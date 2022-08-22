Read full article on original website
Kentuckians react to Biden student loan forgiveness plan
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A financial burden has been lifted for thousands of Kentuckians who have student loan debt. After a lot of uncertainty, President Joe Biden announced his student loan plan, which entails canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt. “It sounds good. I mean school’s expensive, and...
Kentucky politicians address crowd at annual state fair ham breakfast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record amount of money is going to charity after the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair. It was also a chance for some big name politicians to take center stage. Sold at $5 million, Kelly and Joe Craft teamed up...
Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Justin Skeens, Dir. Digital Storytelling Berea College
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been wondering where the July episode of Uniquely Kentucky has been, don’t worry, you didn’t miss a thing. We decided to hit the pause button out of respect to several major tragedies making the headlines in eastern Kentucky in June and July.
EKY school districts affected by flooding working to get students back in the classroom
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts in Eastern Kentucky are looking forward to the start of school. However, for some, it could still be a while before kids are back in the classroom. Perry County and Breathitt County schools will open up on August 29, while Knott County Schools...
Ky. lawmakers back in Frankfort for special session to address EKY flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to the state capital Wednesday. They gaveled into a special session because of the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. They are expected to vote on a relief plan. Governor Andy Beshear says he and House and Senate leaders have all agreed on a plan to help restore the region after devastating flooding.
Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort to start work on a relief package for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Beshear signed off Tuesday on a special session after reaching an agreement with legislative leaders. “We’ve had productive conversations – not bipartisan, but nonpartisan. We have now reached...
WATCH | Gov. Beshear calls for special session to address needs of eastern Ky.
WATCH | Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding. The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books. WATCH | Some EKY flood victims filing lawsuit, claiming negligence against mining company. Updated: 13 hours ago. Residents in...
UK coaches, Ky. officials hand out shoes to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in eastern Kentucky got a visit by a few special guests on Tuesday. Coaches from the University of Kentucky, including men’s coach John Calipari, made several stops to deliver shoes. Many people lost everything after the flood, and this was a small...
Supply chain struggles slowing down rebuilding in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As communities work to rebuild from last month’s flooding, they’re facing many obstacles. Right now, getting building supplies is proving to be challenging, and one non-profit has been trying to help families, but they’re not able to keep up. Homes that can...
Fmr. UN Ambassador takes EKY kids affected by flooding shopping
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Back-to-school shopping is an annual necessity for children across the Commonwealth. That need has grown greatly in Eastern Kentucky where many students are starting over from scratch. So, their fellow Kentuckians are stepping in to help replace some of what they’ve lost and prepare them to take their seats.
Some EKY flood victims filing lawsuit, claiming negligence against mining company
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Weeks after deadly floods ripped through eastern Kentucky, a group of neighbors are now filing suit alleging negligence against an area mining company. Residents in the Lost Creek community are banding together after they said silt ponds failed, broke free and destroyed their home and...
State police investigating theft of $25K from Ky. sheriff’s office evidence room
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars from a sheriff’s office evidence room. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said during a transition of evidence officers, four people had access to the room, and during that time $25,000 went missing. State...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Normal Weather Kicks In
EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of pleasant temps across the commonwealth as our trough slowly begins to pull out of the region. This will be replaced by more normal temps for the remainder of the week as we watch tropical moisture try to impact the region this weekend and next week.
