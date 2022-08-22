ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Habitat building first Danby house

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is building its first Danby house in the town’s White Hawk Ecovillage. White Hawk Ecovillage is a community that is dedicated to living in an environmentally sustainable manner. The village has been in communication with the local Habitat for Humanity for years, discussing a potential partnership to make owning a home in their community more affordable.
Two Cortland factories to close

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two employers in Cortland are closing their doors. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA will shut down operations at the end of the year. Voyant has two locations in the City of Cortland on Central Ave. and Huntington Street. They employ 459 people total, 150 of those through staffing agencies. Around 35 people work for ALPLA, supplying plastic containers for Voyant. They announced their closing in the wake of Voyant’s decision.
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
Local counties announce property tax auction start dates

(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
Commentary: Frustrations toward Ithaca College are misplaced

During my time working at the Summer Housing Office at Ithaca College, I got more seething calls from angry students and their parents weekly than I can count on my fingers and toes. The complaints themselves are often reasonable. The shouting, name calling and demands to minimum wage workers, not so much. The rooms are too small, trash cans too full and refrigerators unclean are among the chief complaints. While I can’t say that I have never made a fuming call or sent a nasty email following a less than satisfactory experience on campus, I can say I have always made an effort to direct my frustration at the appropriate parties: people who make a salary. For example, when the bathroom on the seventh floor of West Tower was out of both toilet paper and paper towels when the school had promised enhanced maintenance of communal spaces in the height of the pandemic, I directed my frustration at the upper-level, salaried staff making decisions.
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in NY-23 GOP primary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in the 23rd district’s Republican primary. Langworthy will now face off against Democratic nominee Max Della Pia in the November general election. At the end of the night, Langworthy led with over 24,275 votes or over 52% of the votes. Carl Paladino ended the night trailing […]
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items

A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
