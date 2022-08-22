ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Jurors find 2 men guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. Assistant Attorney Nils Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Monday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's state veterinarian is trying to figure out what killed dozens of dogs in northern Michigan, and prevent the mysterious virus from spreading across the state. The dogs died after developing symptoms similar to the canine parvovirus. Testing is...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Veterinarians continue to investigate illness killing young dogs

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — For the past two months, animal experts in Michigan have been closely following a parvo-like illness that is killing dogs under the age of 2. Based on the cases that have been confirmed at the diagnostic lab, those animals were not adequately or vaccinated...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Flooding blocks highway in Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that flooding temporarily blocked all travel lanes of a highway. Photos and video showed rainwater clogging Interstate 195 west at exit 2 in East Providence, with police asking drivers to stay off the roads and diverting traffic.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Gretchen Whitmer
WWMT

Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

AAA: Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Gas prices are on the decline. As of Tuesday, the average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.89 a gallon in Michigan, which was on par with the national average. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Stargazer alert! See the crescent moon, Venus, and Orion pre-dawn Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Long distance relationships are tough, especially those formed in outer space. Millions of celestial miles separate Earth's only natural satellite from the planet Venus. However, when viewed from Earth pre-dawn Thursday, the crescent moon and Venus will appear close together — cuddling one another for a cosmic kiss low on the eastern horizon.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Construction on new Comstock Elementary School is complete

COMSTOCK, Mich. — A building serving the Comstock community as a middle school for nearly 50 years transformed into the district's new elementary school. Comstock Public Schools celebrated major renovations Wednesday on Northeast Middle School. District leaders said they combined two elementary schools into one and choose the middle school as its new site.
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Friday Night Football Fever: August 25 MHSAA Opening Night

It's a Thursday night edition of Friday Night Football Fever for the beginning of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football season. Watervliet at Brandywine, 7 p.m. Saugatuck at Buchanan, 7 p.m. Allegan at Cassopolis, 7 p.m. Benton Harbor at Lawton, 7 p.m. South Haven at Dowagiac, 7 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE

