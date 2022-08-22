Read full article on original website
Lower Providence Twp. accident kills 1
LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person has died after an accident in Montgomery County. According to officials, crews were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue, in Lower Providence Township Thursday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident. Located on scene, crews found a rollback truck and an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Easton man found safe, police say
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man was found safe about a week after he went missing. Justin Little, 31, has been found, police said Wednesday morning. Officials did not elaborate on where or how he was found. He was reported missing last Wednesday, Aug. 17, and was last seen on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown man dies after crash between motorcycle, car
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car. Alan Golden, 58, of Boyertown, died at the hospital Tuesday night, authorities said. Earlier that day, they said Golden was riding his motorcycle in Oley Township when he collided with...
4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people are fighting for their lives after four people were stabbed outside of an elementary school in Bucks County late Tuesday night. Those stabbings weren't the only crimes police in Levittown were called to.Early Wednesday morning, there was a drive-by shooting on Willow Lane. Police believe the shooting and stabbings are connected.Police say four people were stabbed at the Penn Valley Elementary School parking lot around 11:45 p.m. Shortly after, officers were called to a home about a mile away for a drive-by shooting."It was loud, it was very, very loud," Don Byers said.Several bullets...
Hazmat crews investigating suspicious jug in Telford, Bucks County
TELFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- A suspicious jug prompted a hazmat response in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the scene Tuesday night in Telford.The large jug was discovered around 6:30 p.m. off of County Line Road.The Montgomery County bomb squad was also called to help.There's no word on what is in the jug.
Police searching for suspect wanted for fatally shooting security guard in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Berks County are searching for a man wanted for killing a security guard. The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Morgantown. Investigators believe the man was stealing catalytic converters when he shot a private security guard in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive.The suspect drove away in a dark blue minivan.Call the police if you have any information about the case.
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
WFMZ-TV Online
Collision center owner turned himself in after submitting nearly 300 false insurance claims
NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. -- A Bucks County collision center owner has been arrested for allegedly pocketing $426,000 from nearly 300 false auto insurance claims he submitted. The owner of Chalfont Collision Center, John Reis, is accused of submitting those fraudulent claims to four insurance companies over a period of several years.
skooknews.com
West Penn Township Police Charge Man with Causing and Leaving Scene of Crash
A West Penn Township man has been charged after he fled the scene of a crash he caused earlier this month. According to Township Police, on Friday, August 5th, 2022, around 5:20pm, officers responded to a 3 car motor vehicle crash in the area of 914 West Penn Pike. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner: Drowning was cause of death for man who went missing during camping trip
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The coroner says a man who was found dead after he went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County drowned. Police said 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was pulled from a small body of water Monday near the area where he went missing over the weekend.
Fire damages Carbon County business
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lanes near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
Body of missing man found in Luzerne County
State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
WFMZ-TV Online
Blaze erupts at trucking company in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a trucking company in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Wednesday night. The flames broke out just after 7:30 p.m. at Estes Trucking, officials said. Flames shot out of a building and a large cloud of smoke hovered over the property.
WFMZ-TV Online
Large tree falls on home in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is out of their home after a large tree fell in Allentown. The tree crashed down Wednesday and landed on the home in the 2400 block of S. Sixth Street. Part of it also landed on a car in the driveway. No one was hurt,...
Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced for I-78 crash that killed tow truck driver
READING, Pa. — A Cambria County man told a judge Wednesday that he felt remorse for causing a crash that killed a tow truck operator on Interstate 78 in Berks County more than two years ago. Allen Putman was sentenced to time behind bars and ordered to pay thousands...
wtae.com
Two alligators reported missing from Pennsylvania home
LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside to care...
Police: Butchered ram, candle and white-colored rectangle discovered near Easton riverbank
Landscaper and avid fisher Kris Mancini says he was ready to drop a line at the Warner Anglers Preserve when he found a lit candle a few feet away from a ram's body discarded in the water.
Police: NJ Father who went missing during family camping trip found dead in small body of water
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed a father from New Jersey who went missing during a camping trip with his family has been found dead.
