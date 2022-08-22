Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Arlington school system to work on achievements gaps one student at a time
Arlington Public Schools’ seemingly intractable challenge in breaking the sometimes massive difference in the rates of academic success will focus, this school year, on making improvements one student at a time. “We have a persistent achievement gap. We’ve got to really double down and think about each and every...
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington board seems to be restricting, not expanding, input on Missing Middle
Editor: On Aug. 11, the Arlington County government announced that the County Board would be hosting “community conversations” on Missing Middle housing. By Aug. 14, all conversations in English were filled. That this happened during the height of August vacations clearly suggests a HUGE demand for meaningful dialogue...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax teachers trained to transition children's genders without parental approval
EXCLUSIVE — Fairfax County Public Schools in northern Virginia are requiring all teachers to complete a training program that says parental permission is not required for students who seek to be addressed by different names or pronouns. According to materials obtained by the Washington Examiner, the district assigned the...
Inside Nova
Manassas schools to remain in current space
Manassas City Public Schools is abandoning a tentative plan to renovate and move its central office staff into the current Manassas police headquarters once the new Grant Avenue police headquarters building is complete. Instead, the School Board and staff have agreed to purchase the commercial building it's currently in, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TODAY.com
Teacher shares student’s heartwarming gesture —and why it should alarm us
As Ali Levasseur, a third grade teacher in College Park, Maryland, began preparing to head back to the classroom, she was struck by a moment that happened at the end of last school year. Levasseur, who is heading into her seventh year of teaching, chose to share a powerful anecdote...
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
Inside Nova
Letters: Facts matter as Arlington debates housing policy
Editor: I share Ann Ulmschneider’s distaste for a developer’s assault on the historic Febrey-Lothrop-Rouse estate [“Change in Housing Policy Will Benefit Many Groups,” Letters Aug. 11]. Many people urged the county government to purchase this valuable site, both to preserve its historic assets and to control...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Prince William doctor and school board member to chair U.Va. Board of Visitors
A member of the Prince William County School Board, who is a doctor and an ophthalmologist, will chair the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Dr. Babur Lateef will head the board that oversees the university’s schools of medicine and nursing, along with its Culpepper, Prince William and Haymarket community health centers.
fox5dc.com
Parents express concerns over use of unlicensed teachers in Prince William County school
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Parents in one Northern Virginia county are raising concerns about unlicensed teachers teaching students this school year. Prince William County Public Schools describes those employees as temporary teachers that have also been hired to address the teaching shortage nationwide. Initially a Prince William County Public...
Fairfax leaders, AG Miyares call for changes after middle school counselor scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County leaders and Virginia’s Attorney General are calling for changes after a counselor convicted of sexually soliciting a minor stayed employed at a middle school years after his arrest. New Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid fired former Glasgow Middle School Counselor Darren...
Maryland parents choose homeschooling, call decline of public school system 'scary'
Maryland parents said Monday they've chosen to homeschool their children over concerns surrounding the curriculum and COVID-related policies as schools lower the bar for teachers to combat the shortage. George and Michelle Sullivan joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how they made the decision to pull their children from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arlnow.com
NEW: Arlington ranks No. 3 on “top family-friendly cities” list
Arlington is the No. 3 most family-friendly locale in the country, according to a new set of rankings. Online real estate platform Opendoor compiled the “best cities for families” list, which is based on the presence of various amenities like playgrounds, community centers and pools. “We found that...
coloradopolitics.com
COVID, CRT, sexuality: What's behind the mass student exodus from public schools
Elicia Brand and her family moved to Loudoun County nine years ago to take advantage of well-reputed public schools in the affluent northern Virginia enclave. But after the pandemic began, the schools she once regarded as fantastic changed. Brand said her three sons encountered sexualized reading materials, a racially fraught curriculum, and an approach to education that seemed to prioritize the politics of the district’s adults over the needs of its children.
Northern Virginia’s Progress On Affordable Housing? It’s Mixed
Residents and elected officials across Northern Virginia routinely express concern about the scarcity of affordable housing. And they’re right to do so: while some areas of the region are currently meeting housing targets, the region has an uphill battle to build new affordable housing units — particularly for people at the lowest incomes — at the pace they’re needed, and even sometimes to preserve existing ones.
WTOP
Masks in classes at Georgetown University, COVID-19 testing required
For students returning to campus at Georgetown University in D.C., the school is providing public health guidance for COVID-19 and monkeypox ahead of the start of classes Wednesday. In a message to Georgetown faculty, staff, students and the community, Dr. Ranit Mishori, the university’s Chief Public Health Officer, said masks...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Comments / 0