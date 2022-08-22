ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome chances of rain on Monday and Tuesday before heat returns later in the week

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON -- Rain on a Monday typically isn't a welcome sight but given our drought status, I'd say it is a great way to start the week! With Boston and many areas now more than 10" below the average to date, today's rain certainly won't be a drought buster, but every little bit helps! Gotta start somewhere.

CBS Boston Graphic

Monday's rain comes along a warm front and will generally be lifting from south to north through Southern New England during the day. By evening, most of the rain will be north of our area, just a few leftover light showers. Most areas will see a half inch or less, however, there will be a few areas with heavier downpours which could receive up to an inch of water.

Tuesday brings another chance of rainfall, this time moving from west to east along a cold front. The rain on Tuesday will be more scattered/isolated compared to Monday and mainly be focused in the later afternoon and evening. There could be a quick half inch or so in those towns which are lucky enough to get a downpour on Tuesday.

We dry out on Wednesday and Thursday and heat up again as well. Temperatures will go back above average, well into the 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgEOg_0hQhGq3x00
CBS Boston Graphic

Looks like we may get another chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Friday, followed by a dry weekend.

Other things to note this week:

Monday was our last pre-6 a.m. sunrise of the year...days getting shorter and shorter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzX2b_0hQhGq3x00
CBS Boston Graphic

The Sox and Revs are back home this week. Other than a chance of a shower Tuesday and Friday at Fenway, the weather is looking good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vzOt_0hQhGq3x00
CBS Boston Graphic

The Moon and Venus will be hanging around together in the pre-dawn sky over the next several nights!

And on Thursday morning, you get an added bonus of the International Space Station flying overhead!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usJKO_0hQhGq3x00
CBS Boston Graphic

Lastly...The African Wave-train looks like it may get going this week...We will be watching clusters of thunderstorms as they move off the African Coast and head westward across the Atlantic...By NEXT week we may even have a few tropical systems to watch as they near the United States.

