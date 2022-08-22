Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Investigating I-380 Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting along southbound I-380. Iowa's News Now is reporting the police received multiple calls reporting a shots fired from a bronze-colored SUV. Investigators say the shooter leaned out the passenger side of the vehicle and fired at another vehicle on the interstate.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tspr.org
Federal prison sentences in Burlington meth cases
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in federal prison for conspiring to distribute ice methamphetamine in the area:. Rudolph Sinclair Allen, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release;. Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., 51, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and...
KBUR
Mexican Citizen Illegally Residing in West Liberty sentenced to prison on Identity Theft and Fraud Charges
Davenport, IA- A Mexican Citizen who resided in West Liberty was sentenced Thursday to over 2 years in prison on identity theft and fraud charges. 50-year-old Silvano Marez Rios was sentenced Thursday, August 18th, to 33 months in prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a social security number, and illegal reentry.
iowa.media
Linn County Attorney rules CRPD officers were justified in shooting suspect
After reviewing the actions of two Cedar Rapids police officers who shot a suspect during a traffic stop on July 30, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks has concluded the officers acted “to avoid injury or risk to their lives and [the shooting] was reasonable under Iowa law.”. Officer Blair...
KCRG.com
Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who escaped from a halfway house while serving a sentence for an unlawful firearms possession conviction, will now have to serve an additional year in federal prison. Evidence at the sentencing hearing states that 43-year-old Ricky Joe Vaughn was sentenced in 2015 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
Iowa City man facing multiple charges including third OWI
An Iowa City man faces multiple charges after being stopped by police early Sunday, including his third OWI. A little after 2 am, officers observed 38-year-old Bryant Welch of 2nd Avenue peel out of the L&M Mighty Shop parking lot, heading eastbound on Burlington Street without his headlights on. Officers stopped Welch at Summit and Court Streets, and ordered him out of his 2006 Chevrolet hatchback. He allegedly showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and a strong odor of ingested alcohol. An open container of alcohol was reportedly found in his car.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County
On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
KCJJ
Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash
A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
ktvo.com
Trial underway in Memphis for man accused of murdering little girl
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is on trial this week for the 2018 murder of a toddler. Jury selection in the trial of Marcus Mays, 38, of LaGrange, took place Monday in a Memphis courtroom. His case is being held in Scotland County on a change of...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Attempted to Rob Employee at Knifepoint
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after police say he attempted to rob an employee at knifepoint. 23-year-old Ethan Orth has been charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. According to court documents, Orth entered the BP gas station on North Court Street at 11:30 PM on Thursday and...
Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring
(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
ktvo.com
Nationally known dive team returns to southeast Iowa to help find missing Albia man
ALBIA, Iowa — Mark has been searching for his missing older brother, Harry Milligan, and his brother's missing car for 38 years. Harry was last seen leaving the library in downtown Albia on July 1, 1984. His three friends who he went out with that night say he was...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday morning at approximately 1:36 am, Iowa City Police observed a white 1999 Jeep Wrangler speeding in the area of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. An officer attempted to pull over the driver, who refused to stop and continued driving. The officer terminated his pursuit and he was re-located by members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 2