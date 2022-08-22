SBLive Iowa Top 25 preseason volleyball rankings

By Bret Hayworth

The season starts Monday for Iowa high school volleyball teams. Here are the Top 25 teams expected to perform at the highest levels in 2022, given key returning players who have the potential to excel again, in a list that places schools from all five classifications into one.

1. Iowa City Liberty

The 2021 Liberty team had the No.1 seed in the Class 5A state tourney but was upset once play began. The squad returns two all-staters, in Shelby Kimm, who had 269 kills and will play at St. Cloud (Minn.) State, and Cassidy Hartman, an Elite Team All-State middle blocker who has committed to the Western Illinois University after a junior season with 423 kills.

2. Pleasant Valley

The Class 5A champion last year returns two First Team All-Staters from a team that finished 33-4. Those senior players are Halle Vice, a 6-0 outside hitter who delivered 297 kills, and Chloe Cline, a 6-1 middle blocker who had 72 blocks and hit at a .330 efficiency. Emily Goodpaster, who had 198 kills, also returns for the Spartans, who are coached by Amber Hall.

3. Dike-New Hartford

D-NH won a Class 2A title last year with a 51-1 record, with one key loss coming with the graduation of all-stater Lexie Hager. Other than that, the Wolverines led by head coach Diane Harms look stacked, with two First Team All-Staters back, with junior twins Jaydn and Payton Petersen, who combined for a whopping 985 kills. Senior Setter Madelyn Norton led all Iowa preps last year with 1,209 assists.

4. Davenport Assumption

The 2021 team was seeded No.1 in the Class 3A state tournament field but did not reach the championship. The 2022 squad returns four players who had at least 140 kills, including All-Stater Ava Schubert, who had 416 kills, plus Sophomore Dru Dorsey, with 187 kills, and Junior Maggie Johnson, 188 kills after hitting at .337.

5. Western Christian (Hull)

The Wolfpack are a storied program possessing numerous state titles. The 2021 squad were Class 2A runners up and lost setter Jaylin VanDyken, but return two All-Staters. Those two are seniors Stella Winterfeld, who hit at .332 efficiency to accumulate 385 kills, and Abby VerBurg, who had 414 kills in hitting .327. Another key returner is Senior Hannah Broek, 102 kills.

6. Marion

Head coach Roxanne Paulson has 556 career wins heading into 2022, and has the pleasure of seeing five returning starters for Class 4A play. One of those key players is Avery Van Hook, an accomplished setter who will play at the University of South Dakota, while another top performer with All-State accolades returning is Peyton Johnson, who had 235 kills.

7. Ankeny

The Hawks were seeded fifth in the Class 5A field last year after amassing 39 wins. Two All-Staters graduated, but another returns in 6-1 Middle Hitter junior Aowyn Schrader, who had 310 kills, 48 blocks and hit at .316. Other key returnees for Ankeny are Myra Carlson (64 blocks, 147 kills) and Jessa Wallace (581 assists, 45 blocks).

8. Cedar Falls

The Tigers exceeded expectations of the No. 4 seed to make the Class 5A final, before losing to Pleasant Valley. The team returns a polished setter in Nohea Mahi, who had 971 assists for fifth-most among all Iowa preps, and another returning All-Stater is 5-10 Outside Hitter Katie Remmert, who pounded home 468 kills.

9. Dowling Catholic

The 2021 team won 27 games and fell in the first round of the Class 5A state tourney to runner up Cedar Falls. Dowling had two all-staters, and they were among the youngest performers earning those honors. Annalise Grant as a freshman had 493 digs and 39 ace serves, while as a sophomore Mackenzie Dean had 318 kills and 40 blocks.

10. Johnston

One year after 25 wins and a Class 5A tourney berth, Johnston has some key returning players, including three team members who had at least 110 kills, with Dasha Svitashev, Josie Pundt and Maren Rasmussen. One returnee who was an All-Stater, Molly Trachta, is a setter who passed out 928 assists to Dragon teammates and will play collegiately at Rockhurst (Mo.) University.

11. Bishop Heelan (Sioux City)

Heelan is the only team in the 2021 Class 4A state field that returns all six starters, making for the ability of players to quickly get in sync for the season. The key performers for the Crusaders include 6-2 Outside Hitter Lauren LaFleur, who was an all-stater, plus two setters, Maddie Gengler and Maddie LaFleur, who each had more than 280 assists.

12. West Delaware

The Hawks won the Class 3A title last year with a 43-5 record, and lost three senior all-staters, including their setter with more than 1,100 assists. In seeking another fine season, the team will enjoy the return of Senior Alivia Schulte, an all-stater who had 438 kills and 386 digs. Two players who got a lot of court time as freshmen also will help, via Brooke Krogmann, who had 209 kills and 53 blocks, and Olivia Halverson, with 253 digs.

