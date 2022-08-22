Read full article on original website
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt. Officers said Rashad Johnson, 43, and James Johnson, 53, died at the scene of the shooting that took place on O Street NW around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Medics […]
Two Minor Suspects Identified, Being Charged As Adults For Carjacking In Bowie: Police
Two out of three known suspects in a Bowie carjacking have been identified, authorities say. Warrants have been issued for two teenage girls after they were allegedly involved in stealing a car in the 4100 block of Northview Drive on Tuesday, July 26, according to Bowie police. Police have not...
Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting
Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
Baltimore Police charge 15-year-old in connection to August shooting
Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
NBC Washington
Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say
A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say. The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police said. The location is in the Alexandria portion of the county.
Trio Believed Dead Of Overdose Outside Maryland Apartment Building: Police
Three men died in what Hyattsville police say was a drug overdose this week. EMS personnel responding to a 911 call placed by residents on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road found the men unconscious and not breathing around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, local police said. Medics administered...
Repeat Offender Busted After Hardware Store Theft In Temple Hills, Police Say
A Temple Hills man has been charged in connection to the strong-armed robbery of a hardware store employee in Montgomery County, authorities say. Terry Claude Tompkins, 41, is accused of robbing the employee at the Ace Hardware store on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 4 p.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Montgomery County police.
Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, daughter in mass stabbing
BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documentsKretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.
Police search for driver in Prince George's Co. hit-and-run crash with motorcycle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Prince George's County. The crash happened Wednesday morning in the 10000 block of Frank Tippett Road in Cheltenham, Maryland. Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Mass Shooting In Baltimore Sends Several To Hospital, Kills One: Reports (DEVELOPING)
One person is dead and several other have been reported injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore City, officials announced. Seven men were allegedly shot in the incident that occurred around 12:34 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for fatally shooting his child's mom in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Stafford County woman. Trevon Vanzant, 21, is accused of killing the mother of his child, Aliyah Henderson, 19. The fatal shooting, according to the Stafford County's Sheriff's Office, occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home along...
Former Maryland police officer indicted for excessive force, witness tampering
A former Maryland police officer was indicted by a grand jury for excessive force and witness tampering.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Indicted on Vehicular Manslaughter and Homicide Under The Influence of Alcohol Charges
Per MCPD: 34-year-old Jeniffer Vallecillo of Gaithersburg has been indicted on vehicular manslaughter and homicide while under the influence of alcohol charges, following a fatal two-vehicle collision at Midcounty Hwy and Saybrooke Oaks Blvd. on Monday, November 29, 2021. Vallecillo was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry when her vehicle collided...
CBS News
Over a dozen Prince George's officers accused of working for security company while on duty
BALTIMORE -- A grand jury has indicted 13 Prince George's County Police officers and a recently retired officer on charges of misconduct in office, the county's State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Thursday. The officers are accused of working with a private security company while on duty with the police department....
WTOP
Md. record store owner rent check stolen, cashed for $9K
Johnson Lee has sold plenty of copies of the Dead Kennedys album containing the song “Stealing People’s Mail” — now the owner of Joe’s Record Paradise in Silver Spring, Maryland, said that’s what has happened to him. “I was speaking to my landlords today,...
Reward Offered For Information On Baltimore Double Murder
Baltimore police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a double murder earlier this month, authorities say. Leion Davis, 23, and William Ferebee, 24, were fatally shot in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police. An $8,000 reward is...
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Domestic Violence, Shooting Incidents
He will also be placed on five years supervised probation after he’s released from prison. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man on Tuesday was given 15-years in prison for domestic violence and shooting incidents. . Nazir Rachad Wells, 20, was sentenced for two counts of 1st-degree assault, and one count of 2nd-degree assault for three incidents.
NBC Washington
Bicyclist Struck and Killed in Bethesda
A woman was struck and killed while riding a bike in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday. The woman was struck by flatbed truck on busy River Road just north of the Little Falls Parkway and the Capital Crescent Trail. Police closed the road. Police located the driver of the truck. Stay with...
Maryland Trash Truck Worker Killed After Vehicle Overturns, Trapping Him: Police
A trucking company employee has been killed after a trash truck rolled on top of him, trapping him, authorities say. Francisco Javier Medero, 54, was working on the back of the truck as a refuse worker along Broadwater Road when a wide-bodied dually pickup truck approached them around 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Anne Arundel County police.
