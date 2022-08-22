Read full article on original website
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
Matt LaFleur Admits Getting Blasted by Aaron Rodgers Was a Lesson in Trust
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't just yell at his young receivers. The post Matt LaFleur Admits Getting Blasted by Aaron Rodgers Was a Lesson in Trust appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
Patriots release Malcolm Butler from IR
Cornerback Malcolm Butler‘s return to New England came to an end when he was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, but he’s now free to continue playing with another team. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Patriots have released Butler with an injury settlement. He...
Bill Belichick clarifies he has final say on all offensive play-calling matters of Patriots
The saga that is the New England Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation hits the road for the first time of the 2022 season this week. But as the team heads to the new home of their old offensive coordinator this week, Belichick is slowly sharing a bit more on how they’re replacing Josh McDaniels. In an […] The post Bill Belichick clarifies he has final say on all offensive play-calling matters of Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
What's the root cause of the Patriots' offensive struggles?
The New England Patriots offense is running out of time to figure things out before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. What was advertised by the coaching staff as a "streamlined" offense has looked anything but simplified throughout training camp. The transition to life without Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator has been rough for all parties involved.
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt
Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
Texans to sign Matt Ammendola
Houston is solving a kicker problem. With Ka'imi Fairbairn dealing with a short-term injury, the Texans are signing Matt Ammendola to kick for them in Thursday’s preseason game against the 49ers. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets last year after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He...
