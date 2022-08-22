Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary funds new Mon F.R.O.G. for patient transportation at Morgantown, West Virginia, facility

Read full article on original website
WVNews
Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia accepting applications from nonprofits
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the following grant programs: Stephen D. Tanner Children’s Enrichment Fund, Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and YCF Community Grants.
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, optimistic about organization's future after annual meeting
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this week, Main Street Fairmont held its annual meeting, during which officials celebrated the successes the organization has had over the past year and shared plans for the future of downtown Fairmont. Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger said that one of...
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, Assessor's Office and Tax Division office to be open extended hours Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Assessor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office Tax Division will be open extended hours Tuesday to help accommodate individuals unable to make it during regular business hours. The Assessor's Office Property Tax Division and Sheriff's Tax Division office will be open...
WVNews
In-Step Dance & Fitness celebrates relocation to Alexander Avenue in Nutter Fort, West Virginia
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In-Step Dance & Fitness celebrated their relocation to 100 Alexander Ave., Nutter Fort. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Sam Maxson, Nutter Fort Council, and friends, family and dance student attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
WVNews
Garrett County STEPS to Better Health Committee Scholarship awarded
OAKLAND — Each year, the Garrett County STEPS to Better Health Committee (STEPS) offers two scholarships to Garrett County graduating seniors who are pursuing a career in a health care field. This year’s high school recipients are Lillian Argabrite and Tiffany Opel.
WVNews
West Virginia initiative to spark home-grown educators comes to Lewis County High School
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The shortage of teachers in West Virginia has alarmed not only public educators, but those in higher education, as well. To combat this issue, colleges and universities have developed programs in partnership with high schools across the state to encourage students to enter the education field.
WVNews
Bridgeport, West Virginia, man gets 1-5 for failure to appear on drug charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 51-year-old Bridgeport man who caught drug charges and then didn't show to be arraigned on his indictment has been sentenced to prison by Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The court imposed 1-5 years of incarceration for Jason Eugene Todd, with credit for...
WVNews
Report: Small plane went down in storm in WVa, killing 3
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to...
WVNews
GCPS holds public feedback session for modernization project
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools and Grim & Parker facilitated a public feedback session regarding the grade banding and modernization project for Southern Garrett Middle and High schools. The feedback session was held in the Southern Garrett Middle School cafeteria on Tuesday evening. There were two Garrett County...
WVNews
Cosner memorial set
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A memorial will be held for Delbert Bryan Cosner of Terra Alta, W.Va,. at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Terra Alta First Methodist Church. Delbert died July 12, 2022. At his request, his body was donated to WVU Gift Registry.
WVNews
Frankfort, Keyser golfers have banner day at Polish Pines on Wednesday
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Frankfort, Keyser, Allegany, Fort Hill, Northern, and Southern convened at Polish Pines on Wednesday for a six-team golf match. The weather was perfect, so too was the golf mojo, particularly for Mineral County’s golfers. Nobody had more success individually than Frankfort freshman Bryson...
WVNews
Larry L. Atha
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49...
WVNews
Fitzwater Furniture commended for 75 years in business
OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners issued a commendation to Fitzwater Furniture Corporation for its 75 years in business. “It is a great pleasure to be able to recognize one of Garrett County’s oldest businesses and great businesses ...,” said Chairman Paul Edwards at the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday afternoon. “We the Board of Garrett County Commissioners and citizens of Garrett County are happy to join together to extend our sincerest congratulations to Fitzwater Furniture Corporation on its 75th anniversary.”
WVNews
MDOT SHA completes MD 39 bridge replacement
CRELLIN — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has officially completed the replacement of the MD 39 (Hutton Road) bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the town of Crellin. The $10 million project replaced a structure built in 1923, and was part of Gov. Larry...
WVNews
Dougherty, Brendan , - 3675936_Mug_Front_20220825143215.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - A former patrolman with the Keyser City Police Department has been…
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate fatal crash last Thursday on I-79
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a crash last Thursday afternoon that killed a 47-year-old Fairmont woman on Interstate 79 at Anmoore. Wendy Jo Curry, formerly of Grafton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the 117-mile marker exit ramp,...
WVNews
Destruction of property at Oakland Golf Course under investigation
OAKLAND — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a destruction of property that occurred during the nighttime hours of Aug. 24 at the Oakland Golf Course. Unknown person or persons drove a vehicle onto the golf course causing damage to the grass. A similar incident at the golf course occurred on July 25.
WVNews
Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora VFD will be holding a baked goods morning from 8 a.m. to noon at the Aurora Fire Hall (Brookside) on Aug. 27. Offered for sale will be pies, cookies, homemade bread and more. Descendants of Godfrey Stemple will meet for their reunion on Aug. 27 at St. Paul’s...
WVNews
Oakland truck fire injures two; investigation continues
OAKLAND — Deputy state fire marshals are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of a vehicle fire in Oakland that critically injured a man and a young girl on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Just before 5 p.m., the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department and Garett County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
