Fed Chair Jay Powell's Jackson Hole speech will spark temporary relief rally, says Wells Fargo's Schumacher
Wells Fargo's Michael Schumacher looks at the Fed's impact on the markets. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
Workday shares surge after earnings beat; co-CEO says deals are still closing
Shares of Workday surged more than 11% in extended trading Thursday after strong quarterly results. "This focus on digital transformation; it just remains unabated. Companies are moving more and more things to the cloud. The pace is not slowing down," co-CEO Aneel Bhusri told CNBC. Shares of Workday surged more...
Options Action: Tesla's stock split
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
Making sense of CEO jargon — Cramer explains what 4 'convoluted' terms mean for investors
With this earnings season mostly in the rearview mirror, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday tried to give investors a better understanding of common terms CEOs have been using. The "Mad Money" host offered his interpretation of phrases such as "excess inventory" and "elongated sales cycles." With this earnings season mostly...
Cramer's lightning round: There's really no reason to recommend Snap here
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: "Very interesting company. Does weight loss, but I've got a company that does weight loss and a lot of other things and it's called Eli Lilly. It is owned by my Charitable Trust, and we talk about it a lot with the Investing Club."
