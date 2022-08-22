ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

WATCH: Defense Beginning To Present Case In Nikolas Cruz's Sentencing

By Erica Rodriguez
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

The attorneys trying to save the life of the convicted Parkland school shooter admits Nikolas Cruz needs to be held accountable for killing 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Valentine's Day 2018.

In her opening statement, Public Defender Melisa McNeill painted a picture of how Cruz was failed by his biological mother, who was addicted to alcohol and drugs while pregnant, his adoptive mother, and the state.

The first witness called by the defense was Carolyn Deakins, who knew Cruz's mother while she was drinking, doing drugs and prostituting. That testimony corroborated by Cruz's biological half-sister Danielle Woodard. She described a drug and alcohol-filled life from the time of her mother Brenda's pregnancy with Cruz until her death last year. Woodward also testified she's been convicted of 16 felonies. Woodard is currently awaiting trial on a carjacking charge out of Miami-Dade County.