13. Urbandale

The J-Hawks had 33 regular-season wins and made the Class 5A state tourney. They have one of the top returning players, in Elite All-State Lily Dykstra, a 6-0 hitter who is a University of Northern Iowa recruit. The team also has returning setter Riley Peters, plus two juniors with diverse games in Kaiya Tentinger and Lauren Nepper.

14. Council Bluffs Lincoln

The Lynx are a Class 5A team poised for growth, after having so many young performers get court time in 2021. That list includes All-stater Molly Romano, who as a sophomore had 822 assists and 157 kills. As freshmen, Hutson Rau had 122 kills and 35 aces and Lydia Dix had 142 kills. Azaria Green will be a senior, coming off a year with 100 blocks and 246 kills.

15. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

The team is led by two sophomore sisters who led all Iowa prep freshmen in two categories in 2021 en route to a Class 3A state berth. 6-0 Molly Schafer had 581 kills and hit at .396. Kate Schafer had 892 assists to lead that stat for freshmen, plus 50 blocks and 147 digs. Another key returner is Whitney Klynn, who had 233 kills, and EBF had 2021 state tourney experience.

16. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Mara Fluent will be a senior setter with experience, after racking up 645 assists, to place fifth in Class 5A, and 198 digs. Some of her teammate targets will be Emma Koeppen, 167 kills, and Jacey Powell, who had 73 kills and 44 blocks, for the Kennedy team that had 23 wins to end last year ranked ninth in 5A.

17. Denver

Class 2A state qualifier Denver won 36 matches. One of the top 2A returning players is all-state senior Kayla Knowles, who will play collegiately at the University of Houston. Knowles had 381 kills, while returning teammate Jessica Gergen had 206 kills, 64 blocks and hit ar .340 efficiency.

18. Sheldon

The Orabs return with two key volleyball players from a Class 3A state qualifying team. That includes All-Stater Claire Johnson, who had 307 kills as a junior, and Maddie Olson who had 81 blocks and 153 kills.

19. Waverly-Shell Rock

The Class 4A runner up lost two All-Staters and their setter to graduation. A sound season could transpire, given the returns of seniors Averi Weichers, who had 272 kills and 71 blocks, and Ellie Thompson, 209 kills and 51 blocks.

20. Gehlen Catholic (Le Mars)

The 2021 team was the No. 2 seed in Class 1A state tourney, but didn’t make it to the championship. Gehlen lost Lauren Heying, but returns a key setter in Senior Cadence Goebel, who had 597 assists, 103 kills and 50 blocks. Senior Miyah Whitehead will also provide experience, after a year with 162 kills, 149 digs and 76 blocks.

21. Springville

The 2021 Class 1A runner up lost three of the four all-staters, yet senior setter Nia Howard is the key All-State returner. Howard had 920 assists, and two other seniors who will be important to the 2022 outcome are Kennady Breitfelder (228 kills) and Lily Clark (182 kills).

22. Ankeny Christian

The 2021 team that finished in the sixth spot in the final Class 1A regular season poll with a 30-3 record, but didn’t make the tourney field, was filled with young players who are poised for growth in 2022, That includes setter Katie Quick, who was an all-stater as a freshman after doling out 632 assists. Other key returners are two other sophomores in Carley Craighead (230 kills) and Anna Weathers (264 kills), both of whom hit above .300 efficiency as freshmen.

23. Iowa City High

The 2021 had 19 wins to finish the regular season ranked 13th in class 5A. If the team produces a quality setter, improvements could be had through the targets of Claire Ernst, who had 327 kills and hit at .256, and Ruby McDonough, who had 50 blocks and 102 kills. As a freshman, Emmy McComas had 219 kills and 50 blocks.

24. Wapsie Valley

An accomplished setter always makes a team better, and Wapsie returns one in Class 2A All-Stater Sydney Matthias, who had 727 assists as a junior. The 2021 team had 23 wins to finish the regular season ranked eighth in 2A. Three hitters who had from 110 to 140 kills will be among the prime targets for Matthias, with those being Kalvyn Rosengarten, Hannah Knight and Anna Curley.

25. West Liberty

Last year’s team dropped the Class 3A championship game to West Delaware and will heavily miss Elite All-Stater Macy Daufeldt. However, there is potential for another good year if some new players step up, given the return of senior Setter Brooklyn Buysee, whose 1,016 assists placed her in the top dozen players in that stat. Sophie Buysee had 214 kills as a freshman, and Maelyn Wainwright had 108 kills.