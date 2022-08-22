ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Kentuckians react to Biden student loan forgiveness plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A financial burden has been lifted for thousands of Kentuckians who have student loan debt. After a lot of uncertainty, President Joe Biden announced his student loan plan, which entails canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt. “It sounds good. I mean school’s expensive, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. lawmakers back in Frankfort for special session to address EKY flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to the state capital Wednesday. They gaveled into a special session because of the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. They are expected to vote on a relief plan. Governor Andy Beshear says he and House and Senate leaders have all agreed on a plan to help restore the region after devastating flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders. “We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Postsecondary Education#Higher Education#K12#The Kentucky Council#2022 Progress Report#The Associated Press
WKYT 27

WATCH | Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.

WATCH | Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding. The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books. WATCH | Some EKY flood victims filing lawsuit, claiming negligence against mining company. Updated: 13 hours ago. Residents in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

UK coaches, Ky. officials hand out shoes to flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in eastern Kentucky got a visit by a few special guests on Tuesday. Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes. Many people lost everything after the flood, and this was a small...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Supply chain struggles slowing down rebuilding in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As communities work to rebuild from last month’s flooding, they’re facing many obstacles. Right now, getting building supplies is proving to be challenging, and one non-profit has been trying to help families, but they’re not able to keep up. Homes that can...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. UN Ambassador takes EKY kids affected by flooding shopping

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Back-to-school shopping is an annual necessity for children across the Commonwealth. That need has grown greatly in Eastern Kentucky where many students are starting over from scratch. So, their fellow Kentuckians are stepping in to help replace some of what they’ve lost and prepare them to take their seats.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Normal Weather Kicks In

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of pleasant temps across the commonwealth as our trough slowly begins to pull out of the region. This will be replaced by more normal temps for the remainder of the week as we watch tropical moisture try to impact the region this weekend and next week.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy