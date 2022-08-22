ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival

New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadds Ford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Harrisburg, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Lahaska, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
chestercounty.com

Unionville Community Fair celebrates its 98th year

Come to the Unionville Community Fair to see the largest display of local agriculture, agribusiness, and handicrafts in southeastern Chester County. Celebrating its 98th year, the fair judges more than 500 categories for ribbons and cash prizes. An exciting BMX Show will join past fair favorites such as the Ghosts of Chester County Haunted Tent, Giggles & Grins, a STEM tent, live music in the Beer & Wine Garden, a 5k Walk/Run, Cow Pie Bingo, and more. The fair will be held Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2 at 113 E. Street Road in Kennett Square. Visit www.ucfair.org for more information.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Shop Cheerful Colors From These Main Line Stores

Add cheerful colors to brighten your wardrobe. Adobe Stock by Nataliia. Product photos courtesy of respective businesses. Want to really shine this season? Slip into cheerful colors and sparkly jewelry from these shops around the Main Line. Made from luxe soft leather, the Icon Bag is reversible, with silver on...
BRYN MAWR, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Wine Shop#Food Drink#Chaddsford Winery Gears
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Urban Air Adventure Park – Lancaster, PA

Urban Air Adventure Park recently opened a new location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It’s located along Route 30 near the Park City Mall. The address for Urban Air in Lancaster is 2040 Bennet Ave. There are other locations of Urban Air in the mid-Atlantic region. This post will cover the activities at the Lancaster location.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy