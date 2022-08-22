Read full article on original website
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASSING
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged trespassing incident on Wednesday. The RPD report said about 9:20 p.m. officers found the 32-year old inside a building belonging to the city’s parks department in the 2000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway, after hours, despite the presence of two “Employees Only” signs. The woman was given multiple warnings to leave the building, but refused.
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged harassment incident by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 p.m. officers responded to an incident in the 200 block of Northwest Chestnut Avenue. The suspect reportedly threw multiple pool cue balls at the victim, leaving marks. The 41-year old was charged with harassment. Other charges were added. Bail was set at $2,500.
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged elude incident 0n Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. 69-year old Diane Baldwin was contacted at a business in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street and told not to drive due to her license being suspended. Baldwin allegedly drove anyway and a traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of that business. The suspect eluded police and later pulled the vehicle into a car wash on N.E. Stephens Street. Employees closed the business and Baldwin was eventually talked out of the vehicle. During the incident, she allegedly called 911 twice for non-emergent issues.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged burglary on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 4:20 p.m. the 54-year old allegedly entered a vacant home in the 600 block of Northeast Alameda Avenue and stole a $1,200 generator. An officer contacted the man later in the day and placed him under arrest. He was charged with burglary in the second degree and for first-degree theft. The man was held without bail.
Robber fires shot, escapes with cash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An armed robbery Thursday morning ended with the suspect escaping after firing a gun, but Eugene police say that fortunately, no one was injured. According to the Eugene Police Department, they responded to a reported robbery at about 7:31 a.m. on August 25. Police say the robber was reported to have a gun, and was demanding money at Sandy's Deli at 4925 Barger Ave. Police say they were told the suspect had fired a shot in the business, then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said that fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
MAN CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION FOR PAST INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was charged with a felony count of strangulation by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just after 12:00 p.m. officers contacted 20-year old Max Barnett during a traffic stop on the on ramp to Interstate 5 northbound at the Harvard Avenue interchange. During the contact, officers discovered there was cause to arrest Barnett for a number of crimes from an incident on August 13th. Barnett was also charged with menacing, harassment, and violation of a no contact order. He was held on $50,000 bail.
Eugene Police asking the public's help to find robbery suspect who fired shot in business
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are asking for the public's help to locate a robbery suspect who fired a shot inside the business. At 7:31 a.m. on Thursday, Eugene Police units were dispatched to a robbery with a gun at Sandy’s Deli, 4925 Barger Avenue. The suspect was...
CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
Marijuana Bust Douglas Co., Aug. 24
On Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4,000 block of Dole Road, Myrtle Creek. This was another of the large scale illegal operations like we’ve been repeatedly seeing in the area, often times owned and operated by foreign drug cartels. This particular location was raided twice by DINT in 2013, also for illegal marijuana operations. Tuesday, DINT detectives arrived at the location and found several large greenhouses completely surrounding the residence, full of live marijuana plants, as well as the hillsides around the residence terraced with hundreds of growing marijuana plants. The residence was being used as sleeping quarters and work area for a large scale commercial operation. The adjacent shop area was being used as an indoor growing area as well as marijuana processing area. Once again there were major water use violations, dangerous electrical code violations, as well as environmental wreckage from misuse of pesticides and fertilizers. These issues have been common problems with these unlawful grow sites. In total DINT seized 2,154 live marijuana plants, and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana ready for market. No one was located on the property at the time of the search warrant, but the investigation is continuing and arrests are anticipated.
Grants Pass police in search of two storage unit burglars
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — On Saturday, August 13, two people burglarized multiple storage units on Union Avenue in Grants Pass. During the early morning hours, the two burglars were caught on surveillance cameras, but the Grants Pass Police Department needs the community's assistance in identifying the two suspects. If...
POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR UNLAWFUL ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged unlawful entry into a vehicle, early Monday. An RPD report said a 1:00 a.m. officers attempted to speak with the 27-year old suspect in the 400 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. The woman reportedly ran inside a nearby apartment, and the tenants gave officers permission to go inside and remove her. The tenants didn’t wish to pursue charges from that incident.
DCSO JAILS ROSEBURG MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an alleged assault on Saturday. A DCSO report said just after 5:40 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly pepper sprayed a victim in the parking lot of a business in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. The report said the confrontation came after the victim had left their dog in a vehicle while inside the business. The suspect told the victim that their actions were irresponsible while the victim claimed they had not been gone very long.
Accessing Accounts Illegally, Aug. 24
CBPD release – On Monday, August 22 at approximately 1:00 PM, Coos Bay Officers were dispatched to AT&T for a report of an employee accessing customer’s accounts without permission. The employee was also changing information and selling it to unknown individuals, resulting in customer’s bank accounts being hacked into and money stolen. The employee was identified as Alexander Keely of Coos Bay. After subsequent investigation, it was determined Keely accessed at least 2 different customer accounts in different states on multiple occasions, changed information within the account and provided it to unknown people. Keely was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on Identity Theft and Computer Crime charges. At this time the investigation is on-going. Any individuals who may have information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
Coos Bay man arrested on identity theft charges
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A Coos Bay man has been arrested for selling phone information to unknown individuals, an act the Coos Bay Police Department says led to citizen's bank accounts being hacked into. According to the CBPD, they responded to a call at about 1 p.m. on August 22....
Suspect in Oregon fire lookout theft arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into an Oregon Department of Forestry fire lookout tower. Deputies say once inside, the man stole important equipment for early fire detection. Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted Tuesday...
Missing Douglas County man found
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
Missing Douglas Co. Male, Aug. 23
UPDATE 08/22/2022 5:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Mr. Garrett has been located outside of the search area. A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office has contacted Mr. Garrett who is confirmed to be safe. Out of respect for his privacy and wishes, no additional details will be released. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation. Search efforts included ground, vehicle and air assets in conjunction with investigative components of the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Search and Rescue, Jackson County Search and Rescue, Oregon State Police, the U.S. Forest Service and Douglas Forest.
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT BY A VEHICLE
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 6:45 p.m. the victim was walking across Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and stopped in the median. The driver of a sedan was turning west onto the street from Northwest Ellan Avenue and struck the pedestrian. The driver said he never saw the victim until his vehicle hit the man.
