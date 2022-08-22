Read full article on original website
Facial reconstruction unveiled in local cold case
More information was released Thursday about developments in a local 35-year-old cold case.
Malfunction during project causes water issues in Youngstown
A mechanical failure during a water valve replacement project caused water to shoot out of the ground in Youngstown early Thursday morning.
Vallourec furnace destroys guns seized by Youngstown Police Department
Guns seized by the police department dating back to 1993 met their maker Thursday: the furnace at Vallourec Steel.
Valley firefighters concerned after studies show firefighter gear may cause cancer
Firefighters already deal with increased cancer rates while saving lives, but new studies show that the gear they wear to protect themselves can also cause cancer. "That they're finding new sources of it is not surprising," Cortland Fire Chief David Rea said, "But in your gear, it can be a little frightening."
Youngstown council approves south side police substation
At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
Canfield city manager, subordinate placed on leave
Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun has been placed on paid leave, according to police chief and acting city manager Chuck Colucci. 21 News spoke to Colucci Thursday night, who confirmed that a subordinate of Calhoun is also on leave. Neither he nor law director Mark Fortunato would speak to the...
Zoning meeting held for Warren Family Mission’s transitional home plan
The former rectory of what was Warren's St. Pius Church is where the Warren Family Mission plans to open a facility for homeless mothers and their children. But the Mission needs a zone change and originally, opposition by neighbors was widespread. But after a meeting Wednesday evening, even though no decision was made, some minds were changed.
Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
Council to vote on buying land for YPD South Side substation
People believe a police presence can cut down on crime. And Youngstown could get behind that theory to help increase safety on the city's south side. Councilwoman Anita Davis's idea is to use some of her earmarked America Rescue Plan dollars to buy a building on Market Street to build on police presence in her ward and on the city's south side.
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases slightly rise in Columbiana County, but drop in others
COVID-19 cases are continuing to slightly decline in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, but Columbiana County is seeing a slight increase in case numbers. This week, Mahoning County is reporting an even 800 cases (349.8 per 100k) Trumbull County is reporting 668 cases (337.4 per 100k) and Columbiana County is reporting 362 cases (355.3 per 100k).
Youngstown area autumn frost and freeze guide
(WKBN) – Though we aren’t seeing it on the thermometers right now, hints of fall are starting to pop up. Kids are heading back to school, our amount of daylight is shortening, you can find fall decorations in stores, and pumpkin spice lattes are creeping back onto coffee shop menus.
Morning Rundown
Six-year-old victim of shooting at Youngstown home. Youngstown Police rushed a six-year-old shooting victim to the hospital in their cruiser early Wednesday. Council to vote on buying land for YPD South Side substation. People believe a police presence can cut down on crime. And Youngstown could get behind that theory...
City mum on proposed settlement for Chill-Can case
City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian has confirmed that the owners of the vacant Chill-Can plant have proposed a settlement, but he did not say much else.
Zone change denied for project to build apartments in Boardman
Tuesday night, Boardman Township trustees denied a zone change to build apartments or condos on what's considered to be the last large piece of undeveloped land in the township.
Huntington, United Way collect backpacks for Mahoning Valley, Mercer County students
Huntington Bank and United Way teamed up to help students throughout the Valley return to school by collecting backpacks to donate to students throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties on Wednesday afternoon. The bank hosted a Stuff the Bus event at the Huntington Bank on Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman....
Local event connects senior citizens with resources
"Older Adults Day Out" was brought to the area by "Saving Our Seniors Mahoning Valley."
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend.
Work begins for new Youngstown gas station
Work began at the Check-N-Go corner store Tuesday.
Shooting of child leaves clergy frustrated in Youngstown
Youngstown pastor Lew Macklin with Trinity Baptist Church says the shooting of a six-year-old child on what would have been his first day of school should make the community uncomfortable.
Years Ago | August 24th
Vindicator file photo / August 24, 1947 | Exactly 75 years ago, The Vindicator’s Rotogravure section chronicled what it was like to thresh some of Mahoning County’s 300,000-bushel wheat crop in photos taken on the Gray Noel and H.S. Withers farms at Petersburg. Here two of Gray Noel’s neighbors toss bundles of wheat to a feeder opening, one of the toughest jobs in the process, while two horses pulling the wagon wait patiently. The photo essay predicted that the days were numbered for this kind of manpower- and horsepower-intense harvesting.
