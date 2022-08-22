ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Need help losing weight? Arcadia Wellness has a medically-supervised program that can help!

Arcadia Wellness Center is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Arcadia Wellness Center provides a variety of comprehensive aesthetic and wellness services in a beautiful and welcoming atmosphere. Sarah Quinn and her experienced staff help patients to look and feel their best when they leave the office. As the owner and medical director of Arcadia Wellness Center, it was her desire to deliver a higher level of individualized care to her patients that inspired her to launch her own wellness center in April of 2014. Empowering people to live fuller, healthier lives through a personalized, whole-person approach is her passion and the mission of Arcadia Wellness Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gilbert school relocates students after gun scare

GILBERT, AZ — A new fallout connected to an armed confrontation was caught on camera outside of a school in Gilbert. As a result, Lexington Life Academy will relocate more than 150 students with autism and their staff to other campuses, spending the last two days getting things ready in order to resume classes on Wednesday.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gilbert to install school zone after complaints

GILBERT, AZ — Robert Rice Elementary School parents are concerned about the lack of a school zone in front of the Southeast Valley school. “People are going well over the speed limit,” said Jim Gray, father of a second grader at the school. Gray, along with others, told...
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Is this check real? Valley business says no

MESA, AZ — For the last week, Chris Bailey's Mesa business had been under attack. As the owner of Ethos Construction Services in Mesa, Bailey would rather be building office spaces. Instead, he's battling a financial fraud. Dozens of checks were written against his business to people he doesn't...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Hospice of the Valley needs volunteers for the Legacy Corps program

As his memory fades, veteran finds joy in bonding with volunteer. Bright and early, every weekday morning before she heads to work, Meredith Bartlett shows up at her friend Larry Lambert's house. The Navy veteran is always waiting with a smile and a hug. Together, they take his dog for a walk around his Phoenix neighborhood.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tempe Police add new equipment, training following town lake drowning

TEMPE, AZ — After backlash from a released body camera video from earlier this summer, Tempe police say they are creating a policy on water rescues, adding new equipment to prevent future drownings. The final moments of Sean Bickings' life were caught on Tempe Police Body Camera. Back in...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast

Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms are possible overnight

PHOENIX — There's still a chance of monsoon storms in the overnight hours and again on Thursday afternoon. Any storms that move through could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, pockets of heavy rain and localized flooding. Valley temperatures will continue to hit the low 100s each day with early...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible throughout the week

PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Valley Tuesday afternoon and now all of that monsoon action is headed out west overnight. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Any storms that move through could bring gusty winds, blowing dust,...

