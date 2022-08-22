Read full article on original website
WISN
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports
A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.
‘Never heard nothing like that’: Neighbors speak on shooting of 6-year-old
"When you hear something like that, somebody’s hurt, and then you hear the sirens come,” one woman said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant
Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arson ruled in fire at vacant house in Point Breeze North
A fire that broke out in a vacant home in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze North neighborhood early Wednesday was intentionally set, according to authorities. Firefighters dispatched to the 6900 block of McPherson Boulevard shortly after midnight were met with heavy smoke pouring from the top floor of the two-and-a-half-story house, according to emergency dispatchers.
Pennsylvania man in jail for turning off hoses,controls during a fire at mom’s house
A Pennsylvania man landed himself in jail after he was allegedly seen turning off a fire truck’s controls and hoses at a fire. Officials say a small fire happened in Monessen because of a faulty microwave, and during the fire Alexander Doroshkevich showed up “irate” and “belligerent,’ according to KDKA. It’s reported that Doroshkevich went to […]
Pittsburgh woman severely injured by shark bite at Myrtle Beach
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is recovering after being bit by a shark while visiting Myrtle Beach.According to WPDE, Karren Sites was swimming in waist-deep water with her 8-year-old grandson near 75th Avenue North when a shark bit her on the arm. The incident occurred on Monday. Sites was taken to the hospital and received hundreds of stitches. Sites told WPDE that the incident won't deter her from visiting the beach in the future.
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at McKeesport home
Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in McKeesport Thursday. It started just before 11:30 a.m. at a home on Ridge Street. Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.
Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger
HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment. Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported. The little...
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Pittsburgh; firefighter treated for heat exhaustion
PITTSBURGH — A fire broke out at a building in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny West neighborhood early Wednesday. Crews responded to the 930 block of Western Avenue around 12:40 a.m. for a 2-alarm fire. Public Safety officials said one firefighter was treated by medics at the scene for heat exhaustion.
Officials: Washington couples’ bodies found in trash can after man broke in
OLALLA, Wash. — A couple’s bodies were found in a trash can in Washington after a man allegedly broke into a house, shot them and stuffed their bodies in a trash can, officials say. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that just after 5...
wkok.com
Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
Man turns himself in to police, facing charges in fatal Center Township shooting
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township Saturday and the suspect is facing charges. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. According to the Beaver County District Attorney’s office, Willie Dawkins was found unresponsive but breathing in...
Pittsburgh bar employee accused of pouring degreaser into coworker's drink
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An employee at a bar in Downtown Pittsburgh is accused of putting a cleaning product in his co-worker's drink.Gregory Evans is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. The manager of Redbeard's Bar and Grill made the report earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, an employee smelled and tasted something odd in his drink on Aug 7. He then spit out the drink and dumped it, according to the criminal complaint. The employee left work complaining that his lips were burning, according to the criminal complaint, which said the manager reviewed the security video of what happened. Evans was seen pouring heavy duty degreaser into the cup, police said. Police later arrested Evans.
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County
Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Katie and Emily Have an Ideal Love
After connecting on the dating app HER, Katie Burns and Emily Torbett agreed to meet at Hough’s Tap Room & Brewpub in Greenfield for a first date in October 2016. The two ended up closing down the bar, barely noticing four hours had passed as they chatted about their similar tastes in music and shared love for the outdoors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Investigation continues for car pulled from Allegheny River in Oakmont
Oakmont police are trying to find out who owns an old model Pontiac Firebird — and how it got into the Allegheny River. The submerged sports car was discovered upside down Tuesday afternoon by kayaker Ian Simmers, 13, of Verona. Ian said he was out on the river with...
wtae.com
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew over the Tri-County Plaza, where investigators say they were called around 7 a.m. Thursday. On scene, they found a 36-year-old male with several stab wounds that they say happened sometime during the overnight hours. The victim was...
Charges dropped against 2 men accused in armed robbery of rideshare driver in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County district attorney withdrew charges against two men accused of robbing an Uber driver in the West End. TeJaun Davis and Kareem Harp both were charged in the robbery, but because the victim did not show up for court, all charges against the pair were dropped.
