Cedar River, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The current bridge was deemed near the end of its useful life by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Despite being presented with a more ornate option for the bridge that would have included bridge entrance markers and a canopy structure, art project, or other vertical structure a cleaner, easier to maintain, and cheaper version was preferred. The new bridge will feature some overlook area which will be in an ellipse shape despite the original rendering showing them in a trapezoid. The council picked a “flow” railing design, which was determined to match signage around town. There will also be a thin veneer brick siding to separate the pedestrian traffic from the vehicular traffic.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO