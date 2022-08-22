Read full article on original website
Marvel to upgrade ‘Marvel Masterworks’ in 2023 with Spider-Man, X-Men, and more
Marvel Comics has announced a new line of reprints remastering the Marvel Masterworks line of graphic novels starting in 2023. Kicking things off is Spider-Man Vol. which will launch the new printing line of early Marvel Masterworks with improved restoration and expanded bonus materials including scans of original art, essays, and covers from other collections of the material. That includes House ads, creator bios, and more.
Marvel signals the end for ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ #5 out 9/28
Marvel Comics has revealed every variant cover for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5, the final issue in the Fortnite/Marvel crossover. Written by Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davíla, fans can buy Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 on September 28th. Retailers have until August 22nd to put their orders in.
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review
Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Thor #27 featuring Venom!
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a preview of Thor #27. Co-written by Donny Cates and Al Ewing, with art by Salvador Larroca and colors by Edgar Delgado, Thor #27 will be available in comic shops on September 28th. It’s the start of a two-part story featuring guest star Venom!
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe
December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
New ‘Spider-Man’ #1 trailer features explosive Mark Bagley art and Dan Slott story
Announced in July, Dan Slott is returning to Spider-Man in a big way with a new series launching titled Spider-Man. Joining him is the legend Mark Bagley on art, with the series launching on October 5th. To celebrate, Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming comic, which gives us new looks at what to expect.
DC Preview: Detective Comics #1063
Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman’s investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they’re all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever’s going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?
DC Preview: Robin #17
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
Are the X-Men in trouble? Marvel teases an S.O.S. is coming January 2023
Marvel Comics has sent press a teaser that is incredibly cryptic but appears to be X-Men related. Accompanying the graphic is the text below. COMING IN JANUARY 2023… S.O.S. Stay tuned next week for more information about a new age for mutants coming to the X-Men books next year.
DC Preview: Olympus: Rebirth #1
After years of bitter and violent conflict, the Greek pantheon of gods stands united to welcome their latest goddess…Hippolyta of Themyscira! Due to her heroic efforts in the mortal realm, the former queen has earned her rightful place among the gods and plans to use her newfound powers to take care of her Amazon sisters from beyond. Little does she know, some of the gods are wary of the new future Hippolyta brings and will do just about anything to stop it! Join the Wonder Woman writing duo of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad—along with artist Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer) in her DC debut—for an unforgettable new adventure on Mount Olympus. It’s only the beginning of many exciting things to come for Wonder Woman and her world!
‘Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings’ #2 is more than a rollicking throwback adventure
This new series from Gene Luen Yang, Marcus To, and Erik Arciniega is already embracing Shang-Chi’s full history in exciting ways, tying into his years with MI-6 and the original run of Master of Kung-Fu. This issue sees Shang-Chi reunited with an old flame, who puts him on the trail of a criminal mastermind he faced many years ago. The whole setup feels like the kind of classic stealth adventure Shang-Chi often found himself on back in the day, but it quickly takes a turn into even more interesting territory. By hanging the story on the concept of Shang-Chi confronting a villain from his past, this action-heavy and nostalgic trip serves to show Shang-Chi that some things never change.
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1
AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
Marvel Legends: New Retro Ghost Rider figure revealed
On Saturday, Hasbro revealed that a new Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure will be getting the retro carded treatment. The figure, which is based on the Johnny Blaze version of the character, will come with alternate hands, flame effects, a hellfire chain, and a mid-transformation alternate head. It will also be lovingly packaged in a cardback so 1990s you’ll feel an uncontrollable urge to tight-roll your jeans.
Marvel Preview: Wolverine: Patch #5
LAW’S OUT, CLAWS OUT! S.H.I.E.L.D. makes landfall in MADRIPOOR to put an end to the jungle warfare between COY, NEMIKOVA, and the KRASNYS! But will even their MANDROID battle suits be enough to quell the conflict? NICK FURY may lay down the law, but PATCH only plays by his own rules…
‘DC: Mech’ #2 leans into the fun, but missteps with Batman
At face value, DC: Mech might seem like a cash grab integrating giant mechs with DC Comics’ best superheroes. After reading DC: Mech #1, however, it’s quite clear there’s been a lot of thought put into the backstory for why heroes are using mechs and the design of each one. DC: Mech #2 is out this week, further complicating the heroes’ lives and leaning into Batman.
DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5
With the reveal of who is behind the great darkness that is tearing the galaxy apart, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes are at odds over how to handle the incomprehensible evil that has brought them together. This time-spanning epic stars all your favorite superheroes from two different time periods! Batman! Saturn Girl! Superman! Brainiac 5! Naomi!…and dozens more race into battle to save the galaxy from being pulled apart! But at what cost? Will everyone survive this?
Marvel announces oversized gallery hardcover of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s ‘Spider-Man: Blue’
Marvel Comics has announced a new oversized gallery edition of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Spider-Man: Blue. The oversized edition honors the incredible art of Sale, who passed away in June. Spider-Man Blue touches on the formative years of Spider-Man some might say is a modern masterpiece. Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover will be available in July 2023.
Forspoken receives new gameplay overview trailer
Luminous Productions shared a 10-minute gameplay trailer today at Gamescom for their upcoming open world RPG Forspoken. The trailer spotlights a hub world, Cipal, and other areas of Athia, some corrupted, while also offering exciting insight into the game’s combat and traversal. Frey’s magically enhanced parkour looks to be...
