Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary funds new Mon F.R.O.G. for patient transportation at Morgantown, West Virginia, facility

OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners issued a commendation to Fitzwater Furniture Corporation for its 75 years in business. “It is a great pleasure to be able to recognize one of Garrett County’s oldest businesses and great businesses ...,” said Chairman Paul Edwards at the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday afternoon. “We the Board of Garrett County Commissioners and citizens of Garrett County are happy to join together to extend our sincerest congratulations to Fitzwater Furniture Corporation on its 75th anniversary.”

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO