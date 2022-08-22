The 2022 crypto winter will remain imprinted in the memory of crypto enthusiasts forever. It replaced the bull market of 2021 with a bearish trend that culminated in a crypto crash. As the bear market sets in, crypto coins began shedding values and traded at 70% to 90% down in May and June. However, a few crypto tokens, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Near Protocol (NEAR), have started an upward trend in July and look potent to break out of the bear market soon. FreeWoly (FWOLY), a new cryptocurrency, looks imminent to join the league of performers.

