ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Look out!’ Video captures moment little girl’s prosthetic leg flew off on a carnival ride

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CNmF_0hQhH12M00

Pretty much every kid loves the thrills and excitement of a carnival ride.

But fair-goers got the surprise of their lives when a seven-year-old girl’s prosthetic leg unexpectedly malfunctioned when she was on the swinging chairs ride.

Her grandma, who was filming from the ground below, unwittingly captured the moment the little girl’s leg flew through the air as the swings took off.

“Look out, look out!!” the little girl’s mom, Tatum, can be heard yelling from the carnival ride.

Thankfully, for the people watching below, no one was injured but the prosthetic came crashing down to earth with an almighty bang.

“My daughter’s leg malfunctioned at the fair and fell off from the swings,” Tatum shared in her viral video which has now been viewed nearly five million times. “I’m so grateful everyone was OK.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bijuA_0hQhH12M00
A little girl’s leg fell off of this ride and her grandmother filmed it while it happened.
TikTok / @justraising_myheros
Seven-year-old girl’s leg comes off on carnival ride

The mom-of-four said she was behind her daughter on the ride when the accident happened.

“She wears a prosthetic, she has a pin and lock system which has a pin that locks into the leg,” she explained.

“Her leg is over a year old and for a child her age, that is overdue for a new leg.

“The pin and lock mechanism malfunctioned and so because the pin didn’t lock in, it came off when the ride started spinning.”

Incredibly, the leg didn’t have a scratch on it, with Tatum saying it’s still “alive and kicking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmlVJ_0hQhH12M00
The little girl took off her leg during other rides so that it wouldn’t fall off again.
TikTok / @justraising_myheros
“I’m so glad no one was hurt by my girl’s prosthetic leg”

Tatum was horrified by suggestions the leg may have been dropped on purpose by an adult for a funny video.

“I would never put the people at the fair (in danger), number one, but most of all my baby was on the ground with my mom who was recording, my pregnant sister and my brother-in-law were all down watching while we were on the ride,” she says in a follow-up video.

“So the theory that an adult dropped a leg without knowing where said leg would fall… no that is not what happened.”

She also added that her daughter took her leg off for any rides she went on for the rest of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdwp5_0hQhH12M00
“My daughter’s leg malfunctioned at the fair and fell off from the swings,” Tatum shared in her viral video which has now been viewed nearly five million times. “I’m so grateful everyone was OK.”
TikTok / @justraising_myheros
Seven-year-old born with fibular hemimelia

Tatum went on to say that her little girl was born with a rare condition called fibular hemimelia, where more than half the bones were missing in her lower right leg.

“She wasn’t a candidate for any leg-lengthening surgery so they did an amputation,” Tatum explains.

“We’re in the process of making a new leg for her now as she’s due for a leg and there will be no rides with legs on, because we will be taking them off from now on!”

Even though fibular hemimelia is not believed to be genetic, Tatum’s two-year-old daughter was also born with the condition in both legs.

She now raises awareness about the condition and says her daughter is happy, healthy and proud of her “nubby” leg.

“You don’t need to (feel sorry for me) because this is awesome,” she smiles, pointing to her leg.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#The Carnival#Alive And Kicking#Prosthetic#Tiktok
Whiskey Riff

Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother

I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailyphew.com

Wild Sand Kittens Have Just Been Caught On Film For The First Time Ever And They’re Too Adorable

After four patient years of extensive research, sand cat kittens have finally been caught on camera for the very first time. The cute kittens, aged between six to eight weeks old, were spotted by a big cat organization called Panthera, who spent around an hour taking images of the rare animals before radio-collaring an adult female believed to be their mother. The team, headed by biologists Grégory Breton and Dr. Alexander Sliwa, noticed the adorable kittens as they drove back to camp in the Moroccan Sahara in April this year. Spotting three pairs of eyes glowing in the darkness, the researchers couldn’t believe their luck when they realized what they’d found.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed

A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy