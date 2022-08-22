‘Look out!’ Video captures moment little girl’s prosthetic leg flew off on a carnival ride

Pretty much every kid loves the thrills and excitement of a carnival ride.

But fair-goers got the surprise of their lives when a seven-year-old girl’s prosthetic leg unexpectedly malfunctioned when she was on the swinging chairs ride.

Her grandma, who was filming from the ground below, unwittingly captured the moment the little girl’s leg flew through the air as the swings took off.

“Look out, look out!!” the little girl’s mom, Tatum, can be heard yelling from the carnival ride.

Thankfully, for the people watching below, no one was injured but the prosthetic came crashing down to earth with an almighty bang.

“My daughter’s leg malfunctioned at the fair and fell off from the swings,” Tatum shared in her viral video which has now been viewed nearly five million times. “I’m so grateful everyone was OK.”

The mom-of-four said she was behind her daughter on the ride when the accident happened.

“She wears a prosthetic, she has a pin and lock system which has a pin that locks into the leg,” she explained.

“Her leg is over a year old and for a child her age, that is overdue for a new leg.

“The pin and lock mechanism malfunctioned and so because the pin didn’t lock in, it came off when the ride started spinning.”

Incredibly, the leg didn’t have a scratch on it, with Tatum saying it’s still “alive and kicking.”

The little girl took off her leg during other rides so that it wouldn't fall off again.

Tatum was horrified by suggestions the leg may have been dropped on purpose by an adult for a funny video.

“I would never put the people at the fair (in danger), number one, but most of all my baby was on the ground with my mom who was recording, my pregnant sister and my brother-in-law were all down watching while we were on the ride,” she says in a follow-up video.

“So the theory that an adult dropped a leg without knowing where said leg would fall… no that is not what happened.”

She also added that her daughter took her leg off for any rides she went on for the rest of the day.

Tatum went on to say that her little girl was born with a rare condition called fibular hemimelia, where more than half the bones were missing in her lower right leg.

“She wasn’t a candidate for any leg-lengthening surgery so they did an amputation,” Tatum explains.

“We’re in the process of making a new leg for her now as she’s due for a leg and there will be no rides with legs on, because we will be taking them off from now on!”

Even though fibular hemimelia is not believed to be genetic, Tatum’s two-year-old daughter was also born with the condition in both legs.

She now raises awareness about the condition and says her daughter is happy, healthy and proud of her “nubby” leg.

“You don’t need to (feel sorry for me) because this is awesome,” she smiles, pointing to her leg.