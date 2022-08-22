Read full article on original website
TA: Bitcoin Price Could Avoid Another Drop if it Closes Above One Key Level
Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $22,500 resistance zone to avoid a fresh decline in the near term. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace above the $21,500 and $21,600 levels. The price is now trading above the $21,500 level and...
Does Bitcoin Price Show Signs Of Reversal After Trading Laterally?
Bitcoin price noted a sharp decline after the bulls were rejected at the $24,000 price mark a few days ago. Over the past week, the coin depreciated 7.6%. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price barely noted any movement. This indicated that the coin was trading within a consolidated price range.
Thinking to Buy Bitcoin? New Cryptocurrency Battle Infinity Lists on PancakeSwap and is Better Alternative
Bitcoin may be the biggest cryptocurrency by popularity and market cap, but are there better alternatives that can produce even bigger gains?. Some of the best ICOs have provided massive returns for investors, and IBAT is getting ready for its listing on PancakeSwap (its IDO). Is it a Good Time...
Bitcoin At Bullish Point After Panic Selling, Will BTC Repeat History?
The price of Bitcoin has been trading about key resistance during today’s trading session and could be positioning for a break higher if bulls managed to close the daily candle above $21,500. The cryptocurrency still records heavy losses on higher timeframes but could be on the verge of a decisive move.
Ethereum Price Lost 20% Weekly, What’s The Key Support Now?
Ethereum price has witnessed a tough time lately, the altcoin logged heavy losses over the past one week. Broader market weakness could be blamed for the coin’s current price momentum. Bitcoin slid on its chart and was trading at $21,000 at the time of writing. Other altcoin also depreciated...
Shiba Inu, FreeWoly, and NEAR Protocol: What Makes These Crypto Coins Shine in the Bear Market?
The 2022 crypto winter will remain imprinted in the memory of crypto enthusiasts forever. It replaced the bull market of 2021 with a bearish trend that culminated in a crypto crash. As the bear market sets in, crypto coins began shedding values and traded at 70% to 90% down in May and June. However, a few crypto tokens, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Near Protocol (NEAR), have started an upward trend in July and look potent to break out of the bear market soon. FreeWoly (FWOLY), a new cryptocurrency, looks imminent to join the league of performers.
TA: Bitcoin Price Trades Heavy, Why BTC Could Soon Test $20K
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is consolidating and remains at a risk of a move towards the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is consolidating above $21,000 and facing a lot of hurdles. The price is now trading above the $21,200 level and the 100 hourly...
Why The Crypto Market Looks Unhealthy With Bitcoin At $21K, Expert Says
Bitcoin and the crypto market continued to move sideways over the past week after recording important losses during the weekend. Despite the short-term bearish price action, there seems to be more appetite for risk in the sector as market participants allocate more capital to altcoins. At the time of writing,...
XRP Price Falls To $0.34, Will Bulls Defend Support Of $0.33?
XRP Price was constantly consolidating on its four hour chart. The bulls have faded out from the market but are consistently trying to protect price from falling below the immediate support level. Despite the 1.5% appreciation over the last 24 hours, XRP price doesn’t seem to be out of the woods yet.
Ethereum ETH Back On Track Race, Will ETH Reclaim $2,000 again?
Ethereum ETH price regained its bullish trend against Tether (USDT) as it builds more strength to break above the key resistance ahead of “The Merge.” ETH price saw a rejection to a region of $1,500 recently as it could not hold its bullish trendline acting as support. (Data from Binance)
WATCH: Will Powell’s Friday Speech Send Bitcoin Soaring? Daily TA August 25, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the the impact an upcoming speech from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell could have on Bitcoin price action. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 25, 2022. The US...
This Indicator Predicts Potential Decline Ahead For Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin and crypto market is always swinging with changes in the prices of tokens. The back-and-forth movement in prices remains the distinguishing factor that facilitates the speculative nature of the assets. In some cases, the movement could be favorable for the investors, especially when the bulls are on the field....
What The Negative Bitcoin Funding Rates Say About Investor Outlook
Bitcoin funding rates have remained low even when the price of the digital asset has rebounded. The trend for the previous week showed that investors remained extremely wary of the market, and there has not been a change for the new week either. This coincides with the general market sentiment falling back deep into the fear territory. This report takes a look at where the bitcoin funding rates are currently and what it says about the market.
Crypto Market Returns Plunges Into The Negative, Here’s Why
The crypto market has seen its returns over the last month wiped away in a matter of days. While the market was pumping, cryptocurrencies in the space were returning double-digit gains, with the investor sentiment rapidly growing with it. However, with bitcoin’s rejection at $25,000, the entire market had seen a swift downtrend. Now, investor sentiment has worsened, and the digital assets which had enjoyed the period of growth are now in the red.
Chiliz Price Skyrockets, Will This Bullish Run Continue?
Chiliz has burst through to the limelight by helping entertainment and sports firms with blockchain-backed tools to allow them to monetize their viewership. The subscription is the access link through which fans obtain voting rights and early tickets. Also, the direct access fans have to their desired soccer teams is a function of Chiliz blockchain technology and token.
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Miners Continue To Dump
Data shows the Bitcoin miner reserves have continued to trend downwards recently, suggesting that miners have been dumping their coins. Bitcoin Miners Have Been Withdrawing From Their Wallets In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC miner reserves have been observing negative change recently,...
Crypto Market Sentiment Plunges To 1-Month Lows, What Lies Ahead?
The crypto market sentiment had been on the rise at the start of August, but as the month draws to a close, a market crash has dragged it back to August levels. The Fear & Greed Index had previously reached a local peak of 42 when the price of bitcoin had recovered to $25,000. However, since then, the downtrend has been on a decline back into the Fear territory.
Institutional Investor Sentiment Remains Negative As Bitcoin Outflows Continue
Institutional investor sentiment has been on the rocks for some time now. This follows the market trend with bitcoin falling below $22,000 and the total crypto market cap finally making its way below $1 trillion once more. With this, institutional investors continue to show a more bearish attitude toward the market. The numbers for last week are in, and the outflows from various digital assets show that big money is not betting on bitcoin.
Despite Industry Leaders Like The Sandbox And Monero — How Will Big Eyes Coin Rule The Market In The Next Five Years?
Blockchain-savvy developers are attempting to create all-encompassing NFT-based video games, or a “Metaverse,” using this technology because the NFT craze from earlier this year is still going strong. Users can trade digital assets that can be turned into cryptocurrencies here for blockchain-based deeds to such investments. We now examine a few of the early rivals in this industry, such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), The Sandbox (SAND), and Monero (XMR).
Bitcoin Trading Hikes On DBS Digital Exchange Despite Crypto Winter
Previously Bitcoin has been fluctuating between the $20K and $25K price marks. Billions of dollars have been wiped off due to the crash in its price, particularly in the last four weeks. The loss has become the primary cause of several firms’ liquidation issues in the crypto industry. Certain...
