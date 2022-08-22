Read full article on original website
WGAL
Chris Stapleton to perform at Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. — Chris Stapleton will play in Hershey on Saturday. He's bringing his All-American Road Show to Hersheypark Stadium at 7 p.m. The tour further celebrates the release of "Starting Over," which won Album of the Year at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards and a Grammy for Best Country Album.
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This Weekend
This Sunday, Lady Gaga is set to perform live at Hersheypark Stadium. This comes after Lady Gaga announced the North American leg of her highly-anticipated The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour is expanding with three new dates, including her first time-performance at Hersheypark Stadium, Aug. 28, 2022.
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]
Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash. Weekends are always exciting in Lancaster, PA. Several events are happening throughout the county, Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, three of which I am highlighting here because they sound super fun:
ABC27 anchor announces her departure from the station: “It is time for something new”
An anchor with Harrisburg’s ABC affiliate television station has announces she will be leaving her position. Janel Knight posted to her Facebook page that “after 11 years at abc27 News, this Saturday will be my last day.”. “I have had an amazing time reporting and anchoring in the...
Indoor farmers market in Hershey to welcome shoppers with gyros, beer, Korean BBQ and more
Shoppers at a new indoor farmers market in Derry Township will find everything from kimchee and artisan chocolates to deli sandwiches, Greek gyros and bottles of wine. Visitors will get their first taste of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square when it opens Sept. 1 at the old Hershey Post Office building along West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods.
abc27.com
2022 New Cumberland Apple Festival announced
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park. There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food...
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Can you imagine more than 400 whoopie pies in one place?. Mark your calendars. The annual Whoopie Pie Festival in Lancaster is the place to be the second Saturday in September. The festival features more than 400 different flavors and is held at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, located in the heart of the Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
Emotional support alligator from Pennsylvania up for 'America's Favorite Pet'
WallyGator, the emotional alligator, gives hugs and kisses. He even plays in lakes and pools with kids. The TikTok sensation is up for "America's Favorite Pet."
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]
I'll be honest - I was actually looking for the Crate & Barrel Outlet at Rockvale when I stumbled upon Vintage Revival Market. Once inside, I forgot all about the other outlet shop I was planning on visiting.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Urban Air Adventure Park – Lancaster, PA
Urban Air Adventure Park recently opened a new location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It’s located along Route 30 near the Park City Mall. The address for Urban Air in Lancaster is 2040 Bennet Ave. There are other locations of Urban Air in the mid-Atlantic region. This post will cover the activities at the Lancaster location.
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
New Three Dog Bakery in Cumberland County caters to canines
Kayse Eichelberger’s newest career is a far fetch from her days as a hydrogeologist and high school science teacher. But owning and opening Three Dog Bakery in the Trindle Run Center in Silver Spring Twp., Cumberland County, has her and her customers “howling with delight.”. Three Dog Bakery...
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PA
Looking to end the summer with some memorable family fun attractions in the area? There are plenty of options in Lancaster, and I'm highlighting three today, covering everything from an adrenaline-filled theme park to farmland fun in the countryside.
Crank up the Diesel: When Shippensburg runs at you, it is coming with a fullback who has an elite name
Diesel Koser is not a fan of the 40-yard-dash. This is one thing folks should know about the Shippensburg senior fullback and middle linebacker, but it is not the only item of note heading into his team’s season opener at Cedar Cliff Friday. He is apparently not a big fan of HUDL either because, in a time when kids are loading up every play they make on that platform, finding clips of Koser carrying the ball is akin to finding footage of Bigfoot.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to have fee-waived adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters with a one-day, fee waived adoption event. It will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. If you are interested in adoption, you will be able to take home and adopt a...
Want to Guess What the Top 5 Restaurants in Lancaster are, According to Yelp?
Hint - it reflects the incredible diversity Lancaster has when it comes to the food scene. Here are the top five, highest rated restaurants in Lancaster, PA, according to Yelp.
Landmark hotel to open for first time in close to 6 years
A landmark hotel in York is expected to open for the first time in close to six years. The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton at 48 E. Market St. is operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, and plans to open in the fall. The hotel has started accepting reservations...
After Middletown cancels football season, Steel-High says Blue Raiders band, cheerleaders can join them on Friday nights
When Middletown cancelled its football season Wednesday amid an ongoing police investigation into hazing incidents within its team, it wasn’t just those players who were affected. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Blue Raiders band lost its halftime shows and all that...
Lower Dauphin unable to find last-minute opponent
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin School District was set to face Middletown in its first football game of the 2022 season. But, after hearing the news that Middletown was canceling their season, they were in need of a last-minute opponent. After a day spent looking for a replacement, Lower Dauphin released a statement […]
abc27.com
50plus expo returns to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Office of Aging and well as OLP events have announced that the Lancaster County 50plus expo will be returning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The release states that it will be held at Spooky Nook Sports, located...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
