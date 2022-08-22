Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Related
Local CPA & Advisory Firm Ready to Meet Tomorrow’s Leaders at Regional Campus Visits This Fall
Local students are gearing up for their return to campus, and so is RKL. The fast-growing advisory firm, which has an office in Exton, will visit several universities throughout Greater Philadelphia this fall to connect with the problem-solvers and business advisors of the future. Find RKL this fall at:. West...
VISTA Careers — County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Communications Coordinator. This position will write a variety of different content to support...
Need Historic Location Ideas for Your Wedding? There’s Four in Chester County
If you’re searching for unique, historic location ideas to plan your wedding, Chester County is home to four of the most romantic sites to set your love in stone, write Walden Green and staff from Philadelphia Magazine.
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Burgers in West Chester
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best burgers in West Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that await diners in the borough. Located in a charming building on East Market Street, Rams Head Bar & Grill serves American fare,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 6
VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to celebrate its second class of honorees. For years, the Chester County Council hosted its Distinguished Citizen Dinner in honor of a...
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool
Image via the Arc of Chester County. Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County.
VISTA Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media.Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. The following PIT careers are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology:
IN THIS ARTICLE
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Phoenixville (PA) Fire Department Dedicates New Station
Daily Local News, West Chester, Pa. Aug. 22—PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Fire Department held a building dedication and housing ceremony for its new fire station on Paradise Street. A parade from the current station on Church Street to the new station kicked off the day’s festivities, followed by...
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Counties with Worst Commute Time in Pennsylvania
Chester County placed in the upper half among counties that have the worst commutes in Pennsylvania, according to a new report recently released by Stacker. Stacker compiled the list using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked based on the longest average commute time in 2020. Chester County...
Chester County Library to Host Mental Health Fair in September
Recognizing the frustrations in access to mental health care and the lack of information about what resources were available, Pennsylvania State Representative Kristine Howard began holding the Mental Health Fair in 2021. She noticed the urgent need for mental health resources and education, which had only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Many people were turning to her office for help finding care for their loved ones, and it was a natural decision to hold a Mental Health Fair to help inform the public about what resources were available.
West Chester University Alumna Met Love of Her Life Thanks to College Exchange Program
West Chester University alumna Pat Miller met the love of her life in 1974 during a college exchange program that took her to University of Hawaii, where Rob Miller was studying at the time, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer. As soon as they saw each other for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nationally Recognized Wealth Management Group Moves to Historic Property in Chester Springs
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, one of the top financial advisory firms in the nation, has relocated its headquarters from Phoenixville to Chester Springs after purchasing the jaw-dropping property at 1208 Kimberton Road. CCWMG, which specializes in alternative investments and is licensed in more than 20 states, will now operate...
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
White Clay Creek Preserve Builds New Bridge
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has partnered with Friends of White Clay Creek Preserve to install the new Penndel Bridge at White Clay Creek Preserve in Landenberg, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press. The 3,212-acre preserve is the only one of its kind in Pennsylvania’s state...
Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president
Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.
New Garden Township Votes to Raze Hazardous Structures at Saint Anthony’s in the Hills
As part of the New Garden’s long-term plans to develop Saint Anthony’s in the Hills into a municipal park, the township has voted to demolish hazardous structures on the 137-acre site, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. The township bought the property in 2018 from St....
Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Practical Nursing Program Recognized as One of State’s Best
Practical Nursing Program class.Image via Chester County Intermediate Unit. Chester County Intermediate Unit’s Practical Nursing Program has been recognized by the Nursing Schools Almanac for the second consecutive year as one of the best in the state, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News.
abc27.com
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosts free vaccine clinics
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Penn Medicine, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program will be offering free vaccine clinics on select dates and location throughout the fall. The clinics will be offering vaccines for children who don’t have health insurance or...
wjbr.com
Is A Target Store Coming To Middletown?
Word on the street is a Target store coming to Middletown? A new location is opening in Delaware and the company has its sights set on one specific city. Middletown will apparently be home to the new Target, as the company’s fifth Delaware location. It may take a few...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0