22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: LaVille's Paul DeWitt
LAKEVILLE — On the very first play of the season, LaVille senior Paul DeWitt sent a message. "It felt good. The O-Line gave me holes," DeWitt said. "It's our bread and butter play." DeWitt buttered his bread to the tune of 237 yards on just 11 carries his first...
lastwordonsports.com
Notre Dame Schedule, Ranked
With a pair of preseason Top-Five matchups, it’s no secret the Notre Dame schedule is a gauntlet this year. Add in some seriously sneaky difficult road games, and some trap games at home, and it gets worse. So here’s a look at the Irish schedule in Year 1 of the Marcus Freeman era, from the easiest to the most difficult clashes on the gridiron.
goshen.edu
Four retiring professors say farewell after decades of service
Four professors said farewell to Goshen College this summer as they retire and begin the next chapters in their lives. Together, they have served a total of 111 years, and an average of approximately 28 years at Goshen College. The professors who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 academic...
22 WSBT
'He's a perfect fit,' Addition of Brandon Joseph strengthens Irish secondary
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame football has officially wrapped up training camp and is now focusing exclusively on beating Ohio State. There's one player on the Irish roster who has first-hand experience playing the Buckeyes. And he will certainly be important for the Irish this season. Safety Brandon Joseph,...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Hamlet Tibbs Officially Announced as New Assistant Coach
It’s been almost a month since the reports circulated online that head coach Mike Brey was targeting Albany Great Danes assistant Hamlet Tibbs as the newest addition to his Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball staff, and after ND’s typical delayed background check/HR processing and procedures, it’s finally official.
abc57.com
Howard Park to host the Motown Machine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Howard Park will host The Motown Machine on Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m. guest can enjoy live music and food from Tattoo Taco Truck. Guests are also recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. You can visit The Motown Machine's Facebook page for more...
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
abc57.com
Paul Steury selected as the democratic pick for Indiana's second congressional district.
LAKEVILLE, Ind. -- Indiana's 2nd district election is set as the democratic party picked its candidate. On Tuesday evening in Lakeville, Paul Steury was nominated to represent the democratic party in the special election for Indiana's second congressional district. Steury will faceoff against Rudy Yakym the republican's nominee, and William...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame's O-Line: 'We want to establish 2022 standards'
NOTRE DAME — It's the most intense group in each practice. Notre Dame's offensive line epitomizes what it means to be in the trenches. Like Head Coach Marcus Freeman says, "We are a lineman-driven program." Meaning the biggest guys are the biggest leaders. "When you study those great teams,"...
22 WSBT
Market Basket: Outlaw BBQ opens on Michigan St. in Lakeville
If you’ve driven in downtown Lakeville recently you might’ve seen or likely smelled some changes in the air. New barbecue restaurant Outlaw BBQ has opened along Michigan Street in downtown Lakeville. Using fruit-based wood, the local restaurant offers smoked pork, ribs, chicken and occasionally brisket, as well as...
22 WSBT
Carnegie Library Building sold for $100 to couple in Niles to become entertainment venue
A husband and wife in Niles are getting into the funny business. The Niles City Council unanimously approved selling the couple the Carnegie Library Building for 100 dollars. History in the making. The Carnegie Library in Niles has been closed for more than 50 years. Now one couple is hoping to put two new businesses under one roof.
Times-Union Newspaper
Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Corporal Paul Deguch died in the line of duty 25 years ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 25 years ago South Bend Police Department Corporal Paul Deguch was killed in the line of duty. On August 24,1997, Deguch was fatally shot while searching a suspect for weapons. The 16-year-old suspect is serving life in prison after being arrested and convicted of murder. Corporal...
thedetroitbureau.com
GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant
General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
abc57.com
New Benton Harbor housing development to be named after former mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A new multi-family housing development in Benton Harbor will be named after a former mayor. The 80-unit housing development, located on Riverview Drive, will be named the Emma Jean Hull Flats. Former Mayor Hull was Benton Harbor's first female mayor and is known for how she...
abc57.com
Elkhart man charged in death of South Bend man on South Michigan Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Elkhart man was charged with murder for his role in the death of 55-year-old Jon Senour, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Antonio White, 23, was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement on July 19. The sentencing range for murder is...
WIBC.com
Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
abc57.com
Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
abc57.com
Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
