On Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4,000 block of Dole Road, Myrtle Creek. This was another of the large scale illegal operations like we’ve been repeatedly seeing in the area, often times owned and operated by foreign drug cartels. This particular location was raided twice by DINT in 2013, also for illegal marijuana operations. Tuesday, DINT detectives arrived at the location and found several large greenhouses completely surrounding the residence, full of live marijuana plants, as well as the hillsides around the residence terraced with hundreds of growing marijuana plants. The residence was being used as sleeping quarters and work area for a large scale commercial operation. The adjacent shop area was being used as an indoor growing area as well as marijuana processing area. Once again there were major water use violations, dangerous electrical code violations, as well as environmental wreckage from misuse of pesticides and fertilizers. These issues have been common problems with these unlawful grow sites. In total DINT seized 2,154 live marijuana plants, and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana ready for market. No one was located on the property at the time of the search warrant, but the investigation is continuing and arrests are anticipated.

MYRTLE CREEK, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO