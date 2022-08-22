Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Burgers in West Chester
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best burgers in West Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that await diners in the borough. Located in a charming building on East Market Street, Rams Head Bar & Grill serves American fare,...
buckscountyherald.com
Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival
New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Can you imagine more than 400 whoopie pies in one place?. Mark your calendars. The annual Whoopie Pie Festival in Lancaster is the place to be the second Saturday in September. The festival features more than 400 different flavors and is held at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, located in the heart of the Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
Need Historic Location Ideas for Your Wedding? There’s Four in Chester County
If you’re searching for unique, historic location ideas to plan your wedding, Chester County is home to four of the most romantic sites to set your love in stone, write Walden Green and staff from Philadelphia Magazine.
chestercounty.com
Unionville Community Fair celebrates its 98th year
Come to the Unionville Community Fair to see the largest display of local agriculture, agribusiness, and handicrafts in southeastern Chester County. Celebrating its 98th year, the fair judges more than 500 categories for ribbons and cash prizes. An exciting BMX Show will join past fair favorites such as the Ghosts of Chester County Haunted Tent, Giggles & Grins, a STEM tent, live music in the Beer & Wine Garden, a 5k Walk/Run, Cow Pie Bingo, and more. The fair will be held Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at 113 E. Street Road in Kennett Square. Visit www.ucfair.org for more information.
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]
I'll be honest - I was actually looking for the Crate & Barrel Outlet at Rockvale when I stumbled upon Vintage Revival Market. Once inside, I forgot all about the other outlet shop I was planning on visiting.
travelawaits.com
The Amazing Summer Festival Not To Miss At Philadelphia’s Longwood Gardens
If you’re looking for a fantastic summer celebration with breathtaking magical fountains and gardens as your backdrop, then you don’t want to miss the Longwood Garden’s Festival of Fountains and the Light Installations. Longwood Gardens near Philadelphia in the Kennett Square area are gorgeous, with beautiful flowers...
mainlinetoday.com
Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores
Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival Coming To Bucks County for Two Days
The festival is scheduled for Sept 10-11 in Doylestown.Image via Doylestown Arts Festival. The 31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival is returning to Bucks County for two days in mid-September.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Local CPA & Advisory Firm Ready to Meet Tomorrow’s Leaders at Regional Campus Visits This Fall
Local students are gearing up for their return to campus, and so is RKL. The fast-growing advisory firm, which has an office in Exton, will visit several universities throughout Greater Philadelphia this fall to connect with the problem-solvers and business advisors of the future. Find RKL this fall at:. West...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Urban Air Adventure Park – Lancaster, PA
Urban Air Adventure Park recently opened a new location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It’s located along Route 30 near the Park City Mall. The address for Urban Air in Lancaster is 2040 Bennet Ave. There are other locations of Urban Air in the mid-Atlantic region. This post will cover the activities at the Lancaster location.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Philly May ‘Own’ the Cheesesteak, but Montco Versions Hold Up, Gaining Top Spot in Recent Rating
Many Montgomery County spots made a 2020 list of 60 Philly cheesesteak favorites in the Philadelphia region, writes Jeff Belonger for myphillyalive.com. The list, ranked highest to lowest, resulted from a part of a seven-day tour in 2020 to find the ultimate Philly cheesesteak. The research covered the city itself,...
Uptown! Prepares for Inspiring Theatre Season Under New Artistic Leadership
Carmen Khan.Image via Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. West Chester’s Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center has announced the line-up for its first ever self-produced theatre season, and under the company’s leadership of first ever Artistic Director Carmen Khan.
Two PA Companies With Ties to Downingtown Mix Pretzels, Beer in New Collaboration
Luke Bowen of Evil Genius Beer.Image via Michael Klein, Philadelphia Inquirer. A new collaboration between Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Co. and Auntie Anne’s will create a literal mash-up: pretzels in the beer, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hamsters as Classroom Pets Are a Thing of the Past with ‘Adopt a Cow’ Program Hosted by West Grove Farm
Caitlyn Degner, a dairy farmer who works at Walmoore Holsteins dairy farm in West Grove, decided to join the Adopt a Cow program as soon as she heard about it, writes Kaylee Fuller for ABC27. The program helps bring dairy farming to life in the classroom by allowing students and...
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president
Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.
