Jurors find 2 men guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. Assistant Attorney Nils Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Monday morning.
DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's state veterinarian is trying to figure out what killed dozens of dogs in northern Michigan, and prevent the mysterious virus from spreading across the state. The dogs died after developing symptoms similar to the canine parvovirus. Testing is...
Veterinarians continue to investigate illness killing young dogs
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — For the past two months, animal experts in Michigan have been closely following a parvo-like illness that is killing dogs under the age of 2. Based on the cases that have been confirmed at the diagnostic lab, those animals were not adequately or vaccinated...
Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on importance of up-to-date vaccinations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Leaders with the Kalamazoo County Humane Society give recommendations to dog owners in response to the recent parvovirus outbreak in Michigan. Parvo: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. The outbreak has been throughout Northern Michigan, and there has not been reported...
Michiganders encouraged to apply for state credit to help with heating expenses
LANSING, Mich. — Home heating credit is available for low to moderate income residents across the state to apply before Sept. 30, according to Community Economic Development Association of Michigan. The credit is expected to be allocated to provide qualified homeowners and renters in Michigan with heating expenses assistance.
Flooding blocks highway in Rhode Island
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that flooding temporarily blocked all travel lanes of a highway. Photos and video showed rainwater clogging Interstate 195 west at exit 2 in East Providence, with police asking drivers to stay off the roads and diverting traffic.
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
AAA: Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Gas prices are on the decline. As of Tuesday, the average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.89 a gallon in Michigan, which was on par with the national average. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers...
Stargazer alert! See the crescent moon, Venus, and Orion pre-dawn Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Long distance relationships are tough, especially those formed in outer space. Millions of celestial miles separate Earth's only natural satellite from the planet Venus. However, when viewed from Earth pre-dawn Thursday, the crescent moon and Venus will appear close together — cuddling one another for a cosmic kiss low on the eastern horizon.
Construction on new Comstock Elementary School is complete
COMSTOCK, Mich. — A building serving the Comstock community as a middle school for nearly 50 years transformed into the district's new elementary school. Comstock Public Schools celebrated major renovations Wednesday on Northeast Middle School. District leaders said they combined two elementary schools into one and choose the middle school as its new site.
Friday Night Football Fever: August 25 MHSAA Opening Night
It's a Thursday night edition of Friday Night Football Fever for the beginning of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football season. Watervliet at Brandywine, 7 p.m. Saugatuck at Buchanan, 7 p.m. Allegan at Cassopolis, 7 p.m. Benton Harbor at Lawton, 7 p.m. South Haven at Dowagiac, 7 p.m.
