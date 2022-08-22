Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bikini Restaurant Opening a New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
MODUS Companies will build 470 build-to-rent homes on 39 acres in Casa Grande
One of the country’s leading developers of Net Zero communities, MODUS Companies, has just closed on 39 acres in Casa Grande, Arizona. While the city currently only has a population of 57,000+ residents, it is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, thanks to companies like Nikola, LUCID and KOHLER coming to the area and bringing 6,400+ job opportunities along with them.
azbigmedia.com
BentallGreenOak buys Lakin Park in Goodyear for $109.2M
Cushman & Wakefield has advised the sale of a fully leased 730,760-square-foot Class A big-box distribution building on over 46 acres in Goodyear (Phoenix), Arizona. Newly constructed in the first quarter of 2022, the property referred to as Lakin Park Building 1A is 100% leased to a single tenant and sold for $109.2 million.
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value
According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
azbigmedia.com
Southwest Casting Expo premieres in time for Arizona film tax credits
Scottsdale-based Good Faith Casting company expects its inaugural actors’ conference will be a blockbuster, thanks in large part to the new Arizona film tax credits. Although not signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, Senate Bill 1708 — stipulating a $125 million tax credit to entice film and TV productions to Arizona — became law in July. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program will take effect January 1, 2023. With the passing of the new film-tax incentive, the hope is that the local film and television industry and workforce will expand, generating further economic benefits for the state. Approved productions can receive:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
These 2 new brands are coming to Old Town Scottsdale
AR Concepts, the creative restaurant group renown for creating Mesquite Fresh Street Mex, is unveiling two new grab-and-go brands uniquely hosted in the same 2,000 square-foot location in Old Town Scottsdale. Located at 4441 N. Buckboard Trail, Scottsdale, Ariz., Chickadees Chicken and Fries and Grindhouse Espresso Bar will debut during the restaurant’s Labor Day weekend grand opening.
azbigmedia.com
Verrado Marketplace: Here’s what site plan shows is coming
In addition to plenty of retail options, the proposed Verrado Marketplace will feature movie theaters, a gym and a grocery store, according to site plans for the proposed retail center. DMB Associates, the Master Developer of the Verrado master planned community, announced in earlier this year that it is partnering...
azbigmedia.com
AZ BIG Podcast: Catherine Scrivano talks estate planning for the masses
The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 48’s guest is Catherine Scrivano, founder and president of CASCO Financial Group who talks about the strategic estate planning and best practices. The AZ Big Podcast is sponsored by Burch & Cracchiolo, who...
azbigmedia.com
50 Shades of Rosé is Scottsdale’s newest Instagram-worthy hot spot
50 Shades of Rosé is Old Town Scottsdale’s newest experiential establishment where customers will immerse themselves in an atmosphere featuring original art installations that bring the building to life, a beautiful blush bar with unique combinations of colors, textiles and fabrics that transform the space, a curated bar and a scratch kitchen with seasonal menu.
Comments / 0