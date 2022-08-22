ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: LaVille's Paul DeWitt

LAKEVILLE — On the very first play of the season, LaVille senior Paul DeWitt sent a message. "It felt good. The O-Line gave me holes," DeWitt said. "It's our bread and butter play." DeWitt buttered his bread to the tune of 237 yards on just 11 carries his first...
LAKEVILLE, IN
lastwordonsports.com

Notre Dame Schedule, Ranked

With a pair of preseason Top-Five matchups, it’s no secret the Notre Dame schedule is a gauntlet this year. Add in some seriously sneaky difficult road games, and some trap games at home, and it gets worse. So here’s a look at the Irish schedule in Year 1 of the Marcus Freeman era, from the easiest to the most difficult clashes on the gridiron.
NOTRE DAME, IN
goshen.edu

Four retiring professors say farewell after decades of service

Four professors said farewell to Goshen College this summer as they retire and begin the next chapters in their lives. Together, they have served a total of 111 years, and an average of approximately 28 years at Goshen College. The professors who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 academic...
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Education
Notre Dame, IN
Education
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Notre Dame, IN
abc57.com

Howard Park to host the Motown Machine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Howard Park will host The Motown Machine on Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m. guest can enjoy live music and food from Tattoo Taco Truck. Guests are also recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. You can visit The Motown Machine's Facebook page for more...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana

The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
22 WSBT

Notre Dame's O-Line: 'We want to establish 2022 standards'

NOTRE DAME — It's the most intense group in each practice. Notre Dame's offensive line epitomizes what it means to be in the trenches. Like Head Coach Marcus Freeman says, "We are a lineman-driven program." Meaning the biggest guys are the biggest leaders. "When you study those great teams,"...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Outlaw BBQ opens on Michigan St. in Lakeville

If you’ve driven in downtown Lakeville recently you might’ve seen or likely smelled some changes in the air. New barbecue restaurant Outlaw BBQ has opened along Michigan Street in downtown Lakeville. Using fruit-based wood, the local restaurant offers smoked pork, ribs, chicken and occasionally brisket, as well as...
LAKEVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#K12#Iu South Bend
Times-Union Newspaper

Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
WARSAW, IN
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WIBC.com

Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox

KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
KNOX, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy