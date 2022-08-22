ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Workday shares surge after earnings beat; co-CEO says deals are still closing

Shares of Workday surged more than 11% in extended trading Thursday after strong quarterly results. "This focus on digital transformation; it just remains unabated. Companies are moving more and more things to the cloud. The pace is not slowing down," co-CEO Aneel Bhusri told CNBC. Shares of Workday surged more...
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: Tesla's stock split

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Business Industry#Linus Business#Capital#Cnbc#The Halftime Report
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: There's really no reason to recommend Snap here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: "Very interesting company. Does weight loss, but I've got a company that does weight loss and a lot of other things and it's called Eli Lilly. It is owned by my Charitable Trust, and we talk about it a lot with the Investing Club."
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy