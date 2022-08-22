ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Agricultural Science Teachers Inducted into Texas Hall of Fame

Katy ISD’s mission statement, Be the Legacy, comes to fruition for four Katy ISD agricultural science teachers who were recently inducted into the Texas Ag Teacher Hall of Fame. These former educators have dedicated countless years to teaching the art and science of agriculture. The names of the following honorees are now etched into the Class of 2022 Ag Teacher Hall of Fame:
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harmony Public Schools Opens New High School in Katy

Harmony Public Schools is excited to begin the new school year with a brand-new school in Katy. Harmony School of Innovation – Katy will open its door for the first time ever on Tuesday, August 23. This high school will be located at 21650 Bellaire Blvd. Richmond, TX 77407 making it the sixth Harmony Public School campus in Fort Bend County.
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

TSU, PVAMU shine light on new accomplishments

There are numerous reasons why students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Not only do these institutions provide a safe and inclusive environment for minority students, it has a robust alumni network of highly accomplished professionals who dominate various sectors of industries worldwide. HBCUs have a rich history of...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Lung Association Seeks Grant Applications from Innovative Researchers in Texas

Organization opens application process for 2023-2024 awards and grants funding. Today the American Lung Association in Texas announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Texas and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Voter Registration Event

Sunday, September 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Live in Harris county and need to register to vote or change the address on your registration? Get registered in time for the 2022 election in November! Bring your TX driver’s license, or state-issued i.d. to register. Or, if you don’t have these forms of identification, you can register using the last 4 digits of your social security number. Get ready to vote! For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

September Children’S Programs At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

HBCU Presidents Classic celebrates TSU, PVAMU

With the annual Labor Day Classic only days away, the Defender Network is hosting a signature event to celebrate the leadership of Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Sponsored by Amegy Bank, the fun, yet relevant event will showcase a candid dialogue between...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs ramp up safety for 2022-23

School police officers in Montgomery ISD met students on the first day of school Aug. 11. (Courtesy Montgomery ISD) Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs are increasing safety and security measures on district campuses as the 2022-23 school year gets underway, including investing in additional officers. Conroe ISD police Chief Matthew…
CONROE, TX
thekatynews.com

Learn About Pet-Friendly Gardening At Library Program

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library will present a program on “Pet-Friendly Gardening,” on Saturday, September 10, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County. Fort Bend County Master Gardener...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Activity Continues on Katy Boardwalk District Trail System, Entry Roads

Construction has started on the second phase of Katy Boardwalk District’s 2.3-mile outer loop trail, one of the project’s four trail experiences, while work nears completion on the first of three roadways into the property with the second starting in September. The phase-two trail project includes the build...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair

Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
HOUSTON, TX

