Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Arlington school system to work on achievements gaps one student at a time

Arlington Public Schools’ seemingly intractable challenge in breaking the sometimes massive difference in the rates of academic success will focus, this school year, on making improvements one student at a time. “We have a persistent achievement gap. We’ve got to really double down and think about each and every...
Inside Nova

Letter: Arlington board seems to be restricting, not expanding, input on Missing Middle

Editor: On Aug. 11, the Arlington County government announced that the County Board would be hosting “community conversations” on Missing Middle housing. By Aug. 14, all conversations in English were filled. That this happened during the height of August vacations clearly suggests a HUGE demand for meaningful dialogue...
Inside Nova

Manassas schools to remain in current space

Manassas City Public Schools is abandoning a tentative plan to renovate and move its central office staff into the current Manassas police headquarters once the new Grant Avenue police headquarters building is complete. Instead, the School Board and staff have agreed to purchase the commercial building it's currently in, with...
MANASSAS, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Arlington County, VA
Education
County
Arlington County, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia

Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letters: Facts matter as Arlington debates housing policy

Editor: I share Ann Ulmschneider’s distaste for a developer’s assault on the historic Febrey-Lothrop-Rouse estate [“Change in Housing Policy Will Benefit Many Groups,” Letters Aug. 11]. Many people urged the county government to purchase this valuable site, both to preserve its historic assets and to control...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William doctor and school board member to chair U.Va. Board of Visitors

A member of the Prince William County School Board, who is a doctor and an ophthalmologist, will chair the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Dr. Babur Lateef will head the board that oversees the university’s schools of medicine and nursing, along with its Culpepper, Prince William and Haymarket community health centers.
HAYMARKET, VA
NewsBreak
Education
coloradopolitics.com

COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools

Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DCist

Northern Virginia’s Progress On Affordable Housing? It’s Mixed

Residents and elected officials across Northern Virginia routinely express concern about the scarcity of affordable housing. And they’re right to do so: while some areas of the region are currently meeting housing targets, the region has an uphill battle to build new affordable housing units — particularly for people at the lowest incomes — at the pace they’re needed, and even sometimes to preserve existing ones.
WTOP

Masks in classes at Georgetown University, COVID-19 testing required

For students returning to campus at Georgetown University in D.C., the school is providing public health guidance for COVID-19 and monkeypox ahead of the start of classes Wednesday. In a message to Georgetown faculty, staff, students and the community, Dr. Ranit Mishori, the university’s Chief Public Health Officer, said masks...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE

