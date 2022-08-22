Read full article on original website
Iowa Football: Spencer Petras named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
All eyes will be on Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras when the 2022 Hawkeyes season kicks off next weekend against South Dakota State. Ahead of next weekend's showdown, Petras has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. Petras has been working with Brian Ferentz and new...
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
