ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel to upgrade ‘Marvel Masterworks’ in 2023 with Spider-Man, X-Men, and more

Marvel Comics has announced a new line of reprints remastering the Marvel Masterworks line of graphic novels starting in 2023. Kicking things off is Spider-Man Vol. which will launch the new printing line of early Marvel Masterworks with improved restoration and expanded bonus materials including scans of original art, essays, and covers from other collections of the material. That includes House ads, creator bios, and more.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel signals the end for ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ #5 out 9/28

Marvel Comics has revealed every variant cover for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5, the final issue in the Fortnite/Marvel crossover. Written by Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davíla, fans can buy Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 on September 28th. Retailers have until August 22nd to put their orders in.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review

Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Multiverse#Narrators
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe

December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26

INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
RPG
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Detective Comics #1063

Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman’s investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they’re all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever’s going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Robin #17

Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Olympus: Rebirth #1

After years of bitter and violent conflict, the Greek pantheon of gods stands united to welcome their latest goddess…Hippolyta of Themyscira! Due to her heroic efforts in the mortal realm, the former queen has earned her rightful place among the gods and plans to use her newfound powers to take care of her Amazon sisters from beyond. Little does she know, some of the gods are wary of the new future Hippolyta brings and will do just about anything to stop it! Join the Wonder Woman writing duo of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad—along with artist Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer) in her DC debut—for an unforgettable new adventure on Mount Olympus. It’s only the beginning of many exciting things to come for Wonder Woman and her world!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings’ #2 is more than a rollicking throwback adventure

This new series from Gene Luen Yang, Marcus To, and Erik Arciniega is already embracing Shang-Chi’s full history in exciting ways, tying into his years with MI-6 and the original run of Master of Kung-Fu. This issue sees Shang-Chi reunited with an old flame, who puts him on the trail of a criminal mastermind he faced many years ago. The whole setup feels like the kind of classic stealth adventure Shang-Chi often found himself on back in the day, but it quickly takes a turn into even more interesting territory. By hanging the story on the concept of Shang-Chi confronting a villain from his past, this action-heavy and nostalgic trip serves to show Shang-Chi that some things never change.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1

AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Legends: New Retro Ghost Rider figure revealed

On Saturday, Hasbro revealed that a new Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure will be getting the retro carded treatment. The figure, which is based on the Johnny Blaze version of the character, will come with alternate hands, flame effects, a hellfire chain, and a mid-transformation alternate head. It will also be lovingly packaged in a cardback so 1990s you’ll feel an uncontrollable urge to tight-roll your jeans.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Wolverine: Patch #5

LAW’S OUT, CLAWS OUT! S.H.I.E.L.D. makes landfall in MADRIPOOR to put an end to the jungle warfare between COY, NEMIKOVA, and the KRASNYS! But will even their MANDROID battle suits be enough to quell the conflict? NICK FURY may lay down the law, but PATCH only plays by his own rules…
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘DC: Mech’ #2 leans into the fun, but missteps with Batman

At face value, DC: Mech might seem like a cash grab integrating giant mechs with DC Comics’ best superheroes. After reading DC: Mech #1, however, it’s quite clear there’s been a lot of thought put into the backstory for why heroes are using mechs and the design of each one. DC: Mech #2 is out this week, further complicating the heroes’ lives and leaning into Batman.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5

With the reveal of who is behind the great darkness that is tearing the galaxy apart, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes are at odds over how to handle the incomprehensible evil that has brought them together. This time-spanning epic stars all your favorite superheroes from two different time periods! Batman! Saturn Girl! Superman! Brainiac 5! Naomi!…and dozens more race into battle to save the galaxy from being pulled apart! But at what cost? Will everyone survive this?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel announces oversized gallery hardcover of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s ‘Spider-Man: Blue’

Marvel Comics has announced a new oversized gallery edition of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Spider-Man: Blue. The oversized edition honors the incredible art of Sale, who passed away in June. Spider-Man Blue touches on the formative years of Spider-Man some might say is a modern masterpiece. Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover will be available in July 2023.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Forspoken receives new gameplay overview trailer

Luminous Productions shared a 10-minute gameplay trailer today at Gamescom for their upcoming open world RPG Forspoken. The trailer spotlights a hub world, Cipal, and other areas of Athia, some corrupted, while also offering exciting insight into the game’s combat and traversal. Frey’s magically enhanced parkour looks to be...
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy