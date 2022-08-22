Read full article on original website
Outbreak of parovirus-like dog illness cancels area events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two area events were canceled Wednesday due to an outbreak of parvovirus illness in Michigan. Dog illness: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. Originally scheduled for Friday at Fairmount Dog Park, Bark in the Park was postponed, according to a Kzoo Parks...
Police stumble upon small alligator wandering streets of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public Sergeant stumbled upon a small alligator crawling across Lake St. near Division St. on Tuesday Aug. 23. Officers were able to safely secure the alligator to prevent it from getting in the sewers, according to a press release. Officers said they contacted a...
Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on importance of up-to-date vaccinations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Leaders with the Kalamazoo County Humane Society give recommendations to dog owners in response to the recent parvovirus outbreak in Michigan. Parvo: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. The outbreak has been throughout Northern Michigan, and there has not been reported...
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported
PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
Kalamazoo County approves more than $25M for recovery efforts of COVID-19
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved over $25 million in federal funding Tuesday to assist in the recovery efforts of COVID-19. Exactly $25,127,650 was approved from American Rescue Plan Funding Requests. The largest allocation of funding would be used to construct the Behavioral Health Urgent Care...
Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
KDPS: Man shot, arrives at Bronson Hospital with gunshot wound
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Bronson Hospital was on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a man was shot in Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Per hospital protocol, Bronson Hospital has an emergency preparedness plan that locks down the facility to control access. Kalamazoo: Surveillance video shows gunman...
Bodycam video shows Kalamazoo police capture an alligator
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers caught an unusual suspect Tuesday: an alligator crossing the road. A police sergeant stumbled upon the small alligator crawling across Lake Street near Division Street Tuesday. An officer's body camera captured the moments the team safely captured the alligator. The video shows officers laughing...
State's first public charging station for commercial vehicles opens in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan International opened the state's first public charging station for commercial vehicles Wednesday. The station, located at 5830 International Drive, can charge class 8 semi trucks, according to the truck dealership. “We live in a fast paced world and for a guy like me to...
Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut
A $6.5 million dollar federal budget reduction came as a surprise to more than 30 non-profit agencies in Michigan that provide free or discounted treatment to the victims of child abuse and neglect and their non-offending family members. For almost 40 years, the funding the agencies were expecting has come...
Kalamazoo to pay outside firm $300/hour to investigate harassment claims against chief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo has signed a contract with INCompliance Consulting, an Ohio-based private investigating firm, July 14, to investigate claims of harassment allegations against Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety chief Vernon Coakley, according to documents released Thursday obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Battle Creek police train using virtual reality goggles
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police officers have a new way of training through virtual reality goggles. The company that developed the technology, Axon, was in Battle Creek Tuesday to train officers on how to use the equipment. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek Police to get virtual reality goggles...
Albion officer shoots dog while responding to aggressive animal complaint
ALBION, Mich. — Body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows an Albion Department of Public Safety officer shoot a dog while responding to a call about an aggressive animal. Officers called to Mulberry Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to a timestamp on the body camera video...
Grand Rapids police shot man who pointed a gun at officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man, who pointed a gun at Grand Rapids police, is expected to survive after being shot by the officers Thursday. Grand Rapids police officers were called to investigate a person breaking into cars on Forrester Street, near Chamberlain Avenue. Grand Rapids Police released the...
Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspected drunk driver involved in the crash that paralyzed a Kalamazoo police officer faced a judge Wednesday. More that six weeks after the crash, Deymeon Todd, 31, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, according to court records. The weekend crash: Suspected drunk...
State police look for suspect who escaped a chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect wanted for breaking and entering led Michigan State Police on a chase through Kalamazoo County Tuesday night. Troopers chased the vehicle through a neighborhood in Texas Township around 11 p.m., state police said. OWI arrest: Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo...
Football Fever: Scores for Week 1; Three Rivers wins game of the week
News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. Teams bolded are the winners. Show us your team spirit: See your photos online or on TV by sending your photos to wwmt.com/chimein. Game of the Week. Three Rivers 32 Paw Paw 6.
Famed author Mitch Albom brings theatrical version of best-selling book to Kalamazoo
A staged adaptation of a book that sat atop the "New York Times" best sellers list debuted Wednesday at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. "Tuesdays with Morrie" tells the story of Mitch Albom, a young Detroit-based sports columnist, who reconnects with his favorite college professor Morrie Schwartz in the months before Schwartz died of Lou Gehrig's disease.
Stargazer alert! See the crescent moon, Venus, and Orion pre-dawn Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Long distance relationships are tough, especially those formed in outer space. Millions of celestial miles separate Earth's only natural satellite from the planet Venus. However, when viewed from Earth pre-dawn Thursday, the crescent moon and Venus will appear close together — cuddling one another for a cosmic kiss low on the eastern horizon.
