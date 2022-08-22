ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Youngstown council approves south side police substation

At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield city manager, subordinate placed on leave

Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun has been placed on paid leave, according to police chief and acting city manager Chuck Colucci. 21 News spoke to Colucci Thursday night, who confirmed that a subordinate of Calhoun is also on leave. Neither he nor law director Mark Fortunato would speak to the...
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

Zoning meeting held for Warren Family Mission’s transitional home plan

The former rectory of what was Warren's St. Pius Church is where the Warren Family Mission plans to open a facility for homeless mothers and their children. But the Mission needs a zone change and originally, opposition by neighbors was widespread. But after a meeting Wednesday evening, even though no decision was made, some minds were changed.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
STARK COUNTY, OH
#Fire Sprinkler#Water Damage#Ysu#The University Courtyards
WFMJ.com

Council to vote on buying land for YPD South Side substation

People believe a police presence can cut down on crime. And Youngstown could get behind that theory to help increase safety on the city's south side. Councilwoman Anita Davis's idea is to use some of her earmarked America Rescue Plan dollars to buy a building on Market Street to build on police presence in her ward and on the city's south side.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Youngstown area autumn frost and freeze guide

(WKBN) – Though we aren’t seeing it on the thermometers right now, hints of fall are starting to pop up. Kids are heading back to school, our amount of daylight is shortening, you can find fall decorations in stores, and pumpkin spice lattes are creeping back onto coffee shop menus.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Six-year-old victim of shooting at Youngstown home. Youngstown Police rushed a six-year-old shooting victim to the hospital in their cruiser early Wednesday. Council to vote on buying land for YPD South Side substation. People believe a police presence can cut down on crime. And Youngstown could get behind that theory...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 24th

Vindicator file photo / August 24, 1947 | Exactly 75 years ago, The Vindicator’s Rotogravure section chronicled what it was like to thresh some of Mahoning County’s 300,000-bushel wheat crop in photos taken on the Gray Noel and H.S. Withers farms at Petersburg. Here two of Gray Noel’s neighbors toss bundles of wheat to a feeder opening, one of the toughest jobs in the process, while two horses pulling the wagon wait patiently. The photo essay predicted that the days were numbered for this kind of manpower- and horsepower-intense harvesting.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

