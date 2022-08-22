ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookeville, MD

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say

A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say. The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police said. The location is in the Alexandria portion of the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, daughter in mass stabbing

BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documentsKretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.
EDGEWOOD, MD
WTOP

Md. record store owner rent check stolen, cashed for $9K

Johnson Lee has sold plenty of copies of the Dead Kennedys album containing the song “Stealing People’s Mail” — now the owner of Joe’s Record Paradise in Silver Spring, Maryland, said that’s what has happened to him. “I was speaking to my landlords today,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Reward Offered For Information On Baltimore Double Murder

Baltimore police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a double murder earlier this month, authorities say. Leion Davis, 23, and William Ferebee, 24, were fatally shot in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police. An $8,000 reward is...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Domestic Violence, Shooting Incidents

He will also be placed on five years supervised probation after he’s released from prison. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man on Tuesday was given 15-years in prison for domestic violence and shooting incidents. . Nazir Rachad Wells, 20, was sentenced for two counts of 1st-degree assault, and one count of 2nd-degree assault for three incidents.
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Bethesda

A woman was struck and killed while riding a bike in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday. The woman was struck by flatbed truck on busy River Road just north of the Little Falls Parkway and the Capital Crescent Trail. Police closed the road. Police located the driver of the truck. Stay with...
BETHESDA, MD

