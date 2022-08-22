ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary funds new Mon F.R.O.G. for patient transportation at Morgantown, West Virginia, facility

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia accepting applications from nonprofits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the following grant programs: Stephen D. Tanner Children’s Enrichment Fund, Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and YCF Community Grants.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Cars
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Report: Small plane went down in storm in WVa, killing 3

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to...
MARION COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O G#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#Wv News
WVNews

GCPS holds public feedback session for modernization project

OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools and Grim & Parker facilitated a public feedback session regarding the grade banding and modernization project for Southern Garrett Middle and High schools. The feedback session was held in the Southern Garrett Middle School cafeteria on Tuesday evening. There were two Garrett County...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Cosner memorial set

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A memorial will be held for Delbert Bryan Cosner of Terra Alta, W.Va,. at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Terra Alta First Methodist Church. Delbert died July 12, 2022. At his request, his body was donated to WVU Gift Registry.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Frankfort, Keyser golfers have banner day at Polish Pines on Wednesday

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Frankfort, Keyser, Allegany, Fort Hill, Northern, and Southern convened at Polish Pines on Wednesday for a six-team golf match. The weather was perfect, so too was the golf mojo, particularly for Mineral County’s golfers. Nobody had more success individually than Frankfort freshman Bryson...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Larry L. Atha

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry L. Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on July 8, 1951, the son of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Elizabeth (Southern) Atha. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
WVNews

Fitzwater Furniture commended for 75 years in business

OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners issued a commendation to Fitzwater Furniture Corporation for its 75 years in business. “It is a great pleasure to be able to recognize one of Garrett County’s oldest businesses and great businesses ...,” said Chairman Paul Edwards at the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday afternoon. “We the Board of Garrett County Commissioners and citizens of Garrett County are happy to join together to extend our sincerest congratulations to Fitzwater Furniture Corporation on its 75th anniversary.”
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

MDOT SHA completes MD 39 bridge replacement

CRELLIN — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has officially completed the replacement of the MD 39 (Hutton Road) bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the town of Crellin. The $10 million project replaced a structure built in 1923, and was part of Gov. Larry...
CRELLIN, MD
WVNews

Destruction of property at Oakland Golf Course under investigation

OAKLAND — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a destruction of property that occurred during the nighttime hours of Aug. 24 at the Oakland Golf Course. Unknown person or persons drove a vehicle onto the golf course causing damage to the grass. A similar incident at the golf course occurred on July 25.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

The Aurora VFD will be holding a baked goods morning from 8 a.m. to noon at the Aurora Fire Hall (Brookside) on Aug. 27. Offered for sale will be pies, cookies, homemade bread and more. Descendants of Godfrey Stemple will meet for their reunion on Aug. 27 at St. Paul’s...
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Oakland truck fire injures two; investigation continues

OAKLAND — Deputy state fire marshals are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of a vehicle fire in Oakland that critically injured a man and a young girl on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Just before 5 p.m., the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department and Garett County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
OAKLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy