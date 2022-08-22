Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Need Historic Location Ideas for Your Wedding? There’s Four in Chester County
If you’re searching for unique, historic location ideas to plan your wedding, Chester County is home to four of the most romantic sites to set your love in stone, write Walden Green and staff from Philadelphia Magazine.
White Clay Creek Preserve Builds New Bridge
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has partnered with Friends of White Clay Creek Preserve to install the new Penndel Bridge at White Clay Creek Preserve in Landenberg, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press. The 3,212-acre preserve is the only one of its kind in Pennsylvania’s state...
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Counties with Worst Commute Time in Pennsylvania
Chester County placed in the upper half among counties that have the worst commutes in Pennsylvania, according to a new report recently released by Stacker. Stacker compiled the list using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked based on the longest average commute time in 2020. Chester County...
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
Chester County Home to One of the 50 American Cities with the Highest Concentration of Historic Places
The Coatesville VA Medical Center. Chester County’s efforts to preserve its past have resulted in a wealth of history that visitors and residents can steep themselves in. However, one particular community has been nationally recognized for its stewardship in maintaining and protecting sites of deep significance.
VISTA Careers — County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
A Class Above the Rest – The Arc of Chester Preschool
Image via the Arc of Chester County. Last week, seven students graduated from The Arc of Chester County’s licensed preschool program. The Arc has been revolutionizing early learning for over 70 years and is the only inclusive preschool program where children with and without disabilities learn side-by-side, excelling both academically and socially in Chester County.
Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment
An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
Hamsters as Classroom Pets Are a Thing of the Past with ‘Adopt a Cow’ Program Hosted by West Grove Farm
Caitlyn Degner, a dairy farmer who works at Walmoore Holsteins dairy farm in West Grove, decided to join the Adopt a Cow program as soon as she heard about it, writes Kaylee Fuller for ABC27. The program helps bring dairy farming to life in the classroom by allowing students and...
iqstock.news
Ducklings Early Learning Center Opens New Location in Wallingford, Delaware County
Ducklings Early Learning Center is opening their newest location in Wallingford, PA on Tuesday, September 6th. Wallingford is a community where everybody knows one another & helps each other out. Being from here, being able to bring good & quality childcare feels like the neighborly thing to do.”. — Halley...
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
chestercounty.com
Unionville Community Fair celebrates its 98th year
Come to the Unionville Community Fair to see the largest display of local agriculture, agribusiness, and handicrafts in southeastern Chester County. Celebrating its 98th year, the fair judges more than 500 categories for ribbons and cash prizes. An exciting BMX Show will join past fair favorites such as the Ghosts of Chester County Haunted Tent, Giggles & Grins, a STEM tent, live music in the Beer & Wine Garden, a 5k Walk/Run, Cow Pie Bingo, and more. The fair will be held Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at 113 E. Street Road in Kennett Square. Visit www.ucfair.org for more information.
5 hunting rifles mistakenly delivered to Chester County school due to shipping error
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A box of guns was mistakenly delivered to a Delaware County school. Police say five hunting rifles were delivered to Chester High School on West 9th Street due to a shopping error. The address was entered incorrectly and was supposed to be delivered to another West 9th Street address. The package is now at the police department, but many questions remain. Where was the box heading and how was the discovery made? CBS3 will have more information beginning at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.
WGAL
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT
A tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS - South George Street around 3 p.m., PennDOT officials say.
sanatogapost.com
Limerick Hearing Planned for Manufacturer Expansion
LIMERICK PA – An Indiana company’s plans to build a 6,500-square-foot addition to an existing building at 690 Enterprise Dr. in the Linfield Corporate Center, which require a zoning variance, are scheduled to be a subject of a meeting discussion Wednesday (Aug. 24, 2022) at 6:30 p.m. by the Limerick Township Zoning Hearing Board.
