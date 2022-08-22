ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Lower Providence Twp. accident kills 1

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died after an accident in Montgomery County. According to officials, crews were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue, in Lower Providence Township Thursday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident. Located on scene, crews found a rollback truck and an...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Easton man found safe, police say

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man was found safe about a week after he went missing. Justin Little, 31, has been found, police said Wednesday morning. Officials did not elaborate on where or how he was found. He was reported missing last Wednesday, Aug. 17, and was last seen on...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boyertown man dies after crash between motorcycle, car

OLEY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car. Alan Golden, 58, of Boyertown, died at the hospital Tuesday night, authorities said. Earlier that day, they said Golden was riding his motorcycle in Oley Township when he collided with...
BOYERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
LEVITTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Quakertown, PA
Quakertown, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Police searching for suspect wanted for fatally shooting security guard in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Berks County are searching for a man wanted for killing a security guard. The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Morgantown. Investigators believe the man was stealing catalytic converters when he shot a private security guard in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive.The suspect drove away in a dark blue minivan.Call the police if you have any information about the case.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
WFMZ-TV Online

Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville

UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lanes near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Facility#Mental Health
NewsRadio WILK

Body of missing man found in Luzerne County

State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blaze erupts at trucking company in Mahoning Twp.

MAHONING TWP., Pa. – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a trucking company in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Wednesday night. The flames broke out just after 7:30 p.m. at Estes Trucking, officials said. Flames shot out of a building and a large cloud of smoke hovered over the property.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Large tree falls on home in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is out of their home after a large tree fell in Allentown. The tree crashed down Wednesday and landed on the home in the 2400 block of S. Sixth Street. Part of it also landed on a car in the driveway. No one was hurt,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced for I-78 crash that killed tow truck driver

READING, Pa. — A Cambria County man told a judge Wednesday that he felt remorse for causing a crash that killed a tow truck operator on Interstate 78 in Berks County more than two years ago. Allen Putman was sentenced to time behind bars and ordered to pay thousands...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two alligators reported missing from Pennsylvania home

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside to care...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy