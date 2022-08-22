ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports

A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant

Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
South Carolina State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arson ruled in fire at vacant house in Point Breeze North

A fire that broke out in a vacant home in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze North neighborhood early Wednesday was intentionally set, according to authorities. Firefighters dispatched to the 6900 block of McPherson Boulevard shortly after midnight were met with heavy smoke pouring from the top floor of the two-and-a-half-story house, according to emergency dispatchers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh woman severely injured by shark bite at Myrtle Beach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is recovering after being bit by a shark while visiting Myrtle Beach.According to WPDE, Karren Sites was swimming in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson near 75th Avenue North when a shark bit her on the arm. The incident occurred on Monday. Sites was taken to the hospital and received hundreds of stitches. Sites told WPDE that the incident won't deter her from visiting the beach in the future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at McKeesport home

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in McKeesport Thursday. It started just before 11:30 a.m. at a home on Ridge Street. Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.
MCKEESPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Police
wkok.com

Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bar employee accused of pouring degreaser into coworker's drink

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An employee at a bar in Downtown Pittsburgh is accused of putting a cleaning product in his co-worker's drink.Gregory Evans is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. The manager of Redbeard's Bar and Grill made the report earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, an employee smelled and tasted something odd in his drink on Aug 7. He then spit out the drink and dumped it, according to the criminal complaint. The employee left work complaining that his lips were burning, according to the criminal complaint, which said the manager reviewed the security video of what happened. Evans was seen pouring heavy duty degreaser into the cup, police said. Police later arrested Evans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County

Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Katie and Emily Have an Ideal Love

After connecting on the dating app HER, Katie Burns and Emily Torbett agreed to meet at Hough’s Tap Room & Brewpub in Greenfield for a first date in October 2016. The two ended up closing down the bar, barely noticing four hours had passed as they chatted about their similar tastes in music and shared love for the outdoors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew over the Tri-County Plaza, where investigators say they were called around 7 a.m. Thursday. On scene, they found a 36-year-old male with several stab wounds that they say happened sometime during the overnight hours. The victim was...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy