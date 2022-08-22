Read full article on original website
Northeast Iowa Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize
(Clive, IA) -- A northeast Iowa man has claimed a million dollar Mega Millions lottery prize, but also gave himself a bit of a scare when he realized he'd left the ticket at a store after learning he'd won. Tad Alber of West Union says he had been working at the West Union Event Center, owned by his family, and decided to go to a local store for some chicken. While there, he asked the clerks to check his Mega Millions tickets. He says when a clerk said he'd won $1 million he was so excited he left the winning ticket behind. He returned to the Event Center to share the news, when the sister of his sister-in-law called and told Tad to return to get the winning ticket he'd left there.
Jesup Farm Store Closed for a Time
B&B Farm Store in Jesup cannot operate for the time being after having its warehouse and grain dealer licenses suspended by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. B&B allegedly failed to pay for priced grain, grain shortage, and record keeping violations. A hearing on the action will be held in the near future but for the time being the store will not be allowed to operate.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Meeting on proposed pipeline draws crowd
An informational meeting about a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline which will go through Bremer County drew a crowd to The Centre in Waverly on Tuesday. In over three hours, the Iowa Utilities Board conducted the required informational meeting, a required process so negotiations for easements could begin. Attendees filled nearly 270 chairs.
Clayton County Register
Century-old house on West Main Street transported to its new home in Waukon
On the move ... The house that was built in 1911 and stood at 404 West Main Street in Waukon ever since was moved to a new home just about two blocks away in the initial block of 6th Street SW Wednesday, August 17. Members of the Agnes Anderson family, four generations of which lived in the house over the years, were in attendance to watch the house be transported by Aylsworth House Movers, LLC of Wadena. Standard photo by Joe Moses.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday. In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.
Man charged with murdering Iowa woman whose skull was found in a park
A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City women who went missing last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021. Three months later, a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County. In February of this year, Bradbury’s family reported her missing and provided DNA samples and dental records which confirmed the skull was Bradbury’s.
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
New Bremer Ave Bridge Design
The Waverly City Council has settled on a simpler aesthetic for the new bridge that will replace the current one over the Cedar River, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The current bridge was deemed near the end of its useful life by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Despite being presented with a more ornate option for the bridge that would have included bridge entrance markers and a canopy structure, art project, or other vertical structure a cleaner, easier to maintain, and cheaper version was preferred. The new bridge will feature some overlook area which will be in an ellipse shape despite the original rendering showing them in a trapezoid. The council picked a “flow” railing design, which was determined to match signage around town. There will also be a thin veneer brick siding to separate the pedestrian traffic from the vehicular traffic.
Man arrested for committing felony crimes in Cerro Gordo, Mower counties
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who allegedly committed felony crimes in Cerro Gordo and Mower counties was arrested Monday night after he was seen by a deputy stealing beer from a convenience store. Bradley Stansbury, 20, is accused of burglarizing the Casey’s on 19th St. in July....
Man Shot .22 at Sister
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
Wartburg looks to challenge for American Rivers Conference crown
Chris Winter feels more comfortable entering his second season as the head football coach at Wartburg College. Winter was elevated from defensive coordinator to replace long-time coach Rick Willis last summer and led the Knights to a 7-3 record and a tie for second in the American Rivers Conference race.
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
Wartburg mourns loss of John Kurtt
WAVERLY, Iowa -- Wartburg College and Wartburg Athletics lost a legend on Tuesday, Aug. 23, as former longtime athletic director, men's head cross country coach, and head baseball coach John Kurtt '53 died at age 91. He began his teaching and coaching career in St. Louis, served at New Hartford...
School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats
The Cedar Falls Community School District and its insurer have agreed to pay $195,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a student accused of sexually assaulting and then threatening to kill a classmate. A Cedar Falls couple sued the district in 2020, alleging that it had failed to adequately protect their fifth-grade son during a series […] The post School district agrees to $195,000 settlement over alleged assault, threats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fousek named to All-American Team
CRESCO - Carter Fousek, a 2022 Crestwood graduate, was named to the Wrestling USA 2022 High School All-American Team. Fousek compiled a high school wrestling record of 141-8, including 81 falls. He is a Cresco/Crestwood's first four-time State Champion and he is a Cadet Nationals FS Finalist. Carter, who is a freshman at Iowa State, is the son of Melanie and Clint Fousek of Chester.
