thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Agricultural Science Teachers Inducted into Texas Hall of Fame
Katy ISD’s mission statement, Be the Legacy, comes to fruition for four Katy ISD agricultural science teachers who were recently inducted into the Texas Ag Teacher Hall of Fame. These former educators have dedicated countless years to teaching the art and science of agriculture. The names of the following honorees are now etched into the Class of 2022 Ag Teacher Hall of Fame:
thekatynews.com
The Arc of Katy announces our 2022 founders award and volunteer of the year honorees
The Arc of Katy Board of Directors is pleased to recognize Marie Tsakiris with our 2022 Ann Davis Founders Award and Judy Colabella and Walt Palen as our 2022 Volunteers of the Year. The awardees will be recognized at The Arc of Katy 2022 Achieve with Us Gala on Friday,...
thekatynews.com
Harmony Public Schools Opens New High School in Katy
Harmony Public Schools is excited to begin the new school year with a brand-new school in Katy. Harmony School of Innovation – Katy will open its door for the first time ever on Tuesday, August 23. This high school will be located at 21650 Bellaire Blvd. Richmond, TX 77407 making it the sixth Harmony Public School campus in Fort Bend County.
ABC13's Jacob Rascon celebrates back-to-school with The Woodlands students
In his first visit back since graduating in 2004, ABC13's Jacob Rascon was impressed with the bright and talented students at The Woodlands High School.
defendernetwork.com
TSU, PVAMU shine light on new accomplishments
There are numerous reasons why students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Not only do these institutions provide a safe and inclusive environment for minority students, it has a robust alumni network of highly accomplished professionals who dominate various sectors of industries worldwide. HBCUs have a rich history of...
thekatynews.com
Lung Association Seeks Grant Applications from Innovative Researchers in Texas
Organization opens application process for 2023-2024 awards and grants funding. Today the American Lung Association in Texas announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Texas and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
thekatynews.com
Voter Registration Event
Sunday, September 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Live in Harris county and need to register to vote or change the address on your registration? Get registered in time for the 2022 election in November! Bring your TX driver’s license, or state-issued i.d. to register. Or, if you don’t have these forms of identification, you can register using the last 4 digits of your social security number. Get ready to vote! For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
thekatynews.com
September Children’S Programs At Cinco Ranch Branch Library
Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
defendernetwork.com
HBCU Presidents Classic celebrates TSU, PVAMU
With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender Network is hosting a signature event to celebrate the leadership of Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amegy Bank, the fun, yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between...
mocomotive.com
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs ramp up safety for 2022-23
School police officers in Montgomery ISD met students on the first day of school Aug. 11. (Courtesy Montgomery ISD) Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs are increasing safety and security measures on district campuses as the 2022-23 school year gets underway, including investing in additional officers. Conroe ISD police Chief Matthew…
thekatynews.com
Learn About Pet-Friendly Gardening At Library Program
Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present a program on “Pet-Friendly Gardening,” on Saturday, September 10, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County. Fort Bend County Master Gardener...
fox26houston.com
Dads at Katy ISD stepping up as watchdogs to enhance school safety and reduce bullying in wake of Uvalde
KATY, Texas - Dads at Katy ISD are stepping up to the plate to keep kids safe. It’s part of the district’s Watch D.O.G.S. program that’s been in effect for more than a decade. Watch D.O.G.S. stands for "Dads of Great Students." Some of them spend up...
cw39.com
FREE: Harris County program helps teachers sign up for school supplies
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two years and counting for the “Tools for Teachers” program. For the second year in a row, the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) and the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC) have partnered for “Tools for Teachers”. It’s a program designed...
thekatynews.com
Activity Continues on Katy Boardwalk District Trail System, Entry Roads
Construction has started on the second phase of Katy Boardwalk District’s 2.3-mile outer loop trail, one of the project’s four trail experiences, while work nears completion on the first of three roadways into the property with the second starting in September. The phase-two trail project includes the build...
Houston ISD continues to fill the gap on teacher shortage as new school year begins
Since the spring, HISD has been working to fill positions and retain teachers. So far, it's working -- but they still have a long way to go.
$18M given to fund affordable housing project in Houston despite councilmembers' pushback
A new plan to house the homeless is not sitting well with some city council members. Some said they were pushed into a corner to approve the project.
H-E-B announces November opening for new Magnolia store
Magnolia's H-E-B on FM 1488 and Spur 149 is set to open Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The H-E-B underway at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in Magnolia is set to open Nov. 2, according to an Aug. 23 email from Kim Stinebaker, the vice president of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, of which H-E-B is a client.
thekatynews.com
Houston Parks Board Breaks Ground on New Segments of Sims and Greens Bayou Greenways
Communities can look forward to enjoying new trail connections in southeast and east Houston. Houston Parks Board (HPB) is pleased to share that construction has begun on new Bayou Greenways segments along Sims Bayou and Greens Bayou. “We are excited that construction has commenced on several new spans of Bayou...
'Complete shock' Fort Bend ISD parents outraged after school district denies school bus
A bus route assured parents their kids would safely get to school, but those children are left walking along a roadway where nothing separates them from moving traffic.
thekatynews.com
Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair
Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
