Coatesville, PA

VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers — County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Communications Coordinator. This position will write a variety of different content to support...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 6

VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to celebrate its second class of honorees. For years, the Chester County Council hosted its Distinguished Citizen Dinner in honor of a...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool

Image via the Arc of Chester County. Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media.Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth. The following PIT careers are available at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology:
MEDIA, PA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Phoenixville (PA) Fire Department Dedicates New Station

Daily Local News, West Chester, Pa. Aug. 22—PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Fire Department held a building dedication and housing ceremony for its new fire station on Paradise Street. A parade from the current station on Church Street to the new station kicked off the day’s festivities, followed by...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Library to Host Mental Health Fair in September

Recognizing the frustrations in access to mental health care and the lack of information about what resources were available, Pennsylvania State Representative Kristine Howard began holding the Mental Health Fair in 2021. She noticed the urgent need for mental health resources and education, which had only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Many people were turning to her office for help finding care for their loved ones, and it was a natural decision to hold a Mental Health Fair to help inform the public about what resources were available.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

White Clay Creek Preserve Builds New Bridge

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has partnered with Friends of White Clay Creek Preserve to install the new Penndel Bridge at White Clay Creek Preserve in Landenberg, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press. The 3,212-acre preserve is the only one of its kind in Pennsylvania’s state...
LANDENBERG, PA
abc27.com

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hosts free vaccine clinics

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Penn Medicine, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Child Protect Program will be offering free vaccine clinics on select dates and location throughout the fall. The clinics will be offering vaccines for children who don’t have health insurance or...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wjbr.com

Is A Target Store Coming To Middletown?

Word on the street is a Target store coming to Middletown? A new location is opening in Delaware and the company has its sights set on one specific city. Middletown will apparently be home to the new Target, as the company’s fifth Delaware location. It may take a few...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
VISTA.Today

ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

