Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Hitting Victim in the Face During Domestic Dispute

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police reportedly walked in on him striking a man in the face on Friday night. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Glenn P. Jones, of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Saturday, August 20.
FRANKLIN, PA
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew over the Tri-County Plaza, where investigators say they were called around 7 a.m. Thursday. On scene, they found a 36-year-old male with several stab wounds that they say happened sometime during the overnight hours. The victim was...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Gregory Evans
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh bar worker arrested in case of drink spiked with degreaser

A Pittsburgh man who is accused of spiking the drink of a co-worker at a Pittsburgh bar with a degreaser earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Allegheny County deputy sheriffs, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials. The suspect, Gregory L. Evans Jr, 30, of the North Side, allegedly poured...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Grove City woman charged after allegedly biting roommate's toddler

A Grove City, PA, woman, is facing charges after allegedly biting her roommate's toddler. On August 9th, police were called to the 300-block of Center Street to assist Mercer Children and Youth Services with a report of a juvenile with a bite mark on their arm. After investigating, police spoke...
GROVE CITY, PA
#Police#Coworker#Violent Crime#Redbeard
wtae.com

Mt. Oliver man accused of beating man and woman in the head with handgun

A man has been arrested after two people were allegedly assaulted with a handgun Monday night in Clairton. Allegheny County police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lerrick Williams, of Mt. Oliver, Tuesday. Clairton police responded to Marion Circle around 9:30 p.m., where a man and a woman were found suffering...
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Couple charged with child endangerment released on bond

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The couple accused in a case involving the severe neglect of their two children have turned themselves into police.Troopers discovered the kids back in March. The 1-year-old boy was malnourished and developmentally delayed. The 2-year-old girl couldn't stand and could barely speak.27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson are charged with child endangerment. "We're going to be doing everything we can to work with Children's Services and they're going to be putting this child in protective custody and trying to nurture it back to health," said Trooper Steve Limani.The couple was released on $25,000 bond.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel

WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
WHEELING, WV
wtae.com

Woman charged after toddler's 'near fatal' overdose

A Pittsburgh woman faces several charges after police say an 18-month-old nearly died after overdosing with fentanyl and cocaine in her system. According to a criminal complaint, the toddler had to be stabilized with Narcan. A woman, identified as Janet Shook, told police she was a friend of the family and would babysit the toddler and their younger sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper

John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
PITCAIRN, PA

