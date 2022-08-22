Sunday, September 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Live in Harris county and need to register to vote or change the address on your registration? Get registered in time for the 2022 election in November! Bring your TX driver’s license, or state-issued i.d. to register. Or, if you don’t have these forms of identification, you can register using the last 4 digits of your social security number. Get ready to vote! For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO