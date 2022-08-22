New security policy in place as school year starts at North Allegheny School District

Monday was the first day of school at North Allegheny School District and there’s now a new security policy.

Starting Aug. 22, the district is enforcing a closed-campus policy.

Anyone who doesn’t have a school- or student-related reason to be on school property between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. is not allowed to be on campus. That means no jogging, dog walking, driving or biking.

Community members can only go on campus after those hours for the safety of the kids.

“We want to make sure we know who is on campus, when they are on campus and when we need to address concerns when they come up,” said superintendent Dr. Melissa Friez.

The policy also prohibits people from using the district’s athletic fields, facilities, courts, trails playgrounds and other recreational areas during school hours and while student athletes and coaches are using them for games or practices.

Some parents think this is a good idea.

“If it’s only during school hours, I don’t see a problem with that,” said parent Jesse Austin.

Those who break the rules would be liable to be charged for trespassing. Only people with student- or school-related business are allowed on campus and all visitors must report to school offices.

As for COVID-19, this is how the district is handling masks this year.

“Masks are optional but strongly recommended. We are really excited about the school year and bringing back our students. It’s the first year we can solely focus on education and our students,” said Friez.

School leaders said they are pushing to get back to normal.

“We’re proud of how everyone handled the last couple years but really excited for the start of this school year,” said Dan Swoger, the principal of Marshall Middle School.

