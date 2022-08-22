Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
Grandmother arrested following infant overdosing in McKees Rocks
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who was wanted in connection to her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose in McKees Rocks has been arrested. According to a release from Allegheny County police, 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was arrested in McKees Rocks on Thursday. Boyer was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the...
Man turns himself in to police, facing charges in fatal Center Township shooting
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township Saturday and the suspect is facing charges. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. According to the Beaver County District Attorney’s office, Willie Dawkins was found unresponsive but breathing in...
Charges dropped against 2 men accused in armed robbery of rideshare driver in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County district attorney withdrew charges against two men accused of robbing an Uber driver in the West End. TeJaun Davis and Kareem Harp both were charged in the robbery, but because the victim did not show up for court, all charges against the pair were dropped.
Man arrested for stealing from Wilkinsburg finance department, police say
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A former Borough of Wilkinsburg Finance Department employee has been arrested after police said he stole a debit card from the branch. An investigation began in July after the borough finance director noticed a debit card was missing from the department. Wilkinsburg police detectives said 26-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man punches manager after he waits too long for food
Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to Popeyes, 40 W. Midlothian Blvd., where the manager told them a customer was irate because his order took too long and that he should not have to pay for it.
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Hitting Victim in the Face During Domestic Dispute
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police reportedly walked in on him striking a man in the face on Friday night. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Glenn P. Jones, of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Saturday, August 20.
WDTV
Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she fired a shot at another woman and shattered a car window. Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a Morgantown home on Tuesday around 4:48 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Following an investigation, it...
wtae.com
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew over the Tri-County Plaza, where investigators say they were called around 7 a.m. Thursday. On scene, they found a 36-year-old male with several stab wounds that they say happened sometime during the overnight hours. The victim was...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh bar worker arrested in case of drink spiked with degreaser
A Pittsburgh man who is accused of spiking the drink of a co-worker at a Pittsburgh bar with a degreaser earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Allegheny County deputy sheriffs, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials. The suspect, Gregory L. Evans Jr, 30, of the North Side, allegedly poured...
Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
WFMJ.com
Grove City woman charged after allegedly biting roommate's toddler
A Grove City, PA, woman, is facing charges after allegedly biting her roommate's toddler. On August 9th, police were called to the 300-block of Center Street to assist Mercer Children and Youth Services with a report of a juvenile with a bite mark on their arm. After investigating, police spoke...
wtae.com
New Castle police release surveillance video of vehicle theft suspects
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle police released a surveillance video on Tuesday that they said shows two women who are suspects in the theft of a vehicle. The theft happened on Sunday. Police asked anyone who recognized the women to call them at 724-656-9300.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Mt. Oliver man accused of beating man and woman in the head with handgun
A man has been arrested after two people were allegedly assaulted with a handgun Monday night in Clairton. Allegheny County police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lerrick Williams, of Mt. Oliver, Tuesday. Clairton police responded to Marion Circle around 9:30 p.m., where a man and a woman were found suffering...
wtae.com
Former Wilkinsburg employee accused of illegal usage of borough debit card
A former employee in Wilkinsburg Borough's finance department is accused of improper use of a debit card owned by the borough. Police said Terrell Fields was arrested Wednesday at his Pitcairn home. The investigation into Fields began when the borough finance director discovered a borough debit card was missing from...
Couple charged with child endangerment released on bond
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The couple accused in a case involving the severe neglect of their two children have turned themselves into police.Troopers discovered the kids back in March. The 1-year-old boy was malnourished and developmentally delayed. The 2-year-old girl couldn't stand and could barely speak.27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson are charged with child endangerment. "We're going to be doing everything we can to work with Children's Services and they're going to be putting this child in protective custody and trying to nurture it back to health," said Trooper Steve Limani.The couple was released on $25,000 bond.
WTOV 9
Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel
WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Woman charged after toddler's 'near fatal' overdose
A Pittsburgh woman faces several charges after police say an 18-month-old nearly died after overdosing with fentanyl and cocaine in her system. According to a criminal complaint, the toddler had to be stabilized with Narcan. A woman, identified as Janet Shook, told police she was a friend of the family and would babysit the toddler and their younger sister.
wtae.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into police vehicle in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A police chase ended with a driver crashing into a police vehicle in North Versailles. But police said the story doesn’t end there. The incident began around 7 p.m. Monday when police said they observed Alando Brooks, 29, of McKeesport, driving 59 mph in a 35 mph zone on East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard.
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head; 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
New details have been revealed in a Jefferson County shooting. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Miller was pronounced dead at Trinity Medical Center West. Police confirmed that Matthew Lumpkin, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing the weapon from the […]
Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper
John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
Comments / 3