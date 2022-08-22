Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Man shot, killed near arguing couple in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars several months after he reportedly shot and killed a man approaching him and a woman during an argument in north St. Louis.
St. Louis man sentenced 11+ years for 2020 carjacking
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man for a carjacking committed back in 2020.
2021 gas station murder: 21-year-old St. Louis man charged
A 21-year-old has been charged in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting inside a BP gas station in north St. Louis City.
KMOV
16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday. The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'We were not able to say goodbye': South city homicide victim's family wants justice
ST. LOUIS — Miranda Wiott and her twin sister Amanda took a picture of their brother, wishing his life lasted longer. "One moment we're calm and collected and the next moment it's a burst of tears thinking about what he went through," Miranda Wiott said. On Aug. 15, their...
ktvo.com
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
(AP) -The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of...
KMOV
Warrant Reset Day this Friday in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The City of St. Louis will host a Warrant Reset Day Friday. The reset allows individuals with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to receive a warrant cancellation and a new court date without posting a cash bond. The City Court will not arrest anyone who comes in during a Warrant Reset Day.
KMOV
21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year. On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot, killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Thieves targeting St. Louis marijuana dispensaries
St. Louis Police are looking into a possible break-in at a marijuana dispensary.
Teen at bus stop, man changing tire robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis
Thieves robbed a teenager at a bus stop and a man changing a tire at gunpoint Tuesday evening in St. Louis.
KMOV
East Alton woman charged for striking victim in the face with household lamp
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A woman was charged Thursday for hitting a victim with a lamp. The incident occurred Wednesday, at Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Dr., around 11 p.m. Police found a woman suffering from lacerations to her face. Reports say, Alexis Broyles, 31, struck the woman with a household lamp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
Man charged for St. Louis Walgreens carjacking
A man has been charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted carjacking and a shooting outside a St. Louis Walgreen's that left a woman wounded.
Rising homicide rates in St. Louis trigger rising concerns
ST. LOUIS — From the director of public safety to a concerned, third ward committeewoman to furious citizens, people are fed up with the homicides that seemingly happen daily now in St. Louis. "Of course, any homicide, any loss of life is distressing," said Dan Isom, the city's director...
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
St. Louis man threatened with jail time for calling 911
“It’s to the point now where I don’t even want to call for help.”
KMOV
Man sentenced after admitting to filming underage boys in bathrooms following St. Louis area concerts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man who admitted to luring teenage boys to accompany him to St. Louis area concerts has been sentenced to prison for secretly filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, of Oran in Scott County, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of...
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
Comments / 2