Mountain View, AR

Arkansas this weekend: Bluegrass and Fried Chicken in Mountain View

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. – Sometimes, you just need to stop, listen to the music and smell the fried chicken.

This Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View is hosting its Bluegrass and Fried Chicken festival. Shows Friday night, a Saturday matinee and a Saturday evening in the 1,000 seat arena will be offset by, you guessed it, fried chicken served at the on-site Skillet Restaurant.

Headliners are Missy Raines & Alleghany, a 10-time international Bluegrass Music award-winner, and The Dillards, long famous for traditional tunes. (Some might recall the Dillards performing as The Darlings on the Andy Griffith television show.)

Mountain View artists Ozark Strangers, Spillwater Drive, The Ozark Legacy and Sylamore Special will also perform.

Tickets are $50 for both days, $25 for Friday-only or $35 for Saturday-only and may be purchased online . Family passes are available for two adults and children under 18. All-day admission includes entry to the park’s Craft Village and gardens.

