Quando Rondo Mourns His Friend Lul Pab's Death After Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

Quando Rondo is still going through it after his friend Lul Pab was fatally shot during an ambush in Los Angeles on Friday evening.



On Sunday, August 21, the Georgia native took to Instagram to mourn Pab in a series of Instagram posts. In his timeline post, Rondo uploaded an old photo of them together with the caption, "My Cuz 😢……." In addition to that, he also posted two Instagram Stories dedicated to Pab. One was a photo of them together with 2Pac’s “Life Goes On” playing in the background and the other featured them together with Future's "The Way Things Going" off his new album I Never Liked You .

“You hurt my heart cuz," Rondo wrote in the second IG Story.



Quando Rondo was with Pab while he was shot and killed during a shooting in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of L.A. According to police, both men were at a gas station when three suspects approached them from the alley and opened fire. Although he was believed to have been hit by the gunfire, Quando made it out untouched unlike Pab, who was placed in the rapper's black Cadillac Escalade. Pab was eventually rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



"We don't know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims," LAPD Lieutenant John Radke said.



The suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle, and are still on the run. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

