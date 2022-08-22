ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Outbreak of parovirus-like dog illness cancels area events

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two area events were canceled Wednesday due to an outbreak of parvovirus illness in Michigan. Dog illness: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. Originally scheduled for Friday at Fairmount Dog Park, Bark in the Park was postponed, according to a Kzoo Parks...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Police stumble upon small alligator wandering streets of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public Sergeant stumbled upon a small alligator crawling across Lake St. near Division St. on Tuesday Aug. 23. Officers were able to safely secure the alligator to prevent it from getting in the sewers, according to a press release. Officers said they contacted a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported

PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

KDPS: Man shot, arrives at Bronson Hospital with gunshot wound

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Bronson Hospital was on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a man was shot in Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Per hospital protocol, Bronson Hospital has an emergency preparedness plan that locks down the facility to control access. Kalamazoo: Surveillance video shows gunman...
KALAMAZOO, MI
#School Supplies#Charity#Operation Backpack#Umpire Academy
WWMT

Bodycam video shows Kalamazoo police capture an alligator

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers caught an unusual suspect Tuesday: an alligator crossing the road. A police sergeant stumbled upon the small alligator crawling across Lake Street near Division Street Tuesday. An officer's body camera captured the moments the team safely captured the alligator. The video shows officers laughing...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek police train using virtual reality goggles

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police officers have a new way of training through virtual reality goggles. The company that developed the technology, Axon, was in Battle Creek Tuesday to train officers on how to use the equipment. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek Police to get virtual reality goggles...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids police shot man who pointed a gun at officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man, who pointed a gun at Grand Rapids police, is expected to survive after being shot by the officers Thursday. Grand Rapids police officers were called to investigate a person breaking into cars on Forrester Street, near Chamberlain Avenue. Grand Rapids Police released the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspected drunk driver involved in the crash that paralyzed a Kalamazoo police officer faced a judge Wednesday. More that six weeks after the crash, Deymeon Todd, 31, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, according to court records. The weekend crash: Suspected drunk...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Stargazer alert! See the crescent moon, Venus, and Orion pre-dawn Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Long distance relationships are tough, especially those formed in outer space. Millions of celestial miles separate Earth's only natural satellite from the planet Venus. However, when viewed from Earth pre-dawn Thursday, the crescent moon and Venus will appear close together — cuddling one another for a cosmic kiss low on the eastern horizon.
KALAMAZOO, MI

