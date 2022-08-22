ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mitch Haniger's homer lifts Mariners past Guardians 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run home run in the first inning to account for all of Seattle’s offense, Marco Gonzales tossed six strong innings and the Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Thursday. Seattle took the opener of a key four-game series between playoff contenders in the American League. The teams will play six more times over the next 10 days in what could be a potential postseason preview. Julio Rodríguez walked to open the game and Jesse Winker singled before Haniger stayed hot at the plate, taking Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie deep to left-center field just three batters into the game. Haniger’s fly ball appeared to be a long out off the bat but carried on a warm afternoon. Haniger has homered in three of the past four games and is hitting .313 in 17 games since coming off the injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in this year’s NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season with a right foot injury. The 7-footer was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending a LeBron James drive to the basket on a fast break. General manager Sam Presti said Holmgren will have surgery to repair the ruptured tendon on a date that hasn’t been determined and he expects Holmgren to be ready for the 2023-24 season. “Long-term prognosis is obviously very positive for this,” Presti said. “We’ve consulted with three of the top foot specialists in the country. Everybody is in agreement that this is kind of like a wrong place, wrong time situation and he’s going to make a full recovery.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy